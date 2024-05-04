Jamie xx, Nilüfer Yanya, Sofia Coll, El Último Vecino… en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Illusion’, el tercer single de ‘Radical Optimism‘. Vuelve a dejar en el top 2 por segunda semana consecutiva ‘Espresso’ de Sabrina Carpenter. Esta vez el porcentaje en X ha sido de 43% versus 27%.
La entrada más fuerte es la de Jamie xx con Honey Dijon, seguidos de Nilüfer Yanya. Sofia Coll y El Último Vecino completan la lista de novedades de la semana.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Illusion
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Fortnight
|Taylor Swift, Post Malone
|Vota
|4
|11
|4
|2
|Too Sweet
|Hozier
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Baddy on the Floor
|Jamie xx, Honey Dijon
|Vota
|6
|6
|1
|8
|we can’t be friends
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|7
|5
|6
|4
|Club classics
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|8
|7
|2
|4
|Classical
|Vampire Weekend
|Vota
|9
|9
|4
|4
|Dancing Star
|Pet Shop Boys
|Vota
|10
|8
|5
|5
|I LUV IT
|Camila Cabello, Playboi Carti
|Vota
|11
|12
|11
|2
|Starbuster
|Fontaines DC
|Vota
|12
|4
|3
|5
|obsessed
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|13
|10
|10
|3
|Good Luck, Babe!
|Chappell Roan
|Vota
|14
|15
|9
|4
|Carretera perdida
|Alizzz
|Vota
|15
|13
|1
|5
|II Most Wanted
|Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Like I Say (I runaway)
|Nilüfer Yanya
|Vota
|17
|17
|1
|11
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|18
|28
|18
|3
|Reaching Out
|Beth Gibbons
|Vota
|19
|14
|3
|6
|Puntería
|Shakira, Cardi B
|Vota
|20
|16
|1
|24
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|21
|18
|1
|19
|Zorra
|Nebulossa
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Q NO
|Sofia Coll
|Vota
|23
|37
|4
|9
|Broken Man
|St Vincent
|Vota
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Cinta
|El Último Vecino
|Vota
|25
|20
|1
|9
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|26
|19
|11
|5
|Ruined
|Adrianne Lenker
|Vota
|27
|25
|25
|2
|Strawberry Dream
|Dagny
|Vota
|28
|33
|2
|13
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|Vota
|29
|21
|13
|4
|Tightrope
|Tinashe
|Vota
|30
|40
|17
|4
|Running
|Norah Jones
|Vota
|31
|35
|8
|9
|Dizzy
|Olly Alexander
|Vota
|32
|24
|4
|7
|Thelma y Louise
|Belén Aguilera, Julieta
|Vota
|33
|27
|3
|11
|TEXAS HOLD’EM
|Beyoncé
|Vota
|34
|34
|5
|11
|Capricorn
|Vampire Weekend
|Vota
|35
|38
|11
|7
|Been Like This
|Meghan Trainor
|Vota
|36
|26
|26
|2
|big feelings
|WILLOW
|Vota
|37
|23
|1
|16
|yes, and?
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|38
|22
|5
|6
|The Architect
|Kacey Musgraves
|Vota
|39
|30
|24
|5
|Sun Girl
|Julia Holter
|Vota
|40
|36
|17
|4
|Borealis
|Jlin, Björk
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|La vida cañón
|Alcalá Norte
|Vota
|–
|Contradicción
|Love of Lesbian, Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|–
|Todo por ti
|Cometa
|Vota
|–
|1:59
|Normani, Gunna
|Vota
|–
|Backseat Girl
|Isaac Dunbar
|Vota
|–
|Dónde estás?
|Alizzz
|Vota
|–
|Big Time Nothing
|St Vincent
|Vota
|–
|Dark Matter
|Pearl Jam
|Vota
|–
|Neverender
|Justice, Tame Impala
|Vota
|–
|Ride or Die, pt 2
|Sevdaliza, Villano Antillano, Tokischa
|Vota