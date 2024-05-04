escribe aquí...
Jamie xx, Nilüfer Yanya, Sofia Coll, El Último Vecino… en el top 40 de JNSP

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

40
0
0

Dua Lipa sigue siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Illusion’, el tercer single de ‘Radical Optimism‘. Vuelve a dejar en el top 2 por segunda semana consecutiva ‘Espresso’ de Sabrina Carpenter. Esta vez el porcentaje en X ha sido de 43% versus 27%.

La entrada más fuerte es la de Jamie xx con Honey Dijon, seguidos de Nilüfer Yanya. Sofia Coll y El Último Vecino completan la lista de novedades de la semana.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Illusion Dua Lipa Vota
2 2 2 2 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
3 3 3 2 Fortnight Taylor Swift, Post Malone Vota
4 11 4 2 Too Sweet Hozier Vota
5 5 1 Baddy on the Floor Jamie xx, Honey Dijon Vota
6 6 1 8 we can’t be friends Ariana Grande Vota
7 5 6 4 Club classics Charli XCX Vota
8 7 2 4 Classical Vampire Weekend Vota
9 9 4 4 Dancing Star Pet Shop Boys Vota
10 8 5 5 I LUV IT Camila Cabello, Playboi Carti Vota
11 12 11 2 Starbuster Fontaines DC Vota
12 4 3 5 obsessed Olivia Rodrigo Vota
13 10 10 3 Good Luck, Babe! Chappell Roan Vota
14 15 9 4 Carretera perdida Alizzz Vota
15 13 1 5 II Most Wanted Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus Vota
16 16 1 Like I Say (I runaway) Nilüfer Yanya Vota
17 17 1 11 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
18 28 18 3 Reaching Out Beth Gibbons Vota
19 14 3 6 Puntería Shakira, Cardi B Vota
20 16 1 24 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
21 18 1 19 Zorra Nebulossa Vota
22 22 1 Q NO Sofia Coll Vota
23 37 4 9 Broken Man St Vincent Vota
24 24 1 Cinta El Último Vecino Vota
25 20 1 9 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
26 19 11 5 Ruined Adrianne Lenker Vota
27 25 25 2 Strawberry Dream Dagny Vota
28 33 2 13 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
29 21 13 4 Tightrope Tinashe Vota
30 40 17 4 Running Norah Jones Vota
31 35 8 9 Dizzy Olly Alexander Vota
32 24 4 7 Thelma y Louise Belén Aguilera, Julieta Vota
33 27 3 11 TEXAS HOLD’EM Beyoncé Vota
34 34 5 11 Capricorn Vampire Weekend Vota
35 38 11 7 Been Like This Meghan Trainor Vota
36 26 26 2 big feelings WILLOW Vota
37 23 1 16 yes, and? Ariana Grande Vota
38 22 5 6 The Architect Kacey Musgraves Vota
39 30 24 5 Sun Girl Julia Holter Vota
40 36 17 4 Borealis Jlin, Björk Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
La vida cañón Alcalá Norte Vota
Contradicción Love of Lesbian, Rigoberta Bandini Vota
Todo por ti Cometa Vota
1:59 Normani, Gunna Vota
Backseat Girl Isaac Dunbar Vota
Dónde estás? Alizzz Vota
Big Time Nothing St Vincent Vota
Dark Matter Pearl Jam Vota
Neverender Justice, Tame Impala Vota
Ride or Die, pt 2 Sevdaliza, Villano Antillano, Tokischa Vota

