Billie Eilish logra su 3er número 1 en JNSP

‘LUNCH’ entra directamente en el número 1 de JENESAISPOP, habiendo obtenido el 45% de los votos en X. Se trata del tercer número 1 para la artista en nuestra web, tras ‘bad guy’ y ‘NDA’. Si te preguntas qué estaba votando la gente cuando salió, por ejemplo, ‘What Was I Made For’, la respuesta es ‘Rush’ de Troye Sivan.
Otras entradas de la semana son AG Cook, Camera Obscura, María Escarmiento o Kokoshca.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|LUNCH
|Billie Eilish
|2
|1
|1
|2
|360
|Charli XCX
|3
|4
|1
|5
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Big Time Nothing
|St Vincent
|5
|2
|1
|6
|Illusion
|Dua Lipa
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Britpop
|AG Cook
|7
|9
|6
|2
|HE KNOWS
|Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X
|8
|7
|6
|7
|Club classics
|Charli XCX
|9
|19
|8
|3
|Dónde estás?
|Alizzz
|10
|5
|3
|5
|Fortnight
|Taylor Swift, Post Malone
|11
|6
|4
|4
|Baddy on the Floor
|Jamie xx, Honey Dijon
|12
|27
|4
|5
|Too Sweet
|Hozier
|13
|21
|12
|3
|Contradicción
|Love of Lesbian, Rigoberta Bandini
|14
|12
|12
|2
|The Last Year
|Jessica Pratt
|15
|11
|4
|7
|Dancing Star
|Pet Shop Boys
|16
|22
|10
|6
|Good Luck, Babe!
|Chappell Roan
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Big Love
|Camera Obscura
|18
|31
|1
|12
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|19
|15
|10
|3
|La vida cañón
|Alcalá Norte
|20
|24
|1
|11
|we can’t be friends
|Ariana Grande
|21
|25
|1
|27
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|22
|28
|1
|14
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|23
|18
|11
|5
|Starbuster
|Fontaines DC
|24
|20
|9
|3
|Neverender
|Justice, Tame Impala
|25
|38
|19
|3
|Ride or Die, pt 2
|Sevdaliza, Villano Antillano, Tokischa
|26
|26
|1
|22
|Zorra
|Nebulossa
|27
|32
|2
|16
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|28
|13
|13
|2
|Honey Boy
|Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso, Nile Rodgers
|29
|16
|16
|2
|DOING IT AGAIN BABY
|girl in red
|30
|35
|24
|4
|Cinta
|El Último Vecino
|31
|29
|9
|7
|Carretera perdida
|Alizzz
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Pretty girl swag
|María Escarmiento
|33
|–
|33
|1
|New Confusion
|How to Dress Well
|34
|30
|5
|8
|I LUV IT
|Camila Cabello, Playboi Carti
|35
|8
|8
|2
|Double Team
|Anitta, Brray, Bad Gyal
|36
|10
|2
|7
|Classical
|Vampire Weekend
|37
|23
|3
|8
|obsessed
|Olivia Rodrigo
|38
|–
|38
|1
|La juventud
|Kokoshca
|39
|14
|14
|2
|Algo especial
|Dorian
|40
|33
|3
|9
|Puntería
|Shakira, Cardi B
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Love Bites
|Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, SG Lewis
|–
|LEGENDARIO
|NATHY PELUSO
|–
|I Want What I Don’t Need
|Villagers
|–
|Bliss
|Arab Strap
|–
|EL ÚNICO
|CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
|–
|BOYS
|flowerovlove
|–
|FromHere
|NxWorries
|–
|Nasty
|Tinashe
|–
|Sexy to Someone
|Clairo
|–
|PIRULÍ
|DeTeresa, Alba Morena
