Billie Eilish logra su 3er número 1 en JNSP

‘LUNCH’ entra directamente en el número 1 de JENESAISPOP, habiendo obtenido el 45% de los votos en X. Se trata del tercer número 1 para la artista en nuestra web, tras ‘bad guy’ y ‘NDA’. Si te preguntas qué estaba votando la gente cuando salió, por ejemplo, ‘What Was I Made For’, la respuesta es ‘Rush’ de Troye Sivan.

Otras entradas de la semana son AG Cook, Camera Obscura, María Escarmiento o Kokoshca.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 LUNCH Billie Eilish Vota
2 1 1 2 360 Charli XCX Vota
3 4 1 5 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
4 3 3 3 Big Time Nothing St Vincent Vota
5 2 1 6 Illusion Dua Lipa Vota
6 6 1 Britpop AG Cook Vota
7 9 6 2 HE KNOWS Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X Vota
8 7 6 7 Club classics Charli XCX Vota
9 19 8 3 Dónde estás? Alizzz Vota
10 5 3 5 Fortnight Taylor Swift, Post Malone Vota
11 6 4 4 Baddy on the Floor Jamie xx, Honey Dijon Vota
12 27 4 5 Too Sweet Hozier Vota
13 21 12 3 Contradicción Love of Lesbian, Rigoberta Bandini Vota
14 12 12 2 The Last Year Jessica Pratt Vota
15 11 4 7 Dancing Star Pet Shop Boys Vota
16 22 10 6 Good Luck, Babe! Chappell Roan Vota
17 17 1 Big Love Camera Obscura Vota
18 31 1 12 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
19 15 10 3 La vida cañón Alcalá Norte Vota
20 24 1 11 we can’t be friends Ariana Grande Vota
21 25 1 27 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
22 28 1 14 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
23 18 11 5 Starbuster Fontaines DC Vota
24 20 9 3 Neverender Justice, Tame Impala Vota
25 38 19 3 Ride or Die, pt 2 Sevdaliza, Villano Antillano, Tokischa Vota
26 26 1 22 Zorra Nebulossa Vota
27 32 2 16 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
28 13 13 2 Honey Boy Purple Disco Machine, Benjamin Ingrosso, Nile Rodgers Vota
29 16 16 2 DOING IT AGAIN BABY girl in red Vota
30 35 24 4 Cinta El Último Vecino Vota
31 29 9 7 Carretera perdida Alizzz Vota
32 32 1 Pretty girl swag María Escarmiento Vota
33 33 1 New Confusion How to Dress Well Vota
34 30 5 8 I LUV IT Camila Cabello, Playboi Carti Vota
35 8 8 2 Double Team Anitta, Brray, Bad Gyal Vota
36 10 2 7 Classical Vampire Weekend Vota
37 23 3 8 obsessed Olivia Rodrigo Vota
38 38 1 La juventud Kokoshca Vota
39 14 14 2 Algo especial Dorian Vota
40 33 3 9 Puntería Shakira, Cardi B Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Love Bites Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, SG Lewis Vota
LEGENDARIO NATHY PELUSO Vota
I Want What I Don’t Need Villagers Vota
Bliss Arab Strap Vota
EL ÚNICO CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso Vota
BOYS flowerovlove Vota
FromHere NxWorries Vota
Nasty Tinashe Vota
Sexy to Someone Clairo Vota
PIRULÍ DeTeresa, Alba Morena Vota

