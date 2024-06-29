Charli xcx y Lorde no pueden con ‘Nanai’ en JNSP

Amaia mantiene el número 1 de JNSP con ‘Nanai’, pero ya no de manera tan holgada: Charli xcx y Lorde acechan. Una ha obtenido el 37% de los votos en X, y las otras el 27%. Entre las entradas de la semana, además de ‘girl, you’re so confusing‘, Jamie xx con Robyn, Amaral, el remix de Ariana Grande con Brandy y Monica, y Fontaines DC, entre otros.
- Publicidad -
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Nanai
|Amaia
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|The girl, so confusing
|Charli xcx, Lorde
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Life
|Jamie xx, Robyn
|Vota
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Please Please Please
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|5
|3
|3
|2
|HEAT
|Tove Lo, SG Lewis
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Rompehielos
|Amaral
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|the boy is mine
|Ariana Grande, Brandy, Monica
|Vota
|8
|8
|8
|2
|Midnight Ride
|Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo
|Vota
|9
|2
|1
|4
|BIRDS OF A FEATHER
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|10
|9
|1
|5
|Love Bites
|Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, SG Lewis
|Vota
|11
|–
|11
|1
|Favourite
|Fontaines DC
|Vota
|12
|7
|1
|7
|360
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Never Be Yours
|Kali Uchis
|Vota
|14
|10
|10
|2
|La Reina
|Lola Indigo
|Vota
|15
|5
|1
|6
|LUNCH
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|16
|6
|2
|4
|Always Forever
|Romy
|Vota
|17
|20
|17
|3
|Puentes
|Vetusta Morla
|Vota
|18
|11
|11
|2
|420N
|Alcalá Norte
|Vota
|19
|13
|4
|5
|Nasty
|Tinashe
|Vota
|20
|14
|1
|10
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|21
|21
|3
|5
|LEGENDARIO
|NATHY PELUSO
|Vota
|22
|19
|1
|34
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|23
|18
|10
|8
|La vida cañón
|Alcalá Norte
|Vota
|24
|26
|1
|19
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|25
|36
|2
|21
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|Vota
|26
|12
|12
|4
|Elige tu propia aventura
|Carolina Durante
|Vota
|27
|16
|9
|3
|Broke My Heart
|Caribou
|Vota
|28
|17
|12
|3
|Houdini
|Eminem
|Vota
|29
|27
|1
|11
|Illusion
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|30
|22
|22
|2
|Method Actor
|Nilüfer Yanya
|Vota
|31
|38
|1
|27
|Zorra
|Nebulossa
|Vota
|32
|24
|1
|16
|we can’t be friends
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|33
|30
|1
|17
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|34
|33
|3
|8
|Big Time Nothing
|St Vincent
|Vota
|35
|15
|8
|8
|Dónde estás?
|Alizzz
|Vota
|36
|32
|30
|2
|Witchy
|Kaytranada, Childish Gambino
|Vota
|37
|28
|19
|4
|Raat Ki Rani
|Arooj Aftab
|Vota
|38
|29
|4
|9
|Baddy on the Floor
|Jamie xx, Honey Dijon
|Vota
|39
|31
|28
|3
|Home
|Bat for Lashes
|Vota
|40
|34
|6
|7
|HE KNOWS
|Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Reason Why
|SOPHIE, Kim Petras, BC Kingdom
|Vota
|–
|We Are Making Out
|Mura Masa, yeule
|Vota
|–
|HOT UPTOWN
|Camila Cabello, Drake
|Vota
|–
|El Sur
|Dorian, Santiago Motorizado
|Vota
|–
|Long White Veil
|The Decemberists
|Vota
|–
|Bells and Whistles
|Bright Eyes
|Vota
|–
|My Bile
|Kate Nash
|Vota
|–
|All that School for Nothing
|John Grant
|Vota
|–
|Hello Lonely
|Alfie Templeman
|Vota
|–
|To Be Alright
|AURORA
|Vota
Cargando ...