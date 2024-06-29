escribe aquí...
Charli xcx y Lorde no pueden con ‘Nanai’ en JNSP

Amaia mantiene el número 1 de JNSP con ‘Nanai’, pero ya no de manera tan holgada: Charli xcx y Lorde acechan. Una ha obtenido el 37% de los votos en X, y las otras el 27%. Entre las entradas de la semana, además de ‘girl, you’re so confusing‘, Jamie xx con Robyn, Amaral, el remix de Ariana Grande con Brandy y Monica, y Fontaines DC, entre otros.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Nanai Amaia Vota
2 2 1 The girl, so confusing Charli xcx, Lorde Vota
3 3 1 Life Jamie xx, Robyn Vota
4 4 4 3 Please Please Please Sabrina Carpenter Vota
5 3 3 2 HEAT Tove Lo, SG Lewis Vota
6 6 1 Rompehielos Amaral Vota
7 7 1 the boy is mine Ariana Grande, Brandy, Monica Vota
8 8 8 2 Midnight Ride Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo Vota
9 2 1 4 BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish Vota
10 9 1 5 Love Bites Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, SG Lewis Vota
11 11 1 Favourite Fontaines DC Vota
12 7 1 7 360 Charli XCX Vota
13 13 1 Never Be Yours Kali Uchis Vota
14 10 10 2 La Reina Lola Indigo Vota
15 5 1 6 LUNCH Billie Eilish Vota
16 6 2 4 Always Forever Romy Vota
17 20 17 3 Puentes Vetusta Morla Vota
18 11 11 2 420N Alcalá Norte Vota
19 13 4 5 Nasty Tinashe Vota
20 14 1 10 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
21 21 3 5 LEGENDARIO NATHY PELUSO Vota
22 19 1 34 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
23 18 10 8 La vida cañón Alcalá Norte Vota
24 26 1 19 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
25 36 2 21 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
26 12 12 4 Elige tu propia aventura Carolina Durante Vota
27 16 9 3 Broke My Heart Caribou Vota
28 17 12 3 Houdini Eminem Vota
29 27 1 11 Illusion Dua Lipa Vota
30 22 22 2 Method Actor Nilüfer Yanya Vota
31 38 1 27 Zorra Nebulossa Vota
32 24 1 16 we can’t be friends Ariana Grande Vota
33 30 1 17 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
34 33 3 8 Big Time Nothing St Vincent Vota
35 15 8 8 Dónde estás? Alizzz Vota
36 32 30 2 Witchy Kaytranada, Childish Gambino Vota
37 28 19 4 Raat Ki Rani Arooj Aftab Vota
38 29 4 9 Baddy on the Floor Jamie xx, Honey Dijon Vota
39 31 28 3 Home Bat for Lashes Vota
40 34 6 7 HE KNOWS Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Reason Why SOPHIE, Kim Petras, BC Kingdom Vota
We Are Making Out Mura Masa, yeule Vota
HOT UPTOWN Camila Cabello, Drake Vota
El Sur Dorian, Santiago Motorizado Vota
Long White Veil The Decemberists Vota
Bells and Whistles Bright Eyes Vota
My Bile Kate Nash Vota
All that School for Nothing John Grant Vota
Hello Lonely Alfie Templeman Vota
To Be Alright AURORA Vota

