Pet Shop Boys logran su 7º top 1 en JNSP con ‘Loneliness’

Esta semana hemos tenido un empate por el número 1 de JENESAISPOP en X entre Pet Shop Boys y Sabrina Carpenter. Prevalece lo que había sido votado en web: ‘Loneliness’ queda en primer lugar, y ‘Taste’ en segundo.
‘Loneliness’ llega a la cima en su 33ª semana en lista tras la perseverancia de sus seguidores. El tema es el más escuchado del nuevo disco de Pet Shop Boys y el 7º top 1 del dúo en JNSP tras los logrados por ‘Minimal, ‘Love Etc’, ‘Leaving’, ‘Vocal’, ‘Love is a Burgeoise Construct’ y la olvidada pero reivindicable ‘On Social Media’.
La entrada más fuerte es Amaral directos al top 3. Maria Rodés con Bronquio, Viuda, The Dare y Benson Boone completan el listado de entradas.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|3
|2
|33
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|Vota
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Taste
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Ahí estás
|Amaral
|Vota
|4
|11
|4
|2
|CARITA TRISTE
|Ana Mena, Emilia
|Vota
|5
|1
|1
|6
|Guess
|Charli XCX, Billie Eilish
|Vota
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Die With a Smile
|Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
|Vota
|7
|7
|1
|4
|New Woman
|Lisa, Rosalía
|Vota
|8
|8
|4
|5
|LIFETIMES
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|9
|10
|7
|4
|Edge of Saturday Night
|The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|10
|5
|2
|5
|Apple
|Charli xcx
|Vota
|11
|9
|9
|3
|Here’s the Thing
|Fontaines D.C.
|Vota
|12
|4
|4
|3
|I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|13
|16
|13
|2
|Come Find Me
|Caribou
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Chico Bueno
|María Rodés, BRONQUIO
|Vota
|15
|11
|1
|6
|Angel of my Dreams
|JADE
|Vota
|16
|21
|5
|6
|All You Children
|Jamie xx, The Avalanches
|Vota
|17
|14
|2
|9
|My Oh My
|Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo
|Vota
|18
|24
|18
|2
|Death & Romance
|Magdalena Bay
|Vota
|19
|30
|5
|7
|I Wanna Be Loved
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|20
|13
|13
|4
|Don’t Get Me Started
|The Smile
|Vota
|21
|36
|12
|4
|Why Why Why
|Shawn Mendes
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Quincallera
|Viuda
|Vota
|23
|22
|1
|12
|The girl, so confusing
|Charli xcx, Lorde
|Vota
|24
|32
|24
|2
|Song of the Lake
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|Vota
|25
|12
|9
|4
|Lucky
|Halsey
|Vota
|26
|17
|1
|18
|360
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|27
|29
|1
|30
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|28
|28
|28
|3
|Check
|FLO
|Vota
|29
|31
|3
|13
|HEAT
|Tove Lo, SG Lewis
|Vota
|30
|18
|1
|15
|BIRDS OF A FEATHER
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|31
|37
|2
|12
|Life
|Jamie xx, Robyn
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Girls
|The Dare
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Slow It Down
|Benson Boone
|Vota
|34
|20
|1
|45
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|35
|35
|4
|9
|Woman’s World
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|36
|38
|36
|2
|Nunca le pida que diga la verdad
|Caliza
|Vota
|37
|39
|4
|8
|Dark Vacay
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|38
|23
|1
|21
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|39
|25
|1
|28
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|40
|40
|8
|13
|Midnight Ride
|Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Dancing In the Flames
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|–
|Eusexua
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|–
|In My Dreams
|Four Tet, Ellie Goulding
|Vota
|–
|Joker
|Porches
|Vota
|–
|I Don’t Care
|Cyn
|Vota
|–
|Ragdoll
|Dora Jar
|Vota
|–
|Heatwave
|Fake Bliss
|Vota
|–
|Una vez más
|Ciutat
|Vota
|–
|Lonely Fight
|Mk.gee
|Vota
|–
|adore u
|Fred again..
|Vota