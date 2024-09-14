Pet Shop Boys logran su 7º top 1 en JNSP con ‘Loneliness’

escribe aquí...
Esta semana hemos tenido un empate por el número 1 de JENESAISPOP en X entre Pet Shop Boys y Sabrina Carpenter. Prevalece lo que había sido votado en web: ‘Loneliness’ queda en primer lugar, y ‘Taste’ en segundo.

‘Loneliness’ llega a la cima en su 33ª semana en lista tras la perseverancia de sus seguidores. El tema es el más escuchado del nuevo disco de Pet Shop Boys y el 7º top 1 del dúo en JNSP tras los logrados por ‘Minimal, ‘Love Etc’, ‘Leaving’, ‘Vocal’, ‘Love is a Burgeoise Construct’ y la olvidada pero reivindicable ‘On Social Media’.

La entrada más fuerte es Amaral directos al top 3. Maria Rodés con Bronquio, Viuda, The Dare y Benson Boone completan el listado de entradas.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 3 2 33 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
2 2 2 3 Taste Sabrina Carpenter Vota
3 3 1 Ahí estás Amaral Vota
4 11 4 2 CARITA TRISTE Ana Mena, Emilia Vota
5 1 1 6 Guess Charli XCX, Billie Eilish Vota
6 6 2 4 Die With a Smile Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars Vota
7 7 1 4 New Woman Lisa, Rosalía Vota
8 8 4 5 LIFETIMES Katy Perry Vota
9 10 7 4 Edge of Saturday Night The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue Vota
10 5 2 5 Apple Charli xcx Vota
11 9 9 3 Here’s the Thing Fontaines D.C. Vota
12 4 4 3 I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Taylor Swift Vota
13 16 13 2 Come Find Me Caribou Vota
14 14 1 Chico Bueno María Rodés, BRONQUIO Vota
15 11 1 6 Angel of my Dreams JADE Vota
16 21 5 6 All You Children Jamie xx, The Avalanches Vota
17 14 2 9 My Oh My Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo Vota
18 24 18 2 Death & Romance Magdalena Bay Vota
19 30 5 7 I Wanna Be Loved Alison Goldfrapp Vota
20 13 13 4 Don’t Get Me Started The Smile Vota
21 36 12 4 Why Why Why Shawn Mendes Vota
22 22 1 Quincallera Viuda Vota
23 22 1 12 The girl, so confusing Charli xcx, Lorde Vota
24 32 24 2 Song of the Lake Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Vota
25 12 9 4 Lucky Halsey Vota
26 17 1 18 360 Charli XCX Vota
27 29 1 30 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
28 28 28 3 Check FLO Vota
29 31 3 13 HEAT Tove Lo, SG Lewis Vota
30 18 1 15 BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish Vota
31 37 2 12 Life Jamie xx, Robyn Vota
32 32 1 Girls The Dare Vota
33 33 1 Slow It Down Benson Boone Vota
34 20 1 45 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
35 35 4 9 Woman’s World Katy Perry Vota
36 38 36 2 Nunca le pida que diga la verdad Caliza Vota
37 39 4 8 Dark Vacay Cigarettes After Sex Vota
38 23 1 21 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
39 25 1 28 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
40 40 8 13 Midnight Ride Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Dancing In the Flames The Weeknd Vota
Eusexua FKA twigs Vota
In My Dreams Four Tet, Ellie Goulding Vota
Joker Porches Vota
I Don’t Care Cyn Vota
Ragdoll Dora Jar Vota
Heatwave Fake Bliss Vota
Una vez más Ciutat Vota
Lonely Fight Mk.gee Vota
adore u Fred again.. Vota

