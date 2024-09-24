Poppy, no solo metalera en ‘Negative Spaces’

Poppy ha anunciado que su nuevo disco, ‘Negative Spaces’, saldrá el 15 de noviembre. Será el sucesor de trabajos como ‘Flux‘ o el año pasado ‘Zig‘.

Su single reciente ’New Way Out’, de carácter metalero, estará en el largo, y también el igualmente duro ‘they’re all around us’. No en vano, el disco está producido por Jordan Fish, quien fuera teclista y percusionista de Bring Me The Horizon.

Para no asustar a todos los que dé miedo esa parte del vídeo tan gritona, se advierte que el disco también tendrá “pop servido delicadamente”, “retrofuturismo ochentero” y “pop punk de los 2000”. Otra muestra es un corte de 1 minuto y medio llamado ‘hey there’, más reposado, y que parece servir de interludio antes del tema titular.

Este será el tracklist según algunas filtraciones recogidas en ReddIt y Popjustice, aunque no hay confirmación oficial.

1.-have you had enough? – 3:38

2.-the cost of giving up – 3:17

3.-they’re all around us – 3:24

4.-yesterday – 0:47

5.-crystallized – 3:06

6.-vital – 3:20

7.-push go – 3:32

8.-nothing – 3:04

9.-the center’s falling out – 2:25

10.-hey there – 1:28

11.-negative spaces – 2:55

12.-surviving on defiance – 3:28

13.-new way out – 3:22

14.-tomorrow – 0:51

15.-halo – 3:41





