‘Emilia Pérez’ y ‘The Brutalist’ triunfan en los Globos de Oro

Esa genialidad llamada ‘Emilia Pérez‘ en la categoría de musical o comedia y ‘The Brutalist’ en la categoría de drama han sido las grandes ganadoras de los Globos de Oro celebrados esta noche. Brady Corbet ha sido el Mejor Director por esta última y Adrien Brody el mejor actor.
Sin premio para su actriz principal, ‘Emilia Pérez’ sí ha arañado el Globo de Oro a película en otro idioma que no sea el inglés, gracias a que en gran parte está en castellano, y también el premio a Mejor Canción y Mejor Secundaria para Zoe Saldaña.
Esto último implica que Ariana Grande se ha quedado sin galardón por ‘Wicked‘. En el mundo del pop, sí podemos celebrar un nuevo galardón para Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross por la música de la esperpéntica ‘Rivales‘.
Entre los ganadores, no podemos hablar de Javier Bardem por su papel en ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ ni, como decíamos, de la madrileña Karla Sofía Gascón, protagonista de ‘Emilia Pérez’. Esta ha caído derrotada por Demi Moore, que ofrece un papel también icónico en ‘La sustancia‘, basado en el edadismo.
En televisión, ‘Hacks‘ ha vuelto a arrasar muy merecidamente, siendo reconocida como Mejor Comedia y también Jean Smart como mejor actriz. En sus respectivas categorías, han triunfado ‘Shōgun’ y ‘Mi reno de peluche‘, que ha sido seleccionada Mejor Serie de 2024 en nuestra redacción.
Mejor película de drama
The Brutalist – GANADORA
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Mejor película musical o de comedia
Emilia Pérez – GANADORA
Anora
Challengers
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Mejor guión
Peter Straughan – Conclave – GANADOR
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Brady Corbet y Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Mejor actriz en una película de drama
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here como Eunice Paiva – GANADORA
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl como Shelly
Angelina Jolie – Maria como Maria Callas
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl como Romy Mathis
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door como Martha Hunt
Kate Winslet – Lee como Lee Miller
Mejor actor en una película de drama
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist como László Tóth – GANADOR
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown como Bob Dylan
Daniel Craig – Queer como William Lee
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing como John “Divine G.” Whitfield
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave como Cardenal Lawrence
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice como Donald Trump
Mejor actriz en una película musical o de comedia
Demi Moore – The Substance como Elisabeth Sparkle – GANADORA
Amy Adams – Nightbitch como Madre
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked como Elphaba Thropp
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez como Emilia Pérez / Juan “Manitas” Del Monte
Mikey Madison – Anora como Anora “Ani” Mikheeva
Zendaya – Challengers como Tashi Duncan
Mejor actor en una película musical o de comedia
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man como Edward Lemuel / Guy Moratz – GANADOR
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain como David Kaplan
Hugh Grant – Heretic como Mr. Reed
Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night como Lorne Michaels
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness como Robert, Daniel, y Andrew
Glen Powell – Hit Man como Gary Johnson
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez como Rita Mora Castro – GANADORA
Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez como Jessi Del Monte
Ariana Grande – Wicked como Galinda Upland
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist como Erzsébet Tóth
Margaret Qualley – The Substance como Sue
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave como Sister Agnes
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain como Benji Kaplan – GANADOR
Yura Borisov – Anora como Igor
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown como Pete Seeger
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist como Harrison Lee Van Buren
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice como Roy Cohn
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II como Macrinus
Mejor película animada
Flow – GANADORA
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Mejor director
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist – GANADOR
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light
Mejor score original
Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross – Challengers – GANADORES
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol y Camille – Emilia Pérez
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Mejor canción original
El Mal (Clément Ducol, Camille, y Jacques Audiard) – Emilia Pérez – GANADORA
Beautiful That Way (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, y Lykke Li) – The Last Showgirl
Compress / Repress (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, y Luca Guadagnino) – Challengers
Forbidden Road (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, y Sacha Skarbek) – Better Man
Kiss the Sky (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, y Ali Tamposi) – The Wild Robot
Mi Camino (Clément Ducol y Camille) – Emilia Pérez
Logro cinemático y de taquilla
Wicked – GANADORA
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
The Wild Robot
Mejor película en otro idioma (no inglés)
Emilia Pérez (Francia) – GANADORA
All We Imagine as Light (Francia/India/Países Bajos/Luxemburgo/Italia)
The Girl with the Needle (Polonia/Suecia/Dinamarca)
I’m Still Here (Brasil)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Estados Unidos/Alemania)
Vermiglio (Italia)
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
Hacks (HBO / Max) – GANADORA
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX / Hulu)
The Gentlemen (Netflix)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Mejor serie de drama
Shōgun (FX / Hulu) – GANADORA
The Day of the Jackal (Peacock / Sky)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX/Hulu) como Lord Yoshii Toranaga – GANADOR
Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) como John Smith / Michael
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+) como Rusty Sabich
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) como Jackson Lamb
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock/Sky) como “The Jackal”
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+) como Tommy Norris
Mejor actriz en una serie musical o de comedia
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO/Max) como Deborah Vance – GANADORA
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) como Joanne
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) como Janine Teagues
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX/Hulu) como Sydney Adamu
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) como Mabel Mora
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along (Disney+) como Agatha Harkness
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, serie limitada, de antología o película hecha para televisión
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) como Martha Scott – GANADORA
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX/Hulu) como Tina Marrero
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO/Max) como Ava Daniels
Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix) como Marge Sherwood
Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix) como Vice President Grace Penn
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max) como Trooper Evangeline Navarro
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, serie limitada, de antología o película hecha para televisión
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX/Hulu) como Kashigi Yabushige – GANADOR
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) como José Menendez
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+) como Dr. Paul Rhoades
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) como River Cartwright
Diego Luna – La Máquina (Disney+) como Andy Pérez
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX/Hulu) como Richard Jerimovich
Mejor actor en una serie musical o de comedia
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX/Hulu) como Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – GANADOR
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) como Noah Roklov
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix) como Charles
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) como Charles-Haden Savage
Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+) como Jimmy Laird
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) como Oliver Putnam
Mejor interpretación en comedia de stand-up en televisión
Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix) – GANADORA
Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser – Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO/Max)
Seth Meyers – Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking (HBO/Max)
Adam Sandler – Adam Sandler: Love You (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO/Max)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, de antología o película hecha para televisión
Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO/Max) como Oswald “Oz” Cobb a.k.a. The Penguin – GANADOR
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) como Donny Dunn
Kevin Kline – DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) como Stephen Brigstocke
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) como Erik Menendez
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+) como Count Alexander Rostov
Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix) como Tom Ripley
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, de antología o película hecha para televisión
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max) como Chief Liz Danvers – GANADORA
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO/Max) como Sofia Gigante (née Falcone)
Sofía Vergara – Griselda (Netflix) como Griselda Blanco
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu) como Babe Paley
Kate Winslet – The Regime (HBO/Max) como Chancellor Elena Vernham
Cate Blanchett – DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) como Catherine Ravenscroft
Mejor serie limitada, de antología o película hecha para televisión
Baby Reindeer (Netflix) – GANADORA
DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+)
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
The Penguin (HBO/Max)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX/Hulu) como Toda Mariko – GANADORA
Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS) como Madeline Kingston / “Matty” Matlock
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO/Max) como Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen
Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) como Jane Smith / Alana
Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix) como Helen Webb
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix) como Ambassador Katherine “Kate” Wyler
Premio Carol Burnett
Ted Danson
Premio Cecil B. DeMille
Viola Davis