‘Emilia Pérez’ y ‘The Brutalist’ triunfan en los Globos de Oro

Esa genialidad llamada ‘Emilia Pérez‘ en la categoría de musical o comedia y ‘The Brutalist’ en la categoría de drama han sido las grandes ganadoras de los Globos de Oro celebrados esta noche. Brady Corbet ha sido el Mejor Director por esta última y Adrien Brody el mejor actor.

Sin premio para su actriz principal, ‘Emilia Pérez’ sí ha arañado el Globo de Oro a película en otro idioma que no sea el inglés, gracias a que en gran parte está en castellano, y también el premio a Mejor Canción y Mejor Secundaria para Zoe Saldaña.

Esto último implica que Ariana Grande se ha quedado sin galardón por ‘Wicked‘. En el mundo del pop, sí podemos celebrar un nuevo galardón para Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross por la música de la esperpéntica ‘Rivales‘.

Entre los ganadores, no podemos hablar de Javier Bardem por su papel en ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ ni, como decíamos, de la madrileña Karla Sofía Gascón, protagonista de ‘Emilia Pérez’. Esta ha caído derrotada por Demi Moore, que ofrece un papel también icónico en ‘La sustancia‘, basado en el edadismo.

En televisión, ‘Hacks‘ ha vuelto a arrasar muy merecidamente, siendo reconocida como Mejor Comedia y también Jean Smart como mejor actriz. En sus respectivas categorías, han triunfado ‘Shōgun’ y ‘Mi reno de peluche‘, que ha sido seleccionada Mejor Serie de 2024 en nuestra redacción.

Mejor película de drama

The Brutalist – GANADORA

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Mejor película musical o de comedia

Emilia Pérez – GANADORA

Anora

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Mejor guión

Peter Straughan – Conclave – GANADOR

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet y Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Mejor actriz en una película de drama

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here como Eunice Paiva – GANADORA

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl como Shelly

Angelina Jolie – Maria como Maria Callas

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl como Romy Mathis

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door como Martha Hunt

Kate Winslet – Lee como Lee Miller

Mejor actor en una película de drama

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist como László Tóth – GANADOR

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown como Bob Dylan

Daniel Craig – Queer como William Lee

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing como John “Divine G.” Whitfield

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave como Cardenal Lawrence

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice como Donald Trump

Mejor actriz en una película musical o de comedia

Demi Moore – The Substance como Elisabeth Sparkle – GANADORA

Amy Adams – Nightbitch como Madre

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked como Elphaba Thropp

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez como Emilia Pérez / Juan “Manitas” Del Monte

Mikey Madison – Anora como Anora “Ani” Mikheeva

Zendaya – Challengers como Tashi Duncan

Mejor actor en una película musical o de comedia

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man como Edward Lemuel / Guy Moratz – GANADOR

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain como David Kaplan

Hugh Grant – Heretic como Mr. Reed

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night como Lorne Michaels

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness como Robert, Daniel, y Andrew

Glen Powell – Hit Man como Gary Johnson

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez como Rita Mora Castro – GANADORA

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez como Jessi Del Monte

Ariana Grande – Wicked como Galinda Upland

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist como Erzsébet Tóth

Margaret Qualley – The Substance como Sue

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave como Sister Agnes

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain como Benji Kaplan – GANADOR

Yura Borisov – Anora como Igor

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown como Pete Seeger

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist como Harrison Lee Van Buren

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice como Roy Cohn

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II como Macrinus

Mejor película animada

Flow – GANADORA

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Mejor director

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist – GANADOR

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Mejor score original

Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross – Challengers – GANADORES

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol y Camille – Emilia Pérez

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Mejor canción original

El Mal (Clément Ducol, Camille, y Jacques Audiard) – Emilia Pérez – GANADORA

Beautiful That Way (Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, y Lykke Li) – The Last Showgirl

Compress / Repress (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, y Luca Guadagnino) – Challengers

Forbidden Road (Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, y Sacha Skarbek) – Better Man

Kiss the Sky (Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, y Ali Tamposi) – The Wild Robot

Mi Camino (Clément Ducol y Camille) – Emilia Pérez

Logro cinemático y de taquilla

Wicked – GANADORA

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

The Wild Robot

Mejor película en otro idioma (no inglés)

Emilia Pérez (Francia) – GANADORA

All We Imagine as Light (Francia/India/Países Bajos/Luxemburgo/Italia)

The Girl with the Needle (Polonia/Suecia/Dinamarca)

I’m Still Here (Brasil)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Estados Unidos/Alemania)

Vermiglio (Italia)

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

Hacks (HBO / Max) – GANADORA

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX / Hulu)

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mejor serie de drama

Shōgun (FX / Hulu) – GANADORA

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock / Sky)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun (FX/Hulu) como Lord Yoshii Toranaga – GANADOR

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) como John Smith / Michael

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+) como Rusty Sabich

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) como Jackson Lamb

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock/Sky) como “The Jackal”

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+) como Tommy Norris

Mejor actriz en una serie musical o de comedia

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO/Max) como Deborah Vance – GANADORA

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) como Joanne

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC) como Janine Teagues

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX/Hulu) como Sydney Adamu

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) como Mabel Mora

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along (Disney+) como Agatha Harkness

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, serie limitada, de antología o película hecha para televisión

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) como Martha Scott – GANADORA

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX/Hulu) como Tina Marrero

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO/Max) como Ava Daniels

Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix) como Marge Sherwood

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix) como Vice President Grace Penn

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max) como Trooper Evangeline Navarro

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, serie limitada, de antología o película hecha para televisión

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX/Hulu) como Kashigi Yabushige – GANADOR

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) como José Menendez

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+) como Dr. Paul Rhoades

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+) como River Cartwright

Diego Luna – La Máquina (Disney+) como Andy Pérez

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX/Hulu) como Richard Jerimovich

Mejor actor en una serie musical o de comedia

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX/Hulu) como Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – GANADOR

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) como Noah Roklov

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix) como Charles

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) como Charles-Haden Savage

Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+) como Jimmy Laird

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) como Oliver Putnam

Mejor interpretación en comedia de stand-up en televisión

Ali Wong – Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix) – GANADORA

Jamie Foxx – Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser – Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO/Max)

Seth Meyers – Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking (HBO/Max)

Adam Sandler – Adam Sandler: Love You (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO/Max)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, de antología o película hecha para televisión

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO/Max) como Oswald “Oz” Cobb a.k.a. The Penguin – GANADOR

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) como Donny Dunn

Kevin Kline – DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) como Stephen Brigstocke

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) como Erik Menendez

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+) como Count Alexander Rostov

Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix) como Tom Ripley

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, de antología o película hecha para televisión

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max) como Chief Liz Danvers – GANADORA

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO/Max) como Sofia Gigante (née Falcone)

Sofía Vergara – Griselda (Netflix) como Griselda Blanco

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (FX/Hulu) como Babe Paley

Kate Winslet – The Regime (HBO/Max) como Chancellor Elena Vernham

Cate Blanchett – DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+) como Catherine Ravenscroft

Mejor serie limitada, de antología o película hecha para televisión

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) – GANADORA

DISCLAIMER* (Apple TV+)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO/Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Anna Sawai – Shōgun (FX/Hulu) como Toda Mariko – GANADORA

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS) como Madeline Kingston / “Matty” Matlock

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon (HBO/Max) como Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) como Jane Smith / Alana

Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix) como Helen Webb

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix) como Ambassador Katherine “Kate” Wyler

Premio Carol Burnett

Ted Danson

Premio Cecil B. DeMille

Viola Davis