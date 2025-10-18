escribe aquí...
Ana Mena, Geese, Polachek x 2… en el top 40 de JNSP

JADE mantiene el número 1 de JENESAISPOP, aunque Taylor Swift y Judeline con Amaia se le acercan. Las entradas más fuertes corresponden a Tame Impala y Ana Mena, de momento sin hacer peligrar el podio. También entra Caroline Polachek por partida doble, por un lado junto a caroline y por el otro junto a Danny L Harle. Geese, Cate Le Bon y Victoria Justice aparecen en la parte baja de la tabla.

Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 4 Unconditional JADE Vota
2 3 2 2 The Fate of Ophelia Taylor Swift Vota
3 6 2 3 com você Judeline, Amaia Vota
4 2 2 3 Síndrome de Estocolmo Turista Sueca Vota
5 8 5 2 Gorgeous Doja Cat Vota
6 6 1 Dracula Tame Impala Vota
7 7 1 Lárgate Ana Mena Vota
8 4 1 5 The Dead Dance Lady Gaga Vota
9 5 5 3 WHERE IS MY HUSBAND? RAYE Vota
10 17 3 4 Secrets Miley Cyrus Vota
11 7 7 2 Por un like Mónica Naranjo Vota
12 11 11 2 TIT FOR TAT Tate McEnroe Vota
13 20 6 4 Here All Night Demi Lovato Vota
14 9 9 3 Mercurio y seda Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente Vota
15 21 15 2 Man I Need Olivia Dean Vota
16 16 1 Tell me I never knew that caroline, Caroline Polachek Vota
17 13 3 8 Jealous Type Doja Cat Vota
18 16 16 2 imanocean Purity Ring Vota
19 25 12 3 La Tirana Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO Vota
20 12 12 4 Soledad Belén Aguilera Vota
21 21 1 Azimuth Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek Vota
22 10 3 7 Tears Sabrina Carpenter Vota
23 23 6 5 Just Two Girls Wolf Alice Vota
24 15 15 3 Not Like That Anymore Lola Young Vota
25 25 1 Sweet Disposition The Temper Trap Vota
26 18 4 4 Stay on Me Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
27 29 23 3 Alivio Nacho Vegas Vota
28 32 14 7 back to friends sombr Vota
29 26 3 5 Dancing with the Europeans Suede Vota
30 28 2 37 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
31 19 8 7 Da me Bad Gyal Vota
32 22 1 10 The Subway Chappell Roan Vota
33 14 1 8 Everybody Scream Florence + the Machine Vota
34 34 1 Love Zombie Victoria Justice Vota
35 35 1 Taxes Gesse Vota
36 36 1 Heaven Is No Feeling Cate Le Bon Vota
37 24 4 5 Brand New Me Saint Etienne, Confidence Man Vota
38 30 3 28 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
39 34 4 8 Don’t Click Play Ava Max Vota
40 36 4 6 Sayonara KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Ladida Rochelle Jordan Vota
viscus Oklou, FKA twigs Vota
MALPORTADA NATHY PELUSO, Rawayana Vota
Querer Viva Suecia Vota
buscando unos brazos julia amor Vota
When Jamie Woon Vota
Nuevos recuerdos Martin Vota
Hemos roto los espejos .bd. Vota
Metal The Beths Vota
Changes Charlie Puth Vota

