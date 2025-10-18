Ana Mena, Geese, Polachek x 2… en el top 40 de JNSP

JADE mantiene el número 1 de JENESAISPOP, aunque Taylor Swift y Judeline con Amaia se le acercan. Las entradas más fuertes corresponden a Tame Impala y Ana Mena, de momento sin hacer peligrar el podio. También entra Caroline Polachek por partida doble, por un lado junto a caroline y por el otro junto a Danny L Harle. Geese, Cate Le Bon y Victoria Justice aparecen en la parte baja de la tabla.
Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Unconditional
|JADE
|2
|3
|2
|2
|The Fate of Ophelia
|Taylor Swift
|3
|6
|2
|3
|com você
|Judeline, Amaia
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Síndrome de Estocolmo
|Turista Sueca
|5
|8
|5
|2
|Gorgeous
|Doja Cat
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Dracula
|Tame Impala
|7
|–
|7
|1
|Lárgate
|Ana Mena
|8
|4
|1
|5
|The Dead Dance
|Lady Gaga
|9
|5
|5
|3
|WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?
|RAYE
|10
|17
|3
|4
|Secrets
|Miley Cyrus
|11
|7
|7
|2
|Por un like
|Mónica Naranjo
|12
|11
|11
|2
|TIT FOR TAT
|Tate McEnroe
|13
|20
|6
|4
|Here All Night
|Demi Lovato
|14
|9
|9
|3
|Mercurio y seda
|Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente
|15
|21
|15
|2
|Man I Need
|Olivia Dean
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Tell me I never knew that
|caroline, Caroline Polachek
|17
|13
|3
|8
|Jealous Type
|Doja Cat
|18
|16
|16
|2
|imanocean
|Purity Ring
|19
|25
|12
|3
|La Tirana
|Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO
|20
|12
|12
|4
|Soledad
|Belén Aguilera
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Azimuth
|Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek
|22
|10
|3
|7
|Tears
|Sabrina Carpenter
|23
|23
|6
|5
|Just Two Girls
|Wolf Alice
|24
|15
|15
|3
|Not Like That Anymore
|Lola Young
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Sweet Disposition
|The Temper Trap
|26
|18
|4
|4
|Stay on Me
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|27
|29
|23
|3
|Alivio
|Nacho Vegas
|28
|32
|14
|7
|back to friends
|sombr
|29
|26
|3
|5
|Dancing with the Europeans
|Suede
|30
|28
|2
|37
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|31
|19
|8
|7
|Da me
|Bad Gyal
|32
|22
|1
|10
|The Subway
|Chappell Roan
|33
|14
|1
|8
|Everybody Scream
|Florence + the Machine
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Love Zombie
|Victoria Justice
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Taxes
|Gesse
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Heaven Is No Feeling
|Cate Le Bon
|37
|24
|4
|5
|Brand New Me
|Saint Etienne, Confidence Man
|38
|30
|3
|28
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|39
|34
|4
|8
|Don’t Click Play
|Ava Max
|40
|36
|4
|6
|Sayonara
|KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Ladida
|Rochelle Jordan
|–
|viscus
|Oklou, FKA twigs
|–
|MALPORTADA
|NATHY PELUSO, Rawayana
|–
|Querer
|Viva Suecia
|–
|buscando unos brazos
|julia amor
|–
|When
|Jamie Woon
|–
|Nuevos recuerdos
|Martin
|–
|Hemos roto los espejos
|.bd.
|–
|Metal
|The Beths
|–
|Changes
|Charlie Puth
