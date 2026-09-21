Anni B Sweet, Cariño, Mylene Farmer… en el top 40 de JNSP

Martin recupera el número 1 del top de JENESAISPOP con ‘Cuando el sol bese a la luna’, al hacerse con el 45% de los votos en Instagram. La entrada más fuerte es la de Anni B Sweet con ‘No le encuentro la gracia’. Casi llegan al top 10 Cariño, Mylene Farmer y RAYE, mientras que hay que celebrar la llegada al top 40 de nuevos valores como Dianka, Jae Stephens y MaiteQuiero.
- Publicidad -
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Cuando el sol bese a la luna
|Martin
|2
|7
|1
|5
|Love Sensation (Afterhours Radio Edit)
|Madonna, Kylie Minogue
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Bass Persuades
|Miley Cyrus
|4
|–
|4
|1
|No le encuentro la gracia
|Anni B Sweet
|5
|9
|4
|4
|Motivation
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|6
|3
|3
|3
|BbY WOW
|KAROL G, Judeline, rusowsky
|7
|4
|4
|2
|For Your Entertainment
|Ellie Goulding
|8
|6
|5
|4
|Marianne
|Fontaines DC
|9
|5
|3
|6
|Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|10
|8
|5
|3
|serena joy
|Olivia Rodrigo
|11
|–
|11
|1
|Romántico
|Cariño
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Des lols et des quoi
|Mylène Farmer
|13
|18
|10
|4
|Melatonin
|Tinashe
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Joy.
|RAYE, Amma, Absolutely
|15
|24
|1
|11
|Danceteria
|Madonna
|16
|12
|2
|6
|brand new chanel$
|Slayyyter
|17
|20
|17
|4
|Dancing
|Jorja Smith
|18
|26
|1
|22
|I Feel So Free
|Madonna
|19
|33
|1
|20
|Bring Your Love
|Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
|20
|13
|4
|5
|She's the Best
|Troye Sivan
|21
|11
|10
|3
|My Guy
|Sam Smith
|22
|17
|10
|5
|I Can't Wait
|Phoebe Bridgers
|23
|25
|4
|7
|petal
|Ariana Grande
|24
|15
|2
|8
|Camera
|Charli xcx
|25
|30
|1
|46
|Berghain
|Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
|26
|22
|22
|3
|Kick Stones (The Boys)
|Westside Cowboy
|27
|14
|14
|2
|Iron City
|Interpol
|28
|19
|19
|2
|The Peace
|underscores
|29
|31
|1
|31
|Reliquia
|Rosalía
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Good Girl
|Paris Paloma
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Oh No Now My
|This Is Lorelei
|32
|16
|6
|6
|Fxck
|Arca
|33
|10
|9
|3
|Minifalda
|Laaza, Zahara
|34
|27
|5
|8
|Ain't in LA
|ADÉLA
|35
|28
|12
|5
|Sunshine
|Jungle
|36
|37
|15
|5
|Animal
|KATSEYE
|37
|29
|19
|4
|Crazy, Baby
|Cara Delevingne
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Chiquita, Matona!
|Dianka, La Bien Querida
|39
|–
|39
|1
|I Miss the City
|Jae Stephens
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Montauk
|MaiteQuiero
|Candidato
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Let’s Get Married
|Miley Cyrus
|–
|new trick
|ROSÉ
|–
|El Endemoniao
|Alcalá Norte
|–
|Nicole Kidman
|ADÉLA
|–
|Concept of Love
|Ibibio Sound Machine
|–
|I Do
|Sophia Stel
|–
|Lucky[Hymn]
|Shygirl
|–
|partedemipartedeti
|AKRIILA
|–
|Party
|Troye Sivan
|–
|La nieve
|Guitarricadelafuente
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