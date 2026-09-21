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Anni B Sweet, Cariño, Mylene Farmer… en el top 40 de JNSP

iko
Por iko

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Anni B Sweet, Cariño, Mylene Farmer… en el top 40 de JNSP

Por iko
3


Martin recupera el número 1 del top de JENESAISPOP con ‘Cuando el sol bese a la luna’, al hacerse con el 45% de los votos en Instagram. La entrada más fuerte es la de Anni B Sweet con ‘No le encuentro la gracia’. Casi llegan al top 10 Cariño, Mylene Farmer y RAYE, mientras que hay que celebrar la llegada al top 40 de nuevos valores como Dianka, Jae Stephens y MaiteQuiero.

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  • Playlist con los 40 más votados y las 10 nuevas candidatas en en Apple Music y en Spotify
  • Vota por tus canciones favoritas, aquí.
  • Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

    Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
    1 2 1 5 Cuando el sol bese a la luna Martin
    2 7 1 5 Love Sensation (Afterhours Radio Edit) Madonna, Kylie Minogue
    3 1 1 2 Bass Persuades Miley Cyrus
    4 4 1 No le encuentro la gracia Anni B Sweet
    5 9 4 4 Motivation Carly Rae Jepsen
    6 3 3 3 BbY WOW KAROL G, Judeline, rusowsky
    7 4 4 2 For Your Entertainment Ellie Goulding
    8 6 5 4 Marianne Fontaines DC
    9 5 3 6 Don’t Leave Me on the Dance Floor Carly Rae Jepsen
    10 8 5 3 serena joy Olivia Rodrigo
    11 11 1 Romántico Cariño
    12 12 1 Des lols et des quoi Mylène Farmer
    13 18 10 4 Melatonin Tinashe
    14 14 1 Joy. RAYE, Amma, Absolutely
    15 24 1 11 Danceteria Madonna
    16 12 2 6 brand new chanel$ Slayyyter
    17 20 17 4 Dancing Jorja Smith
    18 26 1 22 I Feel So Free Madonna
    19 33 1 20 Bring Your Love Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
    20 13 4 5 She's the Best Troye Sivan
    21 11 10 3 My Guy Sam Smith
    22 17 10 5 I Can't Wait Phoebe Bridgers
    23 25 4 7 petal Ariana Grande
    24 15 2 8 Camera Charli xcx
    25 30 1 46 Berghain Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
    26 22 22 3 Kick Stones (The Boys) Westside Cowboy
    27 14 14 2 Iron City Interpol
    28 19 19 2 The Peace underscores
    29 31 1 31 Reliquia Rosalía
    30 30 1 Good Girl Paris Paloma
    31 31 1 Oh No Now My This Is Lorelei
    32 16 6 6 Fxck Arca
    33 10 9 3 Minifalda Laaza, Zahara
    34 27 5 8 Ain't in LA ADÉLA
    35 28 12 5 Sunshine Jungle
    36 37 15 5 Animal KATSEYE
    37 29 19 4 Crazy, Baby Cara Delevingne
    38 38 1 Chiquita, Matona! Dianka, La Bien Querida
    39 39 1 I Miss the City Jae Stephens
    40 40 1 Montauk MaiteQuiero
    Candidato Canción Artista
    Let’s Get Married Miley Cyrus
    new trick ROSÉ
    El Endemoniao Alcalá Norte
    Nicole Kidman ADÉLA
    Concept of Love Ibibio Sound Machine
    I Do Sophia Stel
    Lucky[Hymn] Shygirl
    partedemipartedeti AKRIILA
    Party Troye Sivan
    La nieve Guitarricadelafuente

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