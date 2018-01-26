Suede publicarán una jugosa caja especial de su debut por su 25º aniversario

Fans del brit pop, os convocamos: Suede anuncian una caja especial de su debut, uno de los pilares del género, con razón de su 25 aniversario. Sale el 30 de marzo y es bastante jugosa, pues incluye el disco original, un disco de caras b y rarezas; otro de maquetas, “monitor mixes” y actuaciones en la radio (algunos de estos temas son inéditos);, un cuarto con un concierto en Sheffield y finalmente un DVD con vídeos de actuaciones en la tele. ¿Regalazo? Puedes comentarlo en nuestros foros de Suede.

TRACKLIST:

CD1 (original album):

01 “So Young”

02 “Animal Nitrate”

03 “She’s Not Dead”

04 “Moving”

05 “Pantomime Horse”

06 “The Drowners”

07 “Sleeping Pills”

08 “Breakdown”

09 “Metal Mickey”

10 “Animal Lover”

11 “The Next Life”

CD 2 (The B-Sides):

01 “My Insatiable One”

02 “To The Birds”

03 “He’s Dead”

04 “Where The Pigs Don’t Fly”

05 “Painted People”

06 “The Big Time”

07 “High Rising”

08 “Dolly”

09 “My Insatiable One (Piano Version)”

10 “Brass In Pocket”

CD 3 (Demos, Monitor Mixes, & BBC Radio 1 Session):

01 “The Drowners” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)

03 “He’s Dead” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)

03 “Moving” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)

04 “To The Birds” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)

05 “Metal Mickey” (Island Demos, January 1992)

06 “Pantomime Horse” (Island Demos, January 1992)

07 “High Wire (My Insatiable One)” (Island Demos, January 1992)

08 “The Drowners” (Island Demos, January 1992)

09 “To The Birds” (Island Demos, January 1992)

10 “Sleeping Pills” (East West Demo, March 1992)

11 “The Drowners” (Single Monitor Mixes, March 1992

12 “To The Birds” (Single Monitor Mixes, March 1992

13 “My Insatiable One” (Single Monitor Mixes, March 1992

14 “Metal Mickey” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)

15 “The Drowners” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)

16 “Sleeping Pills” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)

17 “Moving” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)

18 “Diesel” (Instrumental Studio Outtake)

19 “Stars On 45″ (Rehearsal Room Recording)

20 “Sleeping Pills (Strings)”

CD4 (Live At The Leadmill, February 1993):

01 “Metal Mickey”

02 “Moving”

03 “My Insatiable One”

04 “Animal Nitrate”

05 “Pantomime Horse”

06 “The Drowners”

07 “Painted People”

08 “So Young”

09 “Animal Lover”

10 “Sleeping Pills”

11 “To The Birds”

DVD:

01 “The Drowner” (The Late Show, 5/7/92)

02 “Metal Mickey” (Top Of The Pops, 9/24/92)

03 “So Young” (Top Of The Pops, 5/27/93)

04 “So Young” (Later… With Jools Holland, 6/4/93)

05 “The Next Life” (Later… With Jools Holland, 6/4/93)

06 “My Insatiable One” (Later… With Jools Holland, 6/4/93)