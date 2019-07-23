Mónica Naranjo, Bon Iver, Raúl Querido, Le Parody, Metronomy, Mark Ronson y Lagartija Nick entran en el top de JNSP

Por | 23 Jul 19, 13:54

Madonna se mantiene como lo más votado en JENESAISPOP con ‘God Control’, ocupando los tres lugares del podio con otros de los temas de ‘Madame X’. Mónica Naranjo produce la entrada más fuerte con la insólita ‘Doble corazón’, y un gran número de entradas se produce ya en la mitad baja de la tabla. Se trata de Bon Iver, Raúl Querido, Le Parody, Metronomy, Mark Ronson y Lagartija Nick. Es momento de despedirse de varias canciones que están ya en esa mitad baja de la tabla y llevan más de 10 semanas en lista: ‘I Don’t Care’, ’Honey’, ‘This life’, ‘El fango’, ‘Di mi nombre’ y ‘Barefoot in the Park’. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 God Control Madonna Vota
2 4 1 13 Medellín Madonna, Maluma Vota
3 3 1 8 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee Vota
4 28 4 2 Santa María Bad Gyal, Busy Signal Vota
5 5 1 Doble corazón Mónica Naranjo Vota
6 8 6 2 Milionària Rosalía Vota
7 10 1 11 El relámpago Amaia Vota
8 6 2 7 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
9 14 5 8 Soldi Mahmood Vota
10 13 11 7 Mother’s Daughter Miley Cyrus Vota
11 18 3 7 Never Really Over Katy Perry Vota
12 20 2 40 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan Vota
13 7 2 14 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho Vota
14 9 1 51 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
15 29 15 2 Lento Najwa Vota
16 5 2 16 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
17 12 2 33 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Vota
18 15 2 26 7 Rings Ariana Grande Vota
19 22 1 4 Ever Again Robyn Vota
20 30 20 7 Glad He’s Gone Tove Lo Vota
21 33 25 4 Ivy Mike La Casa Azul Vota
22 34 21 10 I Don’t Care Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber Vota
23 23 1 Faith Bon Iver Vota
24 24 1 Un whisky con hielo Raúl Querido Vota
25 2 1 4 nana triste Natalia Lacunza Vota
26 16 16 3 Me quedo Aitana, Lola Indigo Vota
27 17 2 32 Honey Robyn Vota
28 23 14 10 This Life Vampire Weekend Vota
29 36 9 6 Incapable Róisín Murphy Vota
30 40 9 10 El Fango Zahara Vota
31 31 1 El Junco Le Parody Vota
32 32 1 Salted Caramel Ice Cream Metronomy Vota
33 33 1 Find U Again Mark Ronson, Camila Cabello Vota
34 34 1 Buenos días Hiroshima Lagartija Nick Vota
35 11 1 37 Di mi nombre Rosalía Vota
36 19 1 15 Barefoot in the Park James Blake, Rosalía Vota
37 26 19 7 Love Yourself Sufjan Stevens Vota
38 32 15 8 Julien Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
39 35 35 3 Aguante Mala Rodríguez Vota
40 37 36 3 Traffic Thom Yorke Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Hookah Bad Gyal Vota
My Favourite Fish Gus Dapperton Vota
:( Cariño Vota
¿Cómo te va, querida? Rels B, Don Patricio Vota
Una, glande y libre Fuerza nueva Vota
Fontaines D.C. Sha Sha Sha Vota
Sick Vivian Girls Vota
How Do You Sleep? Sam Smith Vota
Gone Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens Vota
Feel It Octavian, Theophilus London Vota
All My Happiness Is Gone Purple Mountains Vota
Te enamoras Dellafuente, Mala Rodríguez Vota
Ashes to Ashes Jenny Hval Vota
Ready Alessia Cara Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , , , ,
«
»

destacamos

Las mejores canciones de 2019 (de momento)

Los mejores discos de 2019 (de momento)

10 libros para llevarte de vacaciones este verano

‘Una, glande y libre’: Fuerza nueva (Los Planetas + Niño de Elche) conmemoran “el día del alzamiento” invocando a “la auténtica derecha”

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

La Canción Del Día: ‘All the Time’ de Zara Larsson tiene todo para ser un hit… pero no lo está siendo

Sugababes se reúnen otra vez en su formación original… para una canción

Lo + Sabrosón 2019

Franz Ferdinand y Cupido, entre lo mejor del FIB en un año de crisis para varios macrofestivales

Send this to a friend