Mónica Naranjo, Bon Iver, Raúl Querido, Le Parody, Metronomy, Mark Ronson y Lagartija Nick entran en el top de JNSP

Madonna se mantiene como lo más votado en JENESAISPOP con ‘God Control’, ocupando los tres lugares del podio con otros de los temas de ‘Madame X’. Mónica Naranjo produce la entrada más fuerte con la insólita ‘Doble corazón’, y un gran número de entradas se produce ya en la mitad baja de la tabla. Se trata de Bon Iver, Raúl Querido, Le Parody, Metronomy, Mark Ronson y Lagartija Nick. Es momento de despedirse de varias canciones que están ya en esa mitad baja de la tabla y llevan más de 10 semanas en lista: ‘I Don’t Care’, ’Honey’, ‘This life’, ‘El fango’, ‘Di mi nombre’ y ‘Barefoot in the Park’. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|God Control
|Madonna
|Vota
|2
|4
|1
|13
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|Vota
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|Vota
|4
|28
|4
|2
|Santa María
|Bad Gyal, Busy Signal
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Doble corazón
|Mónica Naranjo
|Vota
|6
|8
|6
|2
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|Vota
|7
|10
|1
|11
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|Vota
|8
|6
|2
|7
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|Vota
|9
|14
|5
|8
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|Vota
|10
|13
|11
|7
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|11
|18
|3
|7
|Never Really Over
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|12
|20
|2
|40
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|Vota
|13
|7
|2
|14
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|Vota
|14
|9
|1
|51
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|15
|29
|15
|2
|Lento
|Najwa
|Vota
|16
|5
|2
|16
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|17
|12
|2
|33
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|18
|15
|2
|26
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|Vota
|19
|22
|1
|4
|Ever Again
|Robyn
|Vota
|20
|30
|20
|7
|Glad He’s Gone
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|21
|33
|25
|4
|Ivy Mike
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|22
|34
|21
|10
|I Don’t Care
|Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
|Vota
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Faith
|Bon Iver
|Vota
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Un whisky con hielo
|Raúl Querido
|Vota
|25
|2
|1
|4
|nana triste
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|26
|16
|16
|3
|Me quedo
|Aitana, Lola Indigo
|Vota
|27
|17
|2
|32
|Honey
|Robyn
|Vota
|28
|23
|14
|10
|This Life
|Vampire Weekend
|Vota
|29
|36
|9
|6
|Incapable
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|30
|40
|9
|10
|El Fango
|Zahara
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|El Junco
|Le Parody
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Salted Caramel Ice Cream
|Metronomy
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Find U Again
|Mark Ronson, Camila Cabello
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Buenos días Hiroshima
|Lagartija Nick
|Vota
|35
|11
|1
|37
|Di mi nombre
|Rosalía
|Vota
|36
|19
|1
|15
|Barefoot in the Park
|James Blake, Rosalía
|Vota
|37
|26
|19
|7
|Love Yourself
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|38
|32
|15
|8
|Julien
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|39
|35
|35
|3
|Aguante
|Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|40
|37
|36
|3
|Traffic
|Thom Yorke
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Hookah
|Bad Gyal
|Vota
|–
|My Favourite Fish
|Gus Dapperton
|Vota
|–
|:(
|Cariño
|Vota
|–
|¿Cómo te va, querida?
|Rels B, Don Patricio
|Vota
|–
|Una, glande y libre
|Fuerza nueva
|Vota
|–
|Fontaines D.C.
|Sha Sha Sha
|Vota
|–
|Sick
|Vivian Girls
|Vota
|–
|How Do You Sleep?
|Sam Smith
|Vota
|–
|Gone
|Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|–
|Feel It
|Octavian, Theophilus London
|Vota
|–
|All My Happiness Is Gone
|Purple Mountains
|Vota
|–
|Te enamoras
|Dellafuente, Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|–
|Ashes to Ashes
|Jenny Hval
|Vota
|–
|Ready
|Alessia Cara
|Vota
Etiquetas: bon iver, lagartija nick, le parody, madonna, mark ronson, metronomy, raúl querido