Haim estrenan ‘Summer Girl’, que escribieron con Ariel Rechtshaid cuando este luchaba contra el cáncer

Haim están de vuelta con un nuevo tema llamado ‘Summer Girl’ del que han ido revelando información a través de Instagram. En esta red social el grupo informaba de lo que les apetecía publicar nueva música a medida que trabajaban en ella, como sucedía antes de su primer álbum, y sin ceder a la esclavitud de los periodos de la industria musical.
Esta canción en concreto, siempre según el mismo post de Haim en la mencionada red social, comenzaba como una demo de GarageBand que tenían en el móvil, siendo solo una línea de bajo, batería, unas “tonterías” y una pequeña melodía de “doop doop doop”. Dice Danielle que la escribió junto a un colega que fue diagnosticado de cáncer, refiriéndose a Ariel Rechtshaid, co-productor de la banda, queriendo que este tema le “iluminara para seguir adelante”. De ahí vinieron frases como: “I’m your sunny girl / I’m your fuzzy girl / I’m your summer girl”. Más adelante Danielle llamó a otro viejo y conocido colega, Rostam (ex Vampire Weekend) para que trabajara en el tema, y le añadió “el saxo” en un par de minutos.
La versión de estudio de esta canción ha llegado al fin hoy junto a su vídeo, si bien Haim ya la habían interpretado alguna vez en directo, como podéis comprobar bajo estas líneas. Como indica la propia Danielle, ciertamente recuerda a Lou (Reed), en concreto al de ‘Walk on the Wild Side’. De momento, se desconoce cuándo saldrá la continuación del último álbum de Haim, ‘Something To Tell You‘, que llegaba hace dos veranos.
summer girl is out tomo. so excited to start releasing new music as we’re working on it – kinda like we did before our first album. we finished this song a couple weeks ago and thought, why don’t we shoot something real quick and release it ! (more on the video tomorrow) this song started out as a garage band demo in my phone with just a bass line, drums, some gibberish and a doot doot doot little melody. I wrote it around the time my partner was diagnosed with cancer a couple years ago while we were making STTY. (he’s in the clear now!) we were touring on and off at this time and every time we were on the phone with each other or when I would come home in between shows, I wanted to be this light that shined on him when he was feeling very dark. I wanted to be his hope when he was feeling hopeless. so I kept singing these lines – I’m your sunny girl/ I’m your fuzzy girl/ I’m your summer girl – over the bass line. summer girl stuck. fast forward to a couple months ago -I remembered this demo and pulled it up from my phone. I brought it to my friend rostam to see if he wanted to work on it. he wrote the sax part within the first couple minutes of working on it and it all clicked. we were kinda joking about how the doot doot doot part reminded us of walk on the wild side and then he put this stand up bass part on top of the electric bass part and It sounded amazing! the palette was there- v inspired by Lou. and we kept it that way. I brought it back to my partner Ariel- where the inspo first started – and he put some finishing touches on it and here we are ! hope u guys vibe with it – ur summer girl in italy 😊 d