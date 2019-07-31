Haim estrenan ‘Summer Girl’, que escribieron con Ariel Rechtshaid cuando este luchaba contra el cáncer

Haim están de vuelta con un nuevo tema llamado ‘Summer Girl’ del que han ido revelando información a través de Instagram. En esta red social el grupo informaba de lo que les apetecía publicar nueva música a medida que trabajaban en ella, como sucedía antes de su primer álbum, y sin ceder a la esclavitud de los periodos de la industria musical.

Esta canción en concreto, siempre según el mismo post de Haim en la mencionada red social, comenzaba como una demo de GarageBand que tenían en el móvil, siendo solo una línea de bajo, batería, unas “tonterías” y una pequeña melodía de “doop doop doop”. Dice Danielle que la escribió junto a un colega que fue diagnosticado de cáncer, refiriéndose a Ariel Rechtshaid, co-productor de la banda, queriendo que este tema le “iluminara para seguir adelante”. De ahí vinieron frases como: “I’m your sunny girl / I’m your fuzzy girl / I’m your summer girl”. Más adelante Danielle llamó a otro viejo y conocido colega, Rostam (ex Vampire Weekend) para que trabajara en el tema, y le añadió “el saxo” en un par de minutos.

La versión de estudio de esta canción ha llegado al fin hoy junto a su vídeo, si bien Haim ya la habían interpretado alguna vez en directo, como podéis comprobar bajo estas líneas. Como indica la propia Danielle, ciertamente recuerda a Lou (Reed), en concreto al de ‘Walk on the Wild Side’. De momento, se desconoce cuándo saldrá la continuación del último álbum de Haim, ‘Something To Tell You‘, que llegaba hace dos veranos.







