La Bien Querida, Cineplexx, Grimes, Miley, FKA twigs, Mahmood, Billie Eilish y Bat for Lashes entran al top de JNSP

A días de su esperado disco de debut, Amaia continúa ocupando los puestos 1 y 2 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP. Esta semana sí hay que destacar un gran número de entradas: lo nuevo de La Bien Querida y Diego Ibáñez y también su canción con Cineplexx en posiciones más modestas, Grimes, Miley Cyrus, FKA twigs, Mahmood, Billie Eilish y Bat for Lashes. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Lento’ y, de manera significativa, ‘7 Rings’ de Ariana Grande. Una de las canciones más longevas del top, al fin en la mitad baja de la tabla y con más de 10 semanas de permanencia. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 6 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia
2 2 1 19 El relámpago Amaia
3 3 3 3 The Greatest Lana del Rey
4 5 2 24 bad guy Billie Eilish
5 10 1 11 God Control Madonna
6 6 1 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida
7 7 2 15 Aute Cuture Rosalía
8 14 1 16 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee
9 11 1 59 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía
10 4 3 5 Looking for America Lana del Rey
11 6 3 10 Milionària Rosalía
12 18 1 21 Medellín Madonna, Maluma
13 8 8 15 Mother's Daughter Miley Cyrus
14 23 14 2 Heavenly Cigarettes After Sex
15 17 14 8 Gone Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
16 16 1 Violence Grimes, i_o
17 17 1 Slide Away Miley Cyrus
18 12 2 22 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
19 19 1 holy terrain FKA twigs, Future
20 20 5 16 Soldi Mahmood
21 9 6 4 Lover Taylor Swift
22 24 18 8 :( Cariño
23 15 2 34 7 Rings Ariana Grande
24 24 1 Barrio Mahmood
25 19 18 8 How Do You Sleep? Sam Smith
26 16 10 4 Motivation Normani
27 32 27 3 religion (u can lay your hands on me) Shura
28 39 28 2 Big Fontaines D.C.
29 40 29 5 Can't Believe the Way We Flow James Blake
30 30 1 all the good girls go to hell Billie Eilish
31 25 15 10 Lento Najwa
32 35 25 6 Summer Girl Haim
33 36 28 5 You Ain't the Problem Michael Kiwanuka
34 37 1 6 En el río Vicente Navarro
35 35 1 Hey Cineplexx, La Bien Querida
36 21 21 5 Autoestima Cupido
37 26 24 6 Tempo Lizzo, Missy Elliott
38 38 23 9 Faith Bon Iver
39 39 1 The Hunger Bat for Lashes
40 27 1 9 Doble corazón Mónica Naranjo
Candidatos Canción Artista
When I Wasn't Watching Mandy Moore
So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings Caroline Polachek
The Amputees Tindersticks
A Boy Is a Gun Tyler the Creator
Catfish Kate Pixies
La carta exagerada Hidrogenesse
Really don't like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
Ayer salí León Benavente
C. Tangana, Paloma Mami No te debí besar
Septiembre Luna Ki
Dreamland Pet Shop Boys, Years and Years
Canción para los obreros de Seat Fuerza nueva
Lark Angel Olsen
Nena, ven a por eso Colectivo da Silva
Vengo a terminar lo que empecé 091
Love Is a Parasite Blanck Mass
Home to You Cate Le Bon

