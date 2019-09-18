La Bien Querida, Cineplexx, Grimes, Miley, FKA twigs, Mahmood, Billie Eilish y Bat for Lashes entran al top de JNSP

A días de su esperado disco de debut, Amaia continúa ocupando los puestos 1 y 2 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP. Esta semana sí hay que destacar un gran número de entradas: lo nuevo de La Bien Querida y Diego Ibáñez y también su canción con Cineplexx en posiciones más modestas, Grimes, Miley Cyrus, FKA twigs, Mahmood, Billie Eilish y Bat for Lashes. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Lento’ y, de manera significativa, ‘7 Rings’ de Ariana Grande. Una de las canciones más longevas del top, al fin en la mitad baja de la tabla y con más de 10 semanas de permanencia. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|2
|2
|1
|19
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|3
|3
|3
|3
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|4
|5
|2
|24
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|5
|10
|1
|11
|God Control
|Madonna
|6
|–
|6
|1
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|7
|7
|2
|15
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|8
|14
|1
|16
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|9
|11
|1
|59
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|10
|4
|3
|5
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|11
|6
|3
|10
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|12
|18
|1
|21
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|13
|8
|8
|15
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|14
|23
|14
|2
|Heavenly
|Cigarettes After Sex
|15
|17
|14
|8
|Gone
|Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Violence
|Grimes, i_o
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Slide Away
|Miley Cyrus
|18
|12
|2
|22
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|19
|–
|19
|1
|holy terrain
|FKA twigs, Future
|20
|20
|5
|16
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|21
|9
|6
|4
|Lover
|Taylor Swift
|22
|24
|18
|8
|:(
|Cariño
|23
|15
|2
|34
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Barrio
|Mahmood
|25
|19
|18
|8
|How Do You Sleep?
|Sam Smith
|26
|16
|10
|4
|Motivation
|Normani
|27
|32
|27
|3
|religion (u can lay your hands on me)
|Shura
|28
|39
|28
|2
|Big
|Fontaines D.C.
|29
|40
|29
|5
|Can’t Believe the Way We Flow
|James Blake
|30
|–
|30
|1
|all the good girls go to hell
|Billie Eilish
|31
|25
|15
|10
|Lento
|Najwa
|32
|35
|25
|6
|Summer Girl
|Haim
|33
|36
|28
|5
|You Ain’t the Problem
|Michael Kiwanuka
|34
|37
|1
|6
|En el río
|Vicente Navarro
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Hey
|Cineplexx, La Bien Querida
|36
|21
|21
|5
|Autoestima
|Cupido
|37
|26
|24
|6
|Tempo
|Lizzo, Missy Elliott
|38
|38
|23
|9
|Faith
|Bon Iver
|39
|–
|39
|1
|The Hunger
|Bat for Lashes
|40
|27
|1
|9
|Doble corazón
|Mónica Naranjo
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|When I Wasn’t Watching
|Mandy Moore
|–
|So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
|Caroline Polachek
|–
|The Amputees
|Tindersticks
|–
|A Boy Is a Gun
|Tyler the Creator
|–
|Catfish Kate
|Pixies
|–
|La carta exagerada
|Hidrogenesse
|–
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|–
|Ayer salí
|León Benavente
|–
|C. Tangana, Paloma Mami
|No te debí besar
|–
|Septiembre
|Luna Ki
|–
|Dreamland
|Pet Shop Boys, Years and Years
|–
|Canción para los obreros de Seat
|Fuerza nueva
|–
|Lark
|Angel Olsen
|–
|Nena, ven a por eso
|Colectivo da Silva
|–
|Vengo a terminar lo que empecé
|091
|–
|Love Is a Parasite
|Blanck Mass
|–
|Home to You
|Cate Le Bon
Etiquetas: bat for lashes, billie eilish, cineplexx, FKA Twigs, grimes, la bien querida, Mahmood, miley cyrus