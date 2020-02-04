PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, Vicente Navarro, Tangana y Natti y Mucho entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa continúa siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Don’t Start Now’ mientras además ahora es candidata con su nuevo sencillo ‘Physical’. No hay entradas en el top 20, pero sí en la mitad baja da la tabla, donde encontramos a PUTOCHINOMARICÓN tras su paso por la tele con ‘Ojalá te murieras’, Vicente Navarro, el dúo de Tangana con Nattasha y Mucho. Toca despedirse de ‘Die a Little Bit’ y ‘Champion of the World’, ambas con 10 semanas y en esa mitad baja. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|13
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|2
|3
|1
|44
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|3
|2
|1
|23
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|4
|6
|1
|79
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|5
|5
|1
|35
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|6
|16
|6
|11
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|7
|4
|1
|31
|God Control
|Madonna
|8
|15
|2
|30
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|9
|12
|1
|26
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|10
|8
|7
|9
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|11
|9
|9
|2
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|12
|18
|10
|14
|Lose You to Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|13
|10
|6
|13
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|14
|13
|3
|25
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|15
|14
|3
|7
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|16
|19
|6
|21
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|17
|7
|2
|20
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|18
|22
|18
|2
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|19
|35
|19
|8
|Good As Hell
|Lizzo
|20
|17
|11
|16
|Lights Up
|Harry Styles
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Ojalá te murieras
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|22
|11
|11
|6
|Solita
|Kali Uchis
|23
|27
|22
|3
|You Should Be Sad
|Halsey
|24
|20
|20
|8
|My Name Is Dark
|Grimes
|25
|26
|7
|4
|Drogas nuevas
|Algora
|26
|21
|21
|6
|10%
|Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
|27
|23
|23
|2
|24
|Georgia
|28
|25
|25
|3
|Clap Clap
|Delaporte
|29
|36
|15
|4
|Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa
|Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree
|30
|28
|23
|8
|You and I
|Caribou
|31
|29
|28
|7
|In The Afternoon
|MGMT
|32
|32
|31
|10
|Die A Little Bit
|Tinashe, Ms Banks
|33
|33
|32
|3
|Yelo
|C. Tangana
|34
|40
|32
|8
|Algunos tenemos fe
|Viva Suecia
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Toro
|Vicente Navarro
|36
|–
|36
|1
|Viene y va
|C. Tangana, Natti Nattasha
|37
|30
|30
|2
|El péndulo
|María José Llergo
|38
|39
|38
|2
|Gijón
|Pablo und Destruktion
|39
|37
|25
|10
|Champion of the World
|Coldplay
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Las ventanas se encienden
|Mucho
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Fresa, chocolate y crema
|Rakky Ripper
|–
|Guilty Conscience
|070 Shake
|–
|Despertaré
|Fuel Fandango
|–
|Resentment
|Kesha, Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson
|–
|Nice to Meet Ya
|Meghan Trainor, Nicki Minaj
|–
|Monkey Business
|Pet Shop Boys
|–
|Smiley Face
|Duck Sauce
|–
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|–
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|–
|Ruptura
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|–
|Momentary Bliss
|Gorillaz, Slaves, slowthai
|–
|Risk It
|Austra
|–
|El Bosque
|Taifa Yallah
|–
|The Race
|Σtella
|–
|El colapso gravitacional
|La Casa Azul
|–
|¿De qué se ríen los españoles?
|Hidrogenesse
|–
|Alocao
|Against All Logic, Estado Unido, FKA twigs
Etiquetas: c tangana, dua lipa, mucho, natti natasha, putochinomaricón, vicente navarro