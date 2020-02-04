PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, Vicente Navarro, Tangana y Natti y Mucho entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 04 Feb 20, 9:54

Dua Lipa continúa siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Don’t Start Now’ mientras además ahora es candidata con su nuevo sencillo ‘Physical’. No hay entradas en el top 20, pero sí en la mitad baja da la tabla, donde encontramos a PUTOCHINOMARICÓN tras su paso por la tele con ‘Ojalá te murieras’, Vicente Navarro, el dúo de Tangana con Nattasha y Mucho. Toca despedirse de ‘Die a Little Bit’ y ‘Champion of the World’, ambas con 10 semanas y en esa mitad baja. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 13 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
2 3 1 44 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
3 2 1 23 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
4 6 1 79 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
5 5 1 35 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
6 16 6 11 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
7 4 1 31 God Control Madonna Vota
8 15 2 30 Milionària Rosalía Vota
9 12 1 26 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
10 8 7 9 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
11 9 9 2 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
12 18 10 14 Lose You to Love Me Selena Gomez Vota
13 10 6 13 sad day FKA twigs Vota
14 13 3 25 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
15 14 3 7 Zorra Bad Gyal Vota
16 19 6 21 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida Vota
17 7 2 20 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
18 22 18 2 Nuestro tiempo Amaral Vota
19 35 19 8 Good As Hell Lizzo Vota
20 17 11 16 Lights Up Harry Styles Vota
21 21 1 Ojalá te murieras PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
22 11 11 6 Solita Kali Uchis Vota
23 27 22 3 You Should Be Sad Halsey Vota
24 20 20 8 My Name Is Dark Grimes Vota
25 26 7 4 Drogas nuevas Algora Vota
26 21 21 6 10% Kaytranada, Kali Uchis Vota
27 23 23 2 24 Georgia Vota
28 25 25 3 Clap Clap Delaporte Vota
29 36 15 4 Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree Vota
30 28 23 8 You and I Caribou Vota
31 29 28 7 In The Afternoon MGMT Vota
32 32 31 10 Die A Little Bit Tinashe, Ms Banks Vota
33 33 32 3 Yelo C. Tangana Vota
34 40 32 8 Algunos tenemos fe Viva Suecia Vota
35 35 1 Toro Vicente Navarro Vota
36 36 1 Viene y va C. Tangana, Natti Nattasha Vota
37 30 30 2 El péndulo María José Llergo Vota
38 39 38 2 Gijón Pablo und Destruktion Vota
39 37 25 10 Champion of the World Coldplay Vota
40 40 1 Las ventanas se encienden Mucho Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Fresa, chocolate y crema Rakky Ripper Vota
Guilty Conscience 070 Shake Vota
Despertaré Fuel Fandango Vota
Resentment Kesha, Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson Vota
Nice to Meet Ya Meghan Trainor, Nicki Minaj Vota
Monkey Business Pet Shop Boys Vota
Smiley Face Duck Sauce Vota
Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala Vota
Physical Dua Lipa Vota
Ruptura Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
Momentary Bliss Gorillaz, Slaves, slowthai Vota
Risk It Austra Vota
El Bosque Taifa Yallah Vota
The Race Σtella Vota
El colapso gravitacional La Casa Azul Vota
¿De qué se ríen los españoles? Hidrogenesse Vota
Alocao Against All Logic, Estado Unido, FKA twigs Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , , ,
«

destacamos

En diagonal: ‘High Road’ de Kesha divide en primera instancia a sus seguidores

5 discos que han inspirado ‘Manic’ de Halsey, nuestro “disco de la semana”

‘My Oh My’ de Camila Cabello: ¿hit inminente o hit perdido?

‘Judy’: Renée Zellweger resucita dando vida a una moribunda Judy Garland

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, Vicente Navarro, Tangana y Natti y Mucho entran en el top 40 de JNSP

OT 2020 trata de renovarse con canciones de La Bien Querida y La Casa Azul

10 noticias que deja la lista de lo más vendido y escuchado en España en 2019

“Rosalía es Jesús Gil” también para Guille Galván de Vetusta Morla o NEGA… ¿pero lo es de verdad?

Send this to a friend