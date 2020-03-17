Pshycotic Beats, Róisín Murphy, Residente, Kiesza, Caribou, TAB y Haim entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Por | 17 Mar 20, 12:31

Lady Gaga se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Stupid Love’, mientras Dua Lipa continúa completando el podio con sus dos últimos singles. La entrada más fuerte es nuestro estreno reciente ‘Desciende a mí’ de Pshycotic Beats. En la parte baja de la tabla aparecen lo nuevo de Róisín Murphy, Residente, Kiesza, Caribou, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro y Haim. Toca despedirse de un par de las canciones más longevas, ‘Milionària’ de Rosalía y ‘Quedará en nuestra mente’ de Amaia, y también de ‘Drogas nuevas’ de Algora, todas con más de 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Foto: Alfredo Arias.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
2 2 1 6 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
3 3 1 19 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
4 5 4 15 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
5 4 1 37 God Control Madonna Vota
6 6 1 Desciende a mí Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor Vota
7 6 1 29 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
8 13 8 2 Say So Doja Cat Vota
9 8 1 50 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
10 9 1 85 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
11 10 6 17 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
12 20 6 19 sad day FKA twigs Vota
13 7 1 41 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
14 11 9 5 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
15 12 10 4 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
16 15 15 2 People I’ve Been Sad Christine & the Queens Vota
17 25 17 2 The Man Taylor Swift Vota
18 24 9 8 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
19 16 3 31 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
20 18 2 26 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
21 17 2 36 Milionària Rosalía Vota
22 28 10 6 Monkey Business Pet Shop Boys Vota
23 14 1 32 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
24 24 1 Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
25 19 15 6 Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala Vota
26 34 26 2 Spotlight Jessie Ware Vota
27 37 20 8 24 Georgia Vota
28 36 28 2 La difícil Bad Bunny Vota
29 29 1 René Residente Vota
30 23 7 10 Drogas nuevas Algora Vota
31 31 1 All of the Feelings Kiesza Vota
32 32 1 Never Come Back Caribou Vota
33 27 19 6 El colapso gravitacional La Casa Azul Vota
34 33 33 2 Describe Perfume Genius Vota
35 39 35 2 Rojo J Balvin Vota
36 30 22 9 You Should Be Sad Halsey Vota
37 37 1 Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
38 29 29 3 Bad Decisions The Strokes Vota
39 31 18 8 Nuestro tiempo Amaral Vota
40 40 1 Steps Haim Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
4 American Dollars US Girls Vota
Viniste a por mí Soleá Morente Vota
Amor 4 Ever Polock Vota
Galaxia Cupido Vota
Broken Sleep Agnes Obel Vota
Something Relative Honey Harper Vota
Surrender REYKO Vota
Solo Laskaar Vota
Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama Vota
Caution The Killers Vota
Mami Mala Rodríguez Vota
Todo el mundo sabe lo que tengo que hacer Betacam Vota
Texas Sun Khruangbin & Leon Bridges Vota
I Don’t Mind KleerUp Vota



