Pshycotic Beats, Róisín Murphy, Residente, Kiesza, Caribou, TAB y Haim entran en el top 40 de JNSP

Lady Gaga se mantiene en el número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Stupid Love’, mientras Dua Lipa continúa completando el podio con sus dos últimos singles. La entrada más fuerte es nuestro estreno reciente ‘Desciende a mí’ de Pshycotic Beats. En la parte baja de la tabla aparecen lo nuevo de Róisín Murphy, Residente, Kiesza, Caribou, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro y Haim. Toca despedirse de un par de las canciones más longevas, ‘Milionària’ de Rosalía y ‘Quedará en nuestra mente’ de Amaia, y también de ‘Drogas nuevas’ de Algora, todas con más de 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Foto: Alfredo Arias.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|3
|3
|1
|19
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|4
|5
|4
|15
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|5
|4
|1
|37
|God Control
|Madonna
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Desciende a mí
|Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor
|Vota
|7
|6
|1
|29
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|8
|13
|8
|2
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|9
|8
|1
|50
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|10
|9
|1
|85
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|11
|10
|6
|17
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|12
|20
|6
|19
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|13
|7
|1
|41
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|Vota
|14
|11
|9
|5
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|15
|12
|10
|4
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|Vota
|16
|15
|15
|2
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|Vota
|17
|25
|17
|2
|The Man
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|18
|24
|9
|8
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|19
|16
|3
|31
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|20
|18
|2
|26
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|21
|17
|2
|36
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|Vota
|22
|28
|10
|6
|Monkey Business
|Pet Shop Boys
|Vota
|23
|14
|1
|32
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|Vota
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|25
|19
|15
|6
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|Vota
|26
|34
|26
|2
|Spotlight
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|27
|37
|20
|8
|24
|Georgia
|Vota
|28
|36
|28
|2
|La difícil
|Bad Bunny
|Vota
|29
|–
|29
|1
|René
|Residente
|Vota
|30
|23
|7
|10
|Drogas nuevas
|Algora
|Vota
|31
|–
|31
|1
|All of the Feelings
|Kiesza
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Never Come Back
|Caribou
|Vota
|33
|27
|19
|6
|El colapso gravitacional
|La Casa Azul
|Vota
|34
|33
|33
|2
|Describe
|Perfume Genius
|Vota
|35
|39
|35
|2
|Rojo
|J Balvin
|Vota
|36
|30
|22
|9
|You Should Be Sad
|Halsey
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|38
|29
|29
|3
|Bad Decisions
|The Strokes
|Vota
|39
|31
|18
|8
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Steps
|Haim
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|4 American Dollars
|US Girls
|Vota
|–
|Viniste a por mí
|Soleá Morente
|Vota
|–
|Amor 4 Ever
|Polock
|Vota
|–
|Galaxia
|Cupido
|Vota
|–
|Broken Sleep
|Agnes Obel
|Vota
|–
|Something Relative
|Honey Harper
|Vota
|–
|Surrender
|REYKO
|Vota
|–
|Solo
|Laskaar
|Vota
|–
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|–
|Caution
|The Killers
|Vota
|–
|Mami
|Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|–
|Todo el mundo sabe lo que tengo que hacer
|Betacam
|Vota
|–
|Texas Sun
|Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
|Vota
|–
|I Don’t Mind
|KleerUp
|Vota
Etiquetas: caribou, haim, kiesza, pshycotic beats, residente, roísín murphy, triángulo de amor bizarro