Jessie Ware, Kim Petras, Austra y Tulsa, nuevas entradas en el top 40 de JNSP

Karmento continúa siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Cri cri’, mientras Róisín Murphy, Rina Sawayama y The Killers están entre los artistas que alcanzan nuevos máximos. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Never Come Back’ de Caribou, ya con 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla; y damos la bienvenida a nuevas entradas. Jessie Ware llega directa al top 5 y Kim Petras, Austra y Tulsa aparecen también. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Cri cri Karmento Vota
2 3 2 24 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
3 24 3 10 Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
4 4 1 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
5 2 1 7 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
6 4 1 15 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
7 5 1 28 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
8 9 1 11 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
9 6 6 8 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
10 7 1 38 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
11 10 6 11 Say So Doja Cat Vota
12 8 1 46 God Control Madonna Vota
13 16 9 14 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
14 12 6 26 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
15 11 1 59 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
16 13 9 7 Flashback Javiera Mena Vota
17 23 10 5 Forever Charli XCX Vota
18 20 10 13 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
19 27 19 8 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama Vota
20 18 15 11 People I’ve Been Sad Christine & the Queens Vota
21 25 21 9 Caution The Killers Vota
22 15 15 7 Je disparais dans tes bras Christine and the Queens Vota
23 39 23 2 Goteo Paloma Mami Vota
24 14 14 3 I Want You To Love Me Fiona Apple Vota
25 17 9 6 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan Vota
26 32 26 2 COFFEE Kelly Rowland Vota
27 21 21 3 Nunca estoy C. Tangana Vota
28 29 11 5 Boyfriend Selena Gomez Vota
29 29 1 Malibu Kim Petras Vota
30 19 19 2 Discoteca en ruinas Joe Crepúsculo Vota
31 36 29 3 Je t’aime encore Yelle Vota
32 37 34 4 Aries Gorillaz, Peter Hook, Georgia Vota
33 31 18 9 Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
34 34 27 5 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus The Strokes Vota
35 40 35 2 Comment est ta peine? Benjamin Biolay Vota
36 28 21 10 Never Come Back Caribou Vota
37 38 30 4 I Don’t Know Jamie xx Vota
38 38 1 Mountain Baby Austra Vota
39 33 9 9 Viniste a por mí Soleá Morente Vota
40 40 1 Yo no nací así Tulsa Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Only ZHU, Tinashe Vota
Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
claws Charli XCX Vota
On the Floor Perfume Genius Vota
Daisies Katy Perry Vota
Arch Enemy Everything Everything Vota
Shook Tkay Maidza Vota
Tu foto Cupido Vota
Ooh La La Run the Jewels Vota
(I Want to Join A) Biker Gang The Magnetic Fields Vota
So We Won’t Forget Khruangbin Vota
Try Neil Young Vota
If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know) The 1975 Vota
Nada y nadie Sen Senra Vota
Everybody Business Kehlani Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados



