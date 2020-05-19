Jessie Ware, Kim Petras, Austra y Tulsa, nuevas entradas en el top 40 de JNSP

Karmento continúa siendo lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Cri cri’, mientras Róisín Murphy, Rina Sawayama y The Killers están entre los artistas que alcanzan nuevos máximos. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Never Come Back’ de Caribou, ya con 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla; y damos la bienvenida a nuevas entradas. Jessie Ware llega directa al top 5 y Kim Petras, Austra y Tulsa aparecen también. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cri cri
|Karmento
|Vota
|2
|3
|2
|24
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|3
|24
|3
|10
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|5
|2
|1
|7
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|6
|4
|1
|15
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|7
|5
|1
|28
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|8
|9
|1
|11
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|9
|6
|6
|8
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|10
|7
|1
|38
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|11
|10
|6
|11
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|12
|8
|1
|46
|God Control
|Madonna
|Vota
|13
|16
|9
|14
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|14
|12
|6
|26
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|15
|11
|1
|59
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|16
|13
|9
|7
|Flashback
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|17
|23
|10
|5
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|18
|20
|10
|13
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|Vota
|19
|27
|19
|8
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|20
|18
|15
|11
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|Vota
|21
|25
|21
|9
|Caution
|The Killers
|Vota
|22
|15
|15
|7
|Je disparais dans tes bras
|Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|23
|39
|23
|2
|Goteo
|Paloma Mami
|Vota
|24
|14
|14
|3
|I Want You To Love Me
|Fiona Apple
|Vota
|25
|17
|9
|6
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|26
|32
|26
|2
|COFFEE
|Kelly Rowland
|Vota
|27
|21
|21
|3
|Nunca estoy
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|28
|29
|11
|5
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Malibu
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|30
|19
|19
|2
|Discoteca en ruinas
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Vota
|31
|36
|29
|3
|Je t’aime encore
|Yelle
|Vota
|32
|37
|34
|4
|Aries
|Gorillaz, Peter Hook, Georgia
|Vota
|33
|31
|18
|9
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|34
|34
|27
|5
|Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
|The Strokes
|Vota
|35
|40
|35
|2
|Comment est ta peine?
|Benjamin Biolay
|Vota
|36
|28
|21
|10
|Never Come Back
|Caribou
|Vota
|37
|38
|30
|4
|I Don’t Know
|Jamie xx
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Mountain Baby
|Austra
|Vota
|39
|33
|9
|9
|Viniste a por mí
|Soleá Morente
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Yo no nací así
|Tulsa
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Only
|ZHU, Tinashe
|Vota
|–
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|–
|claws
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|–
|On the Floor
|Perfume Genius
|Vota
|–
|Daisies
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|–
|Arch Enemy
|Everything Everything
|Vota
|–
|Shook
|Tkay Maidza
|Vota
|–
|Tu foto
|Cupido
|Vota
|–
|Ooh La La
|Run the Jewels
|Vota
|–
|(I Want to Join A) Biker Gang
|The Magnetic Fields
|Vota
|–
|So We Won’t Forget
|Khruangbin
|Vota
|–
|Try
|Neil Young
|Vota
|–
|If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
|The 1975
|Vota
|–
|Nada y nadie
|Sen Senra
|Vota
|–
|Everybody Business
|Kehlani
|Vota
Etiquetas: austra, jessie ware, karmento, kim petras, tulsa