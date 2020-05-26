Róisín, Perfume Genius, Katy Perry, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Everything Everything y Magnetic Fields, en el top 40 de JNSP

Róisín Murphy es el nuevo nº1 de JNSP con ‘Murphy’s Law’, un tema sobre el que pudimos ahondar con su productor, Richard Barratt. Esta semana entran los nuevos singles de Perfume Genius, Katy Perry, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Everything Everything y Magnetic Fields. Debido a algunas de estas entradas y a subidas como las de Fiona Apple, Christine, Yelle y Kim Petras, son varias las canciones que caen a la parte baja de la tabla y son eliminadas al llevar 10 semanas o más en la lista: ‘God Control’ de Madonna, ‘Caution’ de The Killers, ‘Everything I Wanted’ y ‘bad guy’ de Billie Eilish, ‘Are U Gonna Tell Her’ de Tove Lo, ‘People I’ve Been Sad’ de Christine y ‘Vigilantes del espejo’ de Triángulo. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten The Greatest, de Lana del Rey

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

Blinding Lights, de the Weeknd

Physical, de Dua Lipa

Delete Forever, de Grimes

Say So, de Doja Cat

Stupid Love, de Lady Gaga

In Your Eyes, de The Weeknd

Murphy’s Law, de Róisín Murphy

Comme des garçons (like the boys), de Rina Sawayama

Break My Heart, de Dua Lipa

Je disparais dans tes bras, de Christine and the Queens

Flashback, de Javiera Mena

Take Yourself Home, de Troye Sivan

Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus, de The Strokes

Forever, de Charli XCX

Boyfriend, de Selena Gomez

IDon’tKnow, de Jamie xx

I Want You To Love Me, de Fiona Apple

Nunca estoy, de C. Tangana

Cri cri, de Karmento

Je t’aime encore, de Yelle

Comment est ta peine?, de Benjamin Biolay

Discoteca en ruinas, de Joe Crepúsculo

Mountain Baby, de Austra

Save A Kiss, de Jessie Ware

Malibu, de Kim Petras

Watermelon Sugar, de Harry Styles

claws, de Charli XCX

On the Floor, de Perfume Genius

Daisies, de Katy Perry

Arch Enemy, de Everything Everything

(I Want to Join A) Biker Gang, de The Magnetic Fields

Increíble amor, de Elle Belga

From Me, the Moon, de Lav

ou’re All I Want, de Cigarettes After Sex

Besos, de Mujeres

Pa’ romperla, de Bad Bunny, Don Omar

Somebody, de Dagny

Rain On Me, de Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

A Bloody Morning, de Owen Pallett

Obvio, de Kiko Veneno

Cometas, de Dorian

Cyberpet, de Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto

MR. MOTIVATOR, de IDLES

Lawnmower, de Sparks

Together, de Sia

Time, de Arca

ENERGY, de Disclosure Ver resultados