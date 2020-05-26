Róisín, Perfume Genius, Katy Perry, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Everything Everything y Magnetic Fields, en el top 40 de JNSP

Róisín Murphy es el nuevo nº1 de JNSP con ‘Murphy’s Law’, un tema sobre el que pudimos ahondar con su productor, Richard Barratt. Esta semana entran los nuevos singles de Perfume Genius, Katy Perry, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Everything Everything y Magnetic Fields. Debido a algunas de estas entradas y a subidas como las de Fiona Apple, Christine, Yelle y Kim Petras, son varias las canciones que caen a la parte baja de la tabla y son eliminadas al llevar 10 semanas o más en la lista: ‘God Control’ de Madonna, ‘Caution’ de The Killers, ‘Everything I Wanted’ y ‘bad guy’ de Billie Eilish, ‘Are U Gonna Tell Her’ de Tove Lo, ‘People I’ve Been Sad’ de Christine y ‘Vigilantes del espejo’ de Triángulo. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 3 1 11 Murphy's Law Róisín Murphy
2 4 2 2 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware
3 1 1 4 Cri cri Karmento
4 2 2 25 Blinding Lights The Weeknd
5 6 1 16 Physical Dua Lipa
6 24 6 3 I Want You To Love Me Fiona Apple
7 7 1 On the Floor Perfume Genius
8 8 1 12 Stupid Love Lady Gaga
9 5 1 8 Break My Heart Dua Lipa
10 16 9 8 Flashback Javiera Mena
11 22 11 8 Je disparais dans tes bras Christine and the Queens
12 7 1 29 Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
13 9 6 9 In Your Eyes The Weeknd
14 18 10 14 Delete Forever Grimes
15 11 6 12 Say So Doja Cat
16 29 16 2 Malibu Kim Petras
17 17 1 Daisies Katy Perry
18 31 18 4 Je t'aime encore Yelle
19 19 1 claws Charli XCX
20 10 1 39 The Greatest Lana del Rey
21 12 1 47 God Control Madonna
22 21 21 10 Caution The Killers
23 38 23 2 Mountain Baby Austra
24 17 10 6 Forever Charli XCX
25 25 1 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles
26 28 11 6 Boyfriend Selena Gomez
27 14 6 27 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish
28 19 19 9 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama
29 25 9 7 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan
30 37 30 5 I Don't Know Jamie xx
31 13 9 15 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo
32 15 1 60 bad guy Billie Eilish
33 30 19 3 Discoteca en ruinas Joe Crepúsculo
34 34 1 Arch Enemy Everything Everything
35 20 15 12 People I've Been Sad Christine & the Queens
36 27 21 4 Nunca estoy C. Tangana
37 35 35 3 Comment est ta peine? Benjamin Biolay
38 34 27 6 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus The Strokes
39 39 1 (I Want to Join A) Biker Gang The Magnetic Fields
40 33 18 10 Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
Candidatos Canción Artista
Increíble amor Elle Belga
From Me, the Moon Lav
You're All I Want Cigarettes After Sex
Besos Mujeres
Pa' romperla Bad Bunny, Don Omar
Somebody Dagny
Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
A Bloody Morning Owen Pallett
Obvio Kiko Veneno
Cometas Dorian
Cyberpet Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto
MR. MOTIVATOR IDLES
Lawnmower Sparks
Together Sia
Time Arca
ENERGY Disclosure

