Róisín, Perfume Genius, Katy Perry, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Everything Everything y Magnetic Fields, en el top 40 de JNSP

Róisín Murphy es el nuevo nº1 de JNSP con ‘Murphy’s Law’, un tema sobre el que pudimos ahondar con su productor, Richard Barratt. Esta semana entran los nuevos singles de Perfume Genius, Katy Perry, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, Everything Everything y Magnetic Fields. Debido a algunas de estas entradas y a subidas como las de Fiona Apple, Christine, Yelle y Kim Petras, son varias las canciones que caen a la parte baja de la tabla y son eliminadas al llevar 10 semanas o más en la lista: ‘God Control’ de Madonna, ‘Caution’ de The Killers, ‘Everything I Wanted’ y ‘bad guy’ de Billie Eilish, ‘Are U Gonna Tell Her’ de Tove Lo, ‘People I’ve Been Sad’ de Christine y ‘Vigilantes del espejo’ de Triángulo. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|3
|1
|11
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|2
|4
|2
|2
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Cri cri
|Karmento
|4
|2
|2
|25
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|5
|6
|1
|16
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|6
|24
|6
|3
|I Want You To Love Me
|Fiona Apple
|7
|–
|7
|1
|On the Floor
|Perfume Genius
|8
|8
|1
|12
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|9
|5
|1
|8
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|10
|16
|9
|8
|Flashback
|Javiera Mena
|11
|22
|11
|8
|Je disparais dans tes bras
|Christine and the Queens
|12
|7
|1
|29
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|13
|9
|6
|9
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|14
|18
|10
|14
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|15
|11
|6
|12
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|16
|29
|16
|2
|Malibu
|Kim Petras
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Daisies
|Katy Perry
|18
|31
|18
|4
|Je t’aime encore
|Yelle
|19
|–
|19
|1
|claws
|Charli XCX
|20
|10
|1
|39
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|21
|12
|1
|47
|God Control
|Madonna
|22
|21
|21
|10
|Caution
|The Killers
|23
|38
|23
|2
|Mountain Baby
|Austra
|24
|17
|10
|6
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|26
|28
|11
|6
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|27
|14
|6
|27
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|28
|19
|19
|9
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|29
|25
|9
|7
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|30
|37
|30
|5
|I Don’t Know
|Jamie xx
|31
|13
|9
|15
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|32
|15
|1
|60
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|33
|30
|19
|3
|Discoteca en ruinas
|Joe Crepúsculo
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Arch Enemy
|Everything Everything
|35
|20
|15
|12
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|36
|27
|21
|4
|Nunca estoy
|C. Tangana
|37
|35
|35
|3
|Comment est ta peine?
|Benjamin Biolay
|38
|34
|27
|6
|Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
|The Strokes
|39
|–
|39
|1
|(I Want to Join A) Biker Gang
|The Magnetic Fields
|40
|33
|18
|10
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Increíble amor
|Elle Belga
|–
|From Me, the Moon
|Lav
|–
|You’re All I Want
|Cigarettes After Sex
|–
|Besos
|Mujeres
|–
|Pa’ romperla
|Bad Bunny, Don Omar
|–
|Somebody
|Dagny
|–
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|–
|A Bloody Morning
|Owen Pallett
|–
|Obvio
|Kiko Veneno
|–
|Cometas
|Dorian
|–
|Cyberpet
|Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto
|–
|MR. MOTIVATOR
|IDLES
|–
|Lawnmower
|Sparks
|–
|Together
|Sia
|–
|Time
|Arca
|–
|ENERGY
|Disclosure
