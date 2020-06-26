Justin Bieber denuncia por 20 millones de dólares a las mujeres que le han acusado de abusos

Justin Bieber ha presentado una denuncia en la que pide 20 millones de dólares a las dos mujeres que en los últimos días le han acusado de abuso sexual, como informa The Blast. Pide 10 millones a cada una. El texto de la denuncia indica que ambas planean “buscar atención y fama de manera fraudulenta publicando acusaciones maliciosamente despreciables, descaradamente falsas y difamatorias de que Justin Bieber participó en una agresión sexual”. Se cree que estas dos personas “tratan de capitalizar el clima de miedo de la industria del entretenimiento” y que hay “pruebas documentales de que sus declaraciones son falsas”.

La noticia surgía el fin de semana pasado, cuando dos mujeres acusaban a Justin Bieber de abuso sexual. La primera se llama Danielle y narraba en Twitter una experiencia fechada el 9 de marzo de 2014 en Austin. Según su relato fue invitada a una fiesta post-concierto en la que iba a estar Justin Bieber, después fue a su hotel y allí habría tenido lugar una relación sexual sin su consentimiento, mientras ella se sentía «sin poder hablar». “Le dije que estaba yendo demasiado lejos y que debía parar (…) No quiero entrar en detalles, pero aunque hace 6 años y yo tenía un año más que él entonces, eso no quita que fuera asaltada sexualmente sin consentimiento”, indicaba. Tras este relato, otra mujer llamada Kadi decía en Twitter que cree a Danielle, pues ella también asegura haber sido asaltada sexualmente por Justin Bieber un año después, en 2015.

Justin Bieber decidía contestar en Twitter, indicando que ni siquiera estaba en la fecha referida en el hotel indicado, posteando fotos para probarlo. “Normalmente no respondo las acusaciones aleatorias que he recibido durante toda mi carrera, pero después de hablarlo con mi mujer he decidido hacerlo en este caso. Los rumores son solo rumores pero el abuso sexual es algo que yo no me tomo a la ligera (…) Una historia vista en Twitter me involucra en un abuso sexual el 9 de marzo de 2014 en Austin, en el hotel Four Seasons. Quiero ser claro. No hay nada de cierto en esta historia. De hecho pronto probaré que yo no estuve en dicha localización (…) Lo que esta persona no ha contado es que fui a este concierto con mi novia de entonces, Selena Gomez”. A continuación, ha enlazado una serie de noticias en las que aparece en una fiesta con Selena en dicha fecha.

También indicaba que se han inventado la historia porque alguien le vio en ese hotel, pero fue el 10 de marzo, no el día 9 de marzo, y fue en el restaurante del hotel, no en el hotel en sí. A continuación publicaba los recibos del AirBnB en el que se quedó junto a Selena junto a unos amigos, en los días referidos. “También he confirmado con el mánager del Four Seasons que yo nunca me quedé en su hotel ni el día 9 ni el día 10 e invito a la prensa a que lo compruebe con ellos si lo necesitan».

Concluía, advirtiendo ya que iba a denunciar: «Cada acusación de abuso sexual debe ser tomada en serio y por eso creo que mi respuesta era necesaria. Sin embargo, esta historia es de hecho imposible y por eso voy a trabajar con Twitter y las autoridades para tomar medidas legales».

