Justin Bieber denuncia por 20 millones de dólares a las mujeres que le han acusado de abusos

Justin Bieber ha presentado una denuncia en la que pide 20 millones de dólares a las dos mujeres que en los últimos días le han acusado de abuso sexual, como informa The Blast. Pide 10 millones a cada una. El texto de la denuncia indica que ambas planean “buscar atención y fama de manera fraudulenta publicando acusaciones maliciosamente despreciables, descaradamente falsas y difamatorias de que Justin Bieber participó en una agresión sexual”. Se cree que estas dos personas “tratan de capitalizar el clima de miedo de la industria del entretenimiento” y que hay “pruebas documentales de que sus declaraciones son falsas”.

La noticia surgía el fin de semana pasado, cuando dos mujeres acusaban a Justin Bieber de abuso sexual. La primera se llama Danielle y narraba en Twitter una experiencia fechada el 9 de marzo de 2014 en Austin. Según su relato fue invitada a una fiesta post-concierto en la que iba a estar Justin Bieber, después fue a su hotel y allí habría tenido lugar una relación sexual sin su consentimiento, mientras ella se sentía «sin poder hablar». “Le dije que estaba yendo demasiado lejos y que debía parar (…) No quiero entrar en detalles, pero aunque hace 6 años y yo tenía un año más que él entonces, eso no quita que fuera asaltada sexualmente sin consentimiento”, indicaba. Tras este relato, otra mujer llamada Kadi decía en Twitter que cree a Danielle, pues ella también asegura haber sido asaltada sexualmente por Justin Bieber un año después, en 2015.

Justin Bieber decidía contestar en Twitter, indicando que ni siquiera estaba en la fecha referida en el hotel indicado, posteando fotos para probarlo. “Normalmente no respondo las acusaciones aleatorias que he recibido durante toda mi carrera, pero después de hablarlo con mi mujer he decidido hacerlo en este caso. Los rumores son solo rumores pero el abuso sexual es algo que yo no me tomo a la ligera (…) Una historia vista en Twitter me involucra en un abuso sexual el 9 de marzo de 2014 en Austin, en el hotel Four Seasons. Quiero ser claro. No hay nada de cierto en esta historia. De hecho pronto probaré que yo no estuve en dicha localización (…) Lo que esta persona no ha contado es que fui a este concierto con mi novia de entonces, Selena Gomez”. A continuación, ha enlazado una serie de noticias en las que aparece en una fiesta con Selena en dicha fecha.

También indicaba que se han inventado la historia porque alguien le vio en ese hotel, pero fue el 10 de marzo, no el día 9 de marzo, y fue en el restaurante del hotel, no en el hotel en sí. A continuación publicaba los recibos del AirBnB en el que se quedó junto a Selena junto a unos amigos, en los días referidos. “También he confirmado con el mánager del Four Seasons que yo nunca me quedé en su hotel ni el día 9 ni el día 10 e invito a la prensa a que lo compruebe con ellos si lo necesitan».

Concluía, advirtiendo ya que iba a denunciar: «Cada acusación de abuso sexual debe ser tomada en serio y por eso creo que mi respuesta era necesaria. Sin embargo, esta historia es de hecho imposible y por eso voy a trabajar con Twitter y las autoridades para tomar medidas legales».

Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her at the Four Seasons in 2014, Bieber’s camp deny the claims and say he was staying at an Airbnb on that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

Another woman comes forward accusing Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her in New York City in 2015. pic.twitter.com/y8OQRnUVuk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020