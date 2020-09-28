‘911’, top 1 en JNSP; entran Yelle, Taylor Swift, Ava Max y Delaporte

Lady Gaga entra directamente al número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con el tercer single oficial de ‘Chromatica’, después de que el vídeo de ‘911’ haya entusiasmado entre sus seguidores. También entran los últimos singles de Yelle, Taylor Swift y Ava Max y el regreso de Delaporte, mientras escalan posiciones Rigoberta Bandini y London Grammar. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘America’ de Sufjan Stevens, al llevar más de 10 semanas en lista y estar en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|911
|Lady Gaga
|2
|3
|1
|6
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|3
|2
|1
|9
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|4
|6
|1
|18
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|5
|8
|2
|44
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|6
|9
|1
|27
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|7
|1
|1
|12
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|8
|5
|1
|34
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|9
|7
|1
|48
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|10
|4
|2
|20
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|11
|12
|5
|27
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|12
|13
|9
|19
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|13
|10
|10
|8
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|14
|11
|1
|58
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|15
|16
|8
|11
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|16
|17
|2
|9
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|17
|18
|3
|8
|exile
|Taylor Swift, Bon Iver
|18
|–
|18
|1
|J’veux un chien
|Yelle
|19
|28
|19
|5
|Baby It’s You
|London Grammar
|20
|RE
|5
|5
|Video Game
|Sufjan Stevens
|21
|14
|13
|5
|Dying Breed
|The Killers
|22
|–
|22
|1
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|23
|15
|15
|3
|Karaté
|Yelle
|24
|19
|13
|12
|America
|Sufjan Stevens
|25
|23
|11
|8
|My Future
|Billie Eilish
|26
|26
|18
|7
|Nuevo verano
|Amaia
|27
|38
|27
|2
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|28
|21
|21
|2
|Be a Rebel
|New Order
|29
|22
|22
|2
|Strange Timez
|Gorillaz, Robert Smith
|30
|36
|20
|4
|Cyr
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|31
|37
|21
|8
|Who’s Laughing Now
|Ava Max
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Naked
|Ava Max
|33
|32
|32
|2
|Let’s Love
|David Guetta, Sia
|34
|25
|25
|3
|Mosquita muerta
|Chico y Chica
|35
|31
|19
|7
|WAP
|Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion
|36
|27
|27
|3
|Douha (Mali Mali)
|Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Las montañas
|Delaporte
|38
|24
|14
|3
|Modo avión
|Cariño, Natalia Lacunza
|39
|29
|29
|2
|Oxena
|DORA
|40
|30
|19
|9
|Un día (One Day)
|J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Work
|Dan Croll
|–
|Las plantas de la terraza
|Chavales
|–
|Sobran defectos
|Anabel Lee
|–
|FRANCHISE
|Travis Scott feat. Young Thug & M.I.A.
|–
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|–
|Trouble’s Coming
|Royal Blood
|–
|Post Humorous
|Gus Dapperton
|–
|A Lucid Dream
|Fontaines D.C.
|–
|Long Road Home
|Oneohtrix Point Never
|–
|Puñales que te doy
|Ruiseñora
|–
|Ya no quieres quererme
|Princesa Alba
|–
|Can I Believe You
|Fleet Foxes
|–
|Worth It
|beabadoobee
Etiquetas: ava max, delaporte, lady gaga, taylor swift, yelle