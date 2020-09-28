‘911’, top 1 en JNSP; entran Yelle, Taylor Swift, Ava Max y Delaporte

Por | 28 Sep 20, 20:11

Lady Gaga entra directamente al número 1 de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con el tercer single oficial de ‘Chromatica’, después de que el vídeo de ‘911’ haya entusiasmado entre sus seguidores. También entran los últimos singles de Yelle, Taylor Swift y Ava Max y el regreso de Delaporte, mientras escalan posiciones Rigoberta Bandini y London Grammar. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘America’ de Sufjan Stevens, al llevar más de 10 semanas en lista y estar en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 911 Lady Gaga Vota
2 3 1 6 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
3 2 1 9 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
4 6 1 18 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
5 8 2 44 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
6 9 1 27 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
7 1 1 12 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
8 5 1 34 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
9 7 1 48 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
10 4 2 20 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
11 12 5 27 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
12 13 9 19 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
13 10 10 8 Something More Róisín Murphy Vota
14 11 1 58 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
15 16 8 11 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
16 17 2 9 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
17 18 3 8 exile Taylor Swift, Bon Iver Vota
18 18 1 J’veux un chien Yelle Vota
19 28 19 5 Baby It’s You London Grammar Vota
20 RE 5 5 Video Game Sufjan Stevens Vota
21 14 13 5 Dying Breed The Killers Vota
22 22 1 betty Taylor Swift Vota
23 15 15 3 Karaté Yelle Vota
24 19 13 12 America Sufjan Stevens Vota
25 23 11 8 My Future Billie Eilish Vota
26 26 18 7 Nuevo verano Amaia Vota
27 38 27 2 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
28 21 21 2 Be a Rebel New Order Vota
29 22 22 2 Strange Timez Gorillaz, Robert Smith Vota
30 36 20 4 Cyr The Smashing Pumpkins Vota
31 37 21 8 Who’s Laughing Now Ava Max Vota
32 32 1 Naked Ava Max Vota
33 32 32 2 Let’s Love David Guetta, Sia Vota
34 25 25 3 Mosquita muerta Chico y Chica Vota
35 31 19 7 WAP Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Vota
36 27 27 3 Douha (Mali Mali) Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara Vota
37 37 1 Las montañas Delaporte Vota
38 24 14 3 Modo avión Cariño, Natalia Lacunza Vota
39 29 29 2 Oxena DORA Vota
40 30 19 9 Un día (One Day) J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Work Dan Croll Vota
Las plantas de la terraza Chavales Vota
Sobran defectos Anabel Lee Vota
FRANCHISE Travis Scott feat. Young Thug & M.I.A. Vota
Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
Trouble’s Coming Royal Blood Vota
Post Humorous Gus Dapperton Vota
A Lucid Dream Fontaines D.C. Vota
Long Road Home Oneohtrix Point Never Vota
Puñales que te doy Ruiseñora Vota
Ya no quieres quererme Princesa Alba Vota
Can I Believe You Fleet Foxes Vota
Worth It beabadoobee Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , , ,

La Tienda JNSP

destacamos

Las mejores canciones del momento: septiembre 2020

Post Malone «vende» 5 millones de ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’; 6ix9ine se hunde en la 2ª semana

Pros y contras de ‘HIT’, la serie sobre la violencia en las aulas españolas

La torre Eiffel, la Fontana de Trevi, el acueducto de Segovia… se preguntan dónde está la gente en su ‘Conversación monumental’

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

‘911’, top 1 en JNSP; entran Yelle, Taylor Swift, Ava Max y Delaporte

Dua Lipa avanza el videoclip intergaláctico de ‘Levitating’ con DaBaby

Ruiseñora presentan ‘Puñales que te doy’, su copla «acid»

Roi Méndez recluta a la «comunidad indie» para odiarle… y promocionar su nuevo single