‘Real Groove’, top 1 en JNSP; entran Lana, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Rigoberta y Eartheater

‘Real Groove’ de Kylie sube a la cima de lo más votado en JNSP en su segunda semana, seguida de la entrada más fuerte: lo nuevo de Lana del Rey. También entra en el top 10 el último vídeo de The Weeknd. La lista de novedades en el top 40 se completa con Harry Styles, Rigoberta Bandini y Eartheater. Esta semana nos despedimos de varios temas que ya suman más de 10 semanas y están en la parte baja de la tabla: dos viejos conocidos como ‘Rain on Me’ y ‘cardigan’, y ‘Hojas secas’ y ‘Therefore I Am’ de Billie Eilish, esta última sin haber llegado nunca al top 20 de la lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 4 1 2 Real Groove Kylie Minogue Vota
2 2 1 Chemtrails Over the Country Club Lana del Rey Vota
3 1 1 15 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
4 3 1 16 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
5 2 1 17 911 Lady Gaga Vota
6 6 1 Save Your Tears The Weeknd Vota
7 8 1 22 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
8 10 1 25 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
9 6 1 61 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
10 14 1 64 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
11 12 1 12 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
12 21 12 2 El negacionista Los Planetas Vota
13 5 1 28 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
14 16 5 43 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
15 7 1 50 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
16 15 3 10 Tú me dejaste de querer C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara Vota
17 11 10 18 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
18 17 9 5 willow Taylor Swift Vota
19 9 9 3 Prisoner Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Vota
20 19 7 13 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
21 25 12 8 Man’s World Marina Vota
22 22 1 Treat People with Kindness Harry Styles Vota
23 24 23 5 The Divine Chord The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr Vota
24 28 11 7 Lo que te falta Soleá Morente Vota
25 25 1 Too Many Drugs Rigoberta Bandini Vota
26 13 1 33 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
27 18 2 25 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
28 31 9 8 Entre las dos Miranda!, Javiera Mena Vota
29 40 29 4 Afterglow Ed Sheeran Vota
30 23 16 9 A un metro y medio de ti Ladilla Rusa Vota
31 27 13 7 Hi Texas, Wu-Tang Clan Vota
32 34 32 6 Free SAULT Vota
33 20 20 8 Sweet Melody Little Mix Vota
34 30 30 2 Good Days SZA Vota
35 33 11 10 Hojas secas Nena Daconte Vota
36 38 25 3 Find My Way Paul McCartney Vota
37 39 19 5 Nuestro nombre Natalia Lacunza Vota
38 37 21 10 Therefore I Am Billie Eilish Vota
39 39 1 How to Fight Eartheater Vota
40 32 24 7 Autorretrato Tulsa Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
MERICHANE Zahara Vota
Tumbado en el jardín viendo atardecer Sen Senra Vota
End of the Road Nogan Erez Vota
Lose Your Head London Grammar Vota
Anyone Justin Bieber Vota
Yo tengo un ángel Rels B Vota
Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix) Perfume Genius Vota
Volver Yarea Vota
drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Vota
Snow Day shame Vota
Comerte entera C. Tangana Vota
Vibez ZAYN Vota

