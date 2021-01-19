‘Real Groove’, top 1 en JNSP; entran Lana, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Rigoberta y Eartheater

‘Real Groove’ de Kylie sube a la cima de lo más votado en JNSP en su segunda semana, seguida de la entrada más fuerte: lo nuevo de Lana del Rey. También entra en el top 10 el último vídeo de The Weeknd. La lista de novedades en el top 40 se completa con Harry Styles, Rigoberta Bandini y Eartheater. Esta semana nos despedimos de varios temas que ya suman más de 10 semanas y están en la parte baja de la tabla: dos viejos conocidos como ‘Rain on Me’ y ‘cardigan’, y ‘Hojas secas’ y ‘Therefore I Am’ de Billie Eilish, esta última sin haber llegado nunca al top 20 de la lista. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|4
|1
|2
|Real Groove
|Kylie Minogue
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Chemtrails Over the Country Club
|Lana del Rey
|3
|1
|1
|15
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|4
|3
|1
|16
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|5
|2
|1
|17
|911
|Lady Gaga
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|7
|8
|1
|22
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|8
|10
|1
|25
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|9
|6
|1
|61
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|10
|14
|1
|64
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|11
|12
|1
|12
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|12
|21
|12
|2
|El negacionista
|Los Planetas
|13
|5
|1
|28
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|14
|16
|5
|43
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|15
|7
|1
|50
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|16
|15
|3
|10
|Tú me dejaste de querer
|C. Tangana, Niño de Elche, La Húngara
|17
|11
|10
|18
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|18
|17
|9
|5
|willow
|Taylor Swift
|19
|9
|9
|3
|Prisoner
|Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
|20
|19
|7
|13
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|21
|25
|12
|8
|Man’s World
|Marina
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Treat People with Kindness
|Harry Styles
|23
|24
|23
|5
|The Divine Chord
|The Avalanches, MGMT, Johnny Marr
|24
|28
|11
|7
|Lo que te falta
|Soleá Morente
|25
|–
|25
|1
|Too Many Drugs
|Rigoberta Bandini
|26
|13
|1
|33
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|27
|18
|2
|25
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|28
|31
|9
|8
|Entre las dos
|Miranda!, Javiera Mena
|29
|40
|29
|4
|Afterglow
|Ed Sheeran
|30
|23
|16
|9
|A un metro y medio de ti
|Ladilla Rusa
|31
|27
|13
|7
|Hi
|Texas, Wu-Tang Clan
|32
|34
|32
|6
|Free
|SAULT
|33
|20
|20
|8
|Sweet Melody
|Little Mix
|34
|30
|30
|2
|Good Days
|SZA
|35
|33
|11
|10
|Hojas secas
|Nena Daconte
|36
|38
|25
|3
|Find My Way
|Paul McCartney
|37
|39
|19
|5
|Nuestro nombre
|Natalia Lacunza
|38
|37
|21
|10
|Therefore I Am
|Billie Eilish
|39
|–
|39
|1
|How to Fight
|Eartheater
|40
|32
|24
|7
|Autorretrato
|Tulsa
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|MERICHANE
|Zahara
|–
|Tumbado en el jardín viendo atardecer
|Sen Senra
|–
|End of the Road
|Nogan Erez
|–
|Lose Your Head
|London Grammar
|–
|Anyone
|Justin Bieber
|–
|Yo tengo un ángel
|Rels B
|–
|Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)
|Perfume Genius
|–
|Volver
|Yarea
|–
|drivers license
|Olivia Rodrigo
|–
|Snow Day
|shame
|–
|Comerte entera
|C. Tangana
|–
|Vibez
|ZAYN
