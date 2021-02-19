Maria Arnal y Marcel Bagés, top 1 en JENESAISPOP; Jessie Ware, Sufjan y Alizzz, top 5

Maria Arnal y Marcel Bagès son el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP, subiendo desde el puesto 3. Gracias a las nuevas normas del top, encontramos varias novedades a continuación: los últimos singles de Jessie Ware, Sufjan Stevens y Alizzz llegan al top 4. También entran Cardi B, SG Lewis y Foo Fighters. Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones de hace 10 semanas. Foto: Alex Rademakers.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|3
|1
|2
|Fiera de mí
|María Arnal, Marcel Bagés
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Remember Where You Are
|Jessie Ware
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Tell Me You Love Me
|Sufjan Stevens
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Ya no siento nada
|Alizzz
|5
|1
|1
|5
|MERICHANE
|Zahara
|6
|4
|2
|4
|Perra
|Rigoberta Bandini
|7
|5
|5
|5
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|8
|2
|1
|6
|Chemtrails Over the Country Club
|Lana del Rey
|9
|6
|6
|2
|Delito
|Nathy Peluso
|10
|36
|10
|3
|Bailo x fuera, lloro x dentro
|Blackpanda
|11
|9
|9
|3
|Don’t Judge Me
|FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again
|12
|34
|12
|2
|Love Is Back
|Celeste
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Up
|Cardi B
|14
|16
|14
|2
|Deja
|Bomba Estéreo
|15
|–
|15
|1
|One More
|SG Lewis, Nile Rodgers
|16
|7
|7
|5
|Comerte entera
|C. Tangana
|17
|13
|13
|6
|Too Many Drugs
|Rigoberta Bandini
|18
|19
|18
|5
|Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)
|Perfume Genius
|19
|11
|1
|7
|Real Groove
|Kylie Minogue
|20
|17
|17
|2
|Hope
|Arlo Parks
|21
|27
|21
|4
|Apricots
|Bicep
|22
|21
|1
|33
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|23
|20
|20
|5
|Lose Your Head
|London Grammar
|24
|15
|15
|3
|Murcia Delenda Est
|Alexanderplatz
|25
|8
|8
|3
|El Mundo
|Love of Lesbian
|26
|10
|10
|5
|Tumbado en el jardín viendo atardecer
|Sen Senra
|27
|31
|1
|66
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Waiting on a War
|Foo Fighters
|29
|14
|14
|5
|drivers license
|Olivia Rodrigo
|30
|12
|12
|3
|Teletecho
|Cala Vento, Amaral
|31
|18
|9
|8
|Prisoner
|Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
|32
|30
|30
|2
|All My Favourite Songs
|Weezer
|33
|31
|1
|56
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|34
|24
|7
|23
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|35
|32
|1
|17
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|36
|33
|1
|20
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|37
|28
|1
|69
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|38
|26
|26
|4
|Come In Closer
|Rhye
|39
|35
|1
|27
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|40
|37
|1
|30
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|El invento
|José González
|–
|Mira lo que me has hecho hacer
|Marta Movidas
|–
|Bateaux-Mouches
|Eddy de Pretto
|–
|Heat Waves
|Glass Animals
|–
|Action
|CHAI
|–
|Lovers
|Roosevelt
|–
|Doce navajas
|Adiós Amores
|–
|Free from Gravity
|Django Django
|–
|Ese o ese
|Anaju
|–
|Change
|Pale Waves
