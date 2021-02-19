Maria Arnal y Marcel Bagés, top 1 en JENESAISPOP; Jessie Ware, Sufjan y Alizzz, top 5

Maria Arnal y Marcel Bagès son el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP, subiendo desde el puesto 3. Gracias a las nuevas normas del top, encontramos varias novedades a continuación: los últimos singles de Jessie Ware, Sufjan Stevens y Alizzz llegan al top 4. También entran Cardi B, SG Lewis y Foo Fighters. Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones de hace 10 semanas. Foto: Alex Rademakers.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 3 1 2 Fiera de mí María Arnal, Marcel Bagés Vota
2 2 1 Remember Where You Are Jessie Ware Vota
3 3 1 Tell Me You Love Me Sufjan Stevens Vota
4 4 1 Ya no siento nada Alizzz Vota
5 1 1 5 MERICHANE Zahara Vota
6 4 2 4 Perra Rigoberta Bandini Vota
7 5 5 5 Save Your Tears The Weeknd Vota
8 2 1 6 Chemtrails Over the Country Club Lana del Rey Vota
9 6 6 2 Delito Nathy Peluso Vota
10 36 10 3 Bailo x fuera, lloro x dentro Blackpanda Vota
11 9 9 3 Don’t Judge Me FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again Vota
12 34 12 2 Love Is Back Celeste Vota
13 13 1 Up Cardi B Vota
14 16 14 2 Deja Bomba Estéreo Vota
15 15 1 One More SG Lewis, Nile Rodgers Vota
16 7 7 5 Comerte entera C. Tangana Vota
17 13 13 6 Too Many Drugs Rigoberta Bandini Vota
18 19 18 5 Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix) Perfume Genius Vota
19 11 1 7 Real Groove Kylie Minogue Vota
20 17 17 2 Hope Arlo Parks Vota
21 27 21 4 Apricots Bicep Vota
22 21 1 33 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
23 20 20 5 Lose Your Head London Grammar Vota
24 15 15 3 Murcia Delenda Est Alexanderplatz Vota
25 8 8 3 El Mundo Love of Lesbian Vota
26 10 10 5 Tumbado en el jardín viendo atardecer Sen Senra Vota
27 31 1 66 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
28 28 1 Waiting on a War Foo Fighters Vota
29 14 14 5 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Vota
30 12 12 3 Teletecho Cala Vento, Amaral Vota
31 18 9 8 Prisoner Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa Vota
32 30 30 2 All My Favourite Songs Weezer Vota
33 31 1 56 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
34 24 7 23 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
35 32 1 17 El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
36 33 1 20 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
37 28 1 69 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
38 26 26 4 Come In Closer Rhye Vota
39 35 1 27 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
40 37 1 30 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
El invento José González Vota
Mira lo que me has hecho hacer Marta Movidas Vota
Bateaux-Mouches Eddy de Pretto Vota
Heat Waves Glass Animals Vota
Action CHAI Vota
Lovers Roosevelt Vota
Doce navajas Adiós Amores Vota
Free from Gravity Django Django Vota
Ese o ese Anaju Vota
Change Pale Waves Vota

