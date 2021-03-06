escribe aquí...
Top 40
DestacadosMúsicaTop 40

Miss Caffeina, C. Tangana, Ferran Palau, Wolf Alice, Betacam, Espanto… entran al top 40 de JNSP

PorSebas E. Alonso

-

7
0
- Publicidad -

Miss Caffeina, C. Tangana, Ferran Palau, Wolf Alice, Betacam, Espanto… entran al top 40 de JNSP

PorSebas E. Alonso
0

Por todos es sabido que el electropop gusta en JENESAISPOP por encima de la media y así, la entrada más fuerte de la semana en nuestro top 40 no es C. Tangana con ‘Ingobernable’ (top 4), sino ‘Punto muerto’ de Miss Caffeina y Ana Torroja (top 2). En el número 1 continúa inamovible ‘Remember Where You Are’ de Jessie Ware. Entran también Ferran Palau, Wolf Alice, The Weather Station, Betacam, Espanto, Solå y Los Hermanos Cubero. También hay que destacar la subida de Celeste, que llega por primera vez al número 5 con ‘Love Is Back’. Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

TopAnt.PeakSem.CanciónArtista
1113Remember Where You AreJessie WareVota
221Punto muertoMiss Caffeina, Ana TorrojaVota
3223Tell Me You Love MeSufjan StevensVota
441IngobernableC. TanganaVota
53054Love Is BackCelesteVota
6447Save Your TearsThe WeekndVota
7743Ya no siento nadaAlizzzVota
8618Chemtrails Over the Country ClubLana del ReyVota
9517MERICHANEZaharaVota
10314Fiera de míMaría Arnal, Marcel BagésVota
11864DelitoNathy PelusoVota
12926PerraRigoberta BandiniVota
1310102LoversRooseveltVota
14141ReflexeFerran PalauVota
152019Real GrooveKylie MinogueVota
16161The Last Man on EarthWolf AliceVota
1715135What’s Your Pleasure?Jessie WareVota
181195Don’t Judge MeFKA twigs, Headie One, Fred againVota
1928133UpCardi BVota
2016153One MoreSG Lewis, Nile RodgersVota
21211Parking LotThe Weather StationVota
22221Lo único que tengoBetacamVota
23231Fiesta sorpresaEspantoVota
2417122LevitatingDua LipaVota
2513134HopeArlo ParksVota
2632158PhysicalDua LipaVota
2726168Blinding LightsThe WeekndVota
2829147drivers licenseOlivia RodrigoVota
29291Last LinesSolåVota
30301Así llegué a GranadaLos Hermanos Cubero, Grupo de Expertos SolynieveVota
3125171Don’t Start NowDua LipaVota
3231138Too Many DrugsRigoberta BandiniVota
331877Comerte enteraC. TanganaVota
3440725In Spain We Call It SoledadRigoberta BandiniVota
3523129Midnight SkyMiley CyrusVota
3638132Say SomethingKylie MinogueVota
372785El MundoLove of LesbianVota
3834119El encuentroAlizzz, AmaiaVota
3936362Heat WavesGlass AnimalsVota
4019910PrisonerMiley Cyrus, Dua LipaVota
CandidatosCanciónArtista
SpinningNo Rome, Charli XCX, The 1975Vota
Serotoningirl in redVota
Look at the SkyPorter RobinsonVota
Look What You’ve DoneZara LarssonVota
Pay Your Way In PainSt VincentVota
Someone ElseDeb NeverVota
Leave the Door OpenBruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk SonicVota
All the Colours of YouJamesVota
CarnageNick Cave, Warren EllisVota
HardlineJulien BakerVota

- Publicidad -

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Leer más

‘La caza’ se despide discretamente, sin cumplir objetivos

Te lo mandoSebas E. Alonso-2
'Desaparecida', 'El pantano', 'La verdad', 'Bajo sospecha'... He perdido la cuenta de los whodunit reguleros españoles que me he...
Leer más

‘Cachitos’ se pone las botas con un especial «políticamente incorrecto»

Te lo mandoSebas E. Alonso-6
Lolés León simulando una felación a Raphael, una fumada orgía con sangre de Los de Jaén...

Contacto: [email protected]

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com