Miss Caffeina, C. Tangana, Ferran Palau, Wolf Alice, Betacam, Espanto… entran al top 40 de JNSP

Por todos es sabido que el electropop gusta en JENESAISPOP por encima de la media y así, la entrada más fuerte de la semana en nuestro top 40 no es C. Tangana con ‘Ingobernable’ (top 4), sino ‘Punto muerto’ de Miss Caffeina y Ana Torroja (top 2). En el número 1 continúa inamovible ‘Remember Where You Are’ de Jessie Ware. Entran también Ferran Palau, Wolf Alice, The Weather Station, Betacam, Espanto, Solå y Los Hermanos Cubero. También hay que destacar la subida de Celeste, que llega por primera vez al número 5 con ‘Love Is Back’. Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Remember Where You Are
|Jessie Ware
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Punto muerto
|Miss Caffeina, Ana Torroja
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Tell Me You Love Me
|Sufjan Stevens
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Ingobernable
|C. Tangana
|5
|30
|5
|4
|Love Is Back
|Celeste
|6
|4
|4
|7
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|7
|7
|4
|3
|Ya no siento nada
|Alizzz
|8
|6
|1
|8
|Chemtrails Over the Country Club
|Lana del Rey
|9
|5
|1
|7
|MERICHANE
|Zahara
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Fiera de mí
|María Arnal, Marcel Bagés
|11
|8
|6
|4
|Delito
|Nathy Peluso
|12
|9
|2
|6
|Perra
|Rigoberta Bandini
|13
|10
|10
|2
|Lovers
|Roosevelt
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Reflexe
|Ferran Palau
|15
|20
|1
|9
|Real Groove
|Kylie Minogue
|16
|–
|16
|1
|The Last Man on Earth
|Wolf Alice
|17
|15
|1
|35
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|18
|11
|9
|5
|Don’t Judge Me
|FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again
|19
|28
|13
|3
|Up
|Cardi B
|20
|16
|15
|3
|One More
|SG Lewis, Nile Rodgers
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Parking Lot
|The Weather Station
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Lo único que tengo
|Betacam
|23
|–
|23
|1
|Fiesta sorpresa
|Espanto
|24
|17
|1
|22
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|25
|13
|13
|4
|Hope
|Arlo Parks
|26
|32
|1
|58
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|27
|26
|1
|68
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|28
|29
|14
|7
|drivers license
|Olivia Rodrigo
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Last Lines
|Solå
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Así llegué a Granada
|Los Hermanos Cubero, Grupo de Expertos Solynieve
|31
|25
|1
|71
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|32
|31
|13
|8
|Too Many Drugs
|Rigoberta Bandini
|33
|18
|7
|7
|Comerte entera
|C. Tangana
|34
|40
|7
|25
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|35
|23
|1
|29
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|36
|38
|1
|32
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|37
|27
|8
|5
|El Mundo
|Love of Lesbian
|38
|34
|1
|19
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|39
|36
|36
|2
|Heat Waves
|Glass Animals
|40
|19
|9
|10
|Prisoner
|Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Spinning
|No Rome, Charli XCX, The 1975
|–
|Serotonin
|girl in red
|–
|Look at the Sky
|Porter Robinson
|–
|Look What You’ve Done
|Zara Larsson
|–
|Pay Your Way In Pain
|St Vincent
|–
|Someone Else
|Deb Never
|–
|Leave the Door Open
|Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
|–
|All the Colours of You
|James
|–
|Carnage
|Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
|–
|Hardline
|Julien Baker
