Jessie Ware, de nuevo top 2 en JNSP; entran Halsey, Kacey, Caribou…

Lorde se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Mood Ring’ por segunda semana consecutiva, conteniendo en el número 2 a Jessie Ware con ‘Hot N Heavy’. Es la segunda vez que le pasa a Jessie lo mismo en nuestra lista: ‘Please’ tampoco pudo pasar del top 2 pese a recibir multitud de votos hasta el día de hoy, cuando resiste en el número 26 cuatro meses después.
La segunda entrada más fuerte es la de Kacey Musgraves, mientras Olivia Rodrigo y Caribou también aterrizan en el top 10. Villagers aparece en el top 20. En la parte baja de la tabla encontraréis a Disclosure, SPELLLING y Remi Wolf.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Mood Ring
|Lorde
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Hot N Heavy
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Happier than Ever
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Runaway Horses
|The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|I am not a woman, I’m a god
|Halsey
|Vota
|6
|2
|1
|4
|Take My Breath
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|justified
|Kacey Musgraves
|Vota
|8
|–
|8
|1
|brutal
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|9
|9
|4
|6
|Say What You Will
|James Blake
|Vota
|10
|–
|10
|1
|You Can Do It
|Caribou
|Vota
|11
|12
|1
|6
|Don’t Go Yet
|Camila Cabello
|Vota
|12
|5
|5
|3
|Bouncin
|Tinashe
|Vota
|13
|6
|2
|6
|INDUSTRY BABY
|Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|The First Day
|Villagers
|Vota
|15
|38
|1
|12
|Solar Power
|Lorde
|Vota
|16
|25
|2
|7
|Don’t Wait Up
|Shakira
|Vota
|17
|26
|14
|6
|Living Proof
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|18
|18
|18
|2
|More
|Low
|Vota
|19
|15
|4
|7
|Cure for Me
|AURORA
|Vota
|20
|35
|2
|13
|How Not to Drown
|CHVRCHES, Robert Smith
|Vota
|21
|10
|1
|8
|NDA
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|22
|–
|22
|1
|In My Arms
|Disclosure
|Vota
|23
|13
|8
|5
|Pond House
|Saint Etienne
|Vota
|24
|23
|3
|9
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|25
|31
|20
|3
|Little Things
|Big Thief
|Vota
|26
|20
|2
|16
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|27
|34
|15
|4
|Sex on the Beach
|Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott
|Vota
|28
|22
|2
|13
|Love Again
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|29
|27
|1
|18
|berlin U5
|Zahara
|Vota
|30
|–
|30
|1
|Little Deer
|Spellling
|Vota
|31
|30
|1
|48
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|32
|24
|24
|4
|Wild Side
|Normani, Cardi B
|Vota
|33
|7
|7
|3
|Yate
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|34
|16
|5
|7
|Finisterre
|Vetusta Morla
|Vota
|35
|21
|21
|3
|Jackie
|Yves Tumor
|Vota
|36
|37
|7
|7
|Bunny Is a Rider
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Quiet On Set
|Remi Wolf
|Vota
|38
|8
|8
|2
|FVN!
|LVL1
|Vota
|39
|19
|19
|2
|Care For
|Blossoms
|Vota
|40
|28
|28
|2
|Walking at a Downtown
|Parquet Courts
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Jail
|Kanye West
|Vota
|–
|Good Ones
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|–
|Burning Bridges
|Sigrid
|Vota
|–
|Good Girls
|CHVRCHES
|Vota
|–
|Future Starts Now
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|–
|Linda
|Tokischa, Rosalía
|Vota
|–
|I Still Have Faith In You
|ABBA
|Vota
|–
|Anymore
|Nite Jewel
|Vota
|–
|Dancing Away in Tears
|Yola
|Vota
|–
|Great Mass of Color
|Deafheaven
|Vota