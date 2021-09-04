escribe aquí...
Destacados
DestacadosMúsicaTop 40

Jessie Ware, de nuevo top 2 en JNSP; entran Halsey, Kacey, Caribou…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

3
0
- Publicidad -

Jessie Ware, de nuevo top 2 en JNSP; entran Halsey, Kacey, Caribou…

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

Lorde se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP con ‘Mood Ring’ por segunda semana consecutiva, conteniendo en el número 2 a Jessie Ware con ‘Hot N Heavy’. Es la segunda vez que le pasa a Jessie lo mismo en nuestra lista: ‘Please’ tampoco pudo pasar del top 2 pese a recibir multitud de votos hasta el día de hoy, cuando resiste en el número 26 cuatro meses después.

- Publicidad -

La segunda entrada más fuerte es la de Kacey Musgraves, mientras Olivia Rodrigo y Caribou también aterrizan en el top 10. Villagers aparece en el top 20. En la parte baja de la tabla encontraréis a Disclosure, SPELLLING y Remi Wolf.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Mood Ring Lorde Vota
2 2 1 Hot N Heavy Jessie Ware Vota
3 3 2 3 Happier than Ever Billie Eilish Vota
4 4 4 2 Runaway Horses The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers Vota
5 5 1 I am not a woman, I’m a god Halsey Vota
6 2 1 4 Take My Breath The Weeknd Vota
7 7 1 justified Kacey Musgraves Vota
8 8 1 brutal Olivia Rodrigo Vota
9 9 4 6 Say What You Will James Blake Vota
10 10 1 You Can Do It Caribou Vota
11 12 1 6 Don’t Go Yet Camila Cabello Vota
12 5 5 3 Bouncin Tinashe Vota
13 6 2 6 INDUSTRY BABY Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Vota
14 14 1 The First Day Villagers Vota
15 38 1 12 Solar Power Lorde Vota
16 25 2 7 Don’t Wait Up Shakira Vota
17 26 14 6 Living Proof The War on Drugs Vota
18 18 18 2 More Low Vota
19 15 4 7 Cure for Me AURORA Vota
20 35 2 13 How Not to Drown CHVRCHES, Robert Smith Vota
21 10 1 8 NDA Billie Eilish Vota
22 22 1 In My Arms Disclosure Vota
23 13 8 5 Pond House Saint Etienne Vota
24 23 3 9 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran Vota
25 31 20 3 Little Things Big Thief Vota
26 20 2 16 Please Jessie Ware Vota
27 34 15 4 Sex on the Beach Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott Vota
28 22 2 13 Love Again Dua Lipa Vota
29 27 1 18 berlin U5 Zahara Vota
30 30 1 Little Deer Spellling Vota
31 30 1 48 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
32 24 24 4 Wild Side Normani, Cardi B Vota
33 7 7 3 Yate C. Tangana Vota
34 16 5 7 Finisterre Vetusta Morla Vota
35 21 21 3 Jackie Yves Tumor Vota
36 37 7 7 Bunny Is a Rider Caroline Polachek Vota
37 37 1 Quiet On Set Remi Wolf Vota
38 8 8 2 FVN! LVL1 Vota
39 19 19 2 Care For Blossoms Vota
40 28 28 2 Walking at a Downtown Parquet Courts Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Jail Kanye West Vota
Good Ones Charli XCX Vota
Burning Bridges Sigrid Vota
Good Girls CHVRCHES Vota
Future Starts Now Kim Petras Vota
Linda Tokischa, Rosalía Vota
I Still Have Faith In You ABBA Vota
Anymore Nite Jewel Vota
Dancing Away in Tears Yola Vota
Great Mass of Color Deafheaven Vota
- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: [email protected]

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com