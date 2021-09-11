escribe aquí...
Charli XCX logra su 6º top 1 en JNSP; entran ABBA, CHVRCHES, Kanye West, Tokischa con Rosalía…

Por Sebas E. Alonso

Charli XCX es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP con su single ‘Good Ones’, ese que nos dejaba con ganas de más (¿igual esa es su gracia?). En cualquier caso, es el 6º top 1 para la artista en la cima de nuestra humilde lista tras ‘Boom Clap’, ‘Break the Rules’, ‘Boys’, ‘Breaking Up’ y ‘SuperLove’.

La segunda entrada más fuerte es la de ABBA, seguida también en el top 10 por CHVRCHES, Kim Petras y Tokischa con Rosalía. Al top 20 entran Sigrid, Kanye West y Yola.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Good Ones Charli XCX Vota
2 2 2 2 Hot N Heavy Jessie Ware Vota
3 5 3 2 I am not a woman, I’m a god Halsey Vota
4 4 1 I Still Have Faith In You ABBA Vota
5 7 5 2 justified Kacey Musgraves Vota
6 6 1 Good Girls CHVRCHES Vota
7 7 1 Future Starts Now Kim Petras Vota
8 8 8 2 brutal Olivia Rodrigo Vota
9 9 1 Linda Tokischa, Rosalía Vota
10 1 1 3 Mood Ring Lorde Vota
11 6 1 5 Take My Breath The Weeknd Vota
12 3 2 4 Happier than Ever Billie Eilish Vota
13 13 1 Burning Bridges Sigrid Vota
14 4 4 3 Runaway Horses The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers Vota
15 10 10 2 You Can Do It Caribou Vota
16 16 1 Jail Kanye West Vota
17 17 1 Dancing Away in Tears Yola Vota
18 9 4 7 Say What You Will James Blake Vota
19 11 1 7 Don’t Go Yet Camila Cabello Vota
20 12 5 4 Bouncin Tinashe Vota
21 26 2 17 Please Jessie Ware Vota
22 22 22 2 In My Arms Disclosure Vota
23 13 2 7 INDUSTRY BABY Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Vota
24 20 2 14 How Not to Drown CHVRCHES, Robert Smith Vota
25 17 14 7 Living Proof The War on Drugs Vota
26 21 1 9 NDA Billie Eilish Vota
27 27 15 5 Sex on the Beach Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott Vota
28 30 28 2 Little Deer Spellling Vota
29 37 29 2 Quiet On Set Remi Wolf Vota
30 18 18 3 More Low Vota
31 28 2 14 Love Again Dua Lipa Vota
32 25 20 4 Little Things Big Thief Vota
33 31 1 49 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
34 33 7 4 Yate C. Tangana Vota
35 14 14 2 The First Day Villagers Vota
36 16 2 8 Don’t Wait Up Shakira Vota
37 29 1 19 berlin U5 Zahara Vota
38 23 8 6 Pond House Saint Etienne Vota
39 15 1 13 Solar Power Lorde Vota
40 19 4 8 Cure for Me AURORA Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
I Love You, I Hate You Little Simz Vota
Arcadia Lana del Rey Vota
Angel Baby Troye Sivan Vota
Via Torino Cabiria Vota
Silk Chiffon MUNA, Phoebe Bridgers Vota
Boomerang Yebba Vota
A veces ORTIGA Vota
Passion PinkPantheress Vota
Renegade Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift Vota
Way 2 Sexy Drake, Future, Young Thug Vota
