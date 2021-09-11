Charli XCX logra su 6º top 1 en JNSP; entran ABBA, CHVRCHES, Kanye West, Tokischa con Rosalía…

Charli XCX es el nuevo número 1 de JENESAISPOP con su single ‘Good Ones’, ese que nos dejaba con ganas de más (¿igual esa es su gracia?). En cualquier caso, es el 6º top 1 para la artista en la cima de nuestra humilde lista tras ‘Boom Clap’, ‘Break the Rules’, ‘Boys’, ‘Breaking Up’ y ‘SuperLove’.
La segunda entrada más fuerte es la de ABBA, seguida también en el top 10 por CHVRCHES, Kim Petras y Tokischa con Rosalía. Al top 20 entran Sigrid, Kanye West y Yola.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Good Ones
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hot N Heavy
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|3
|5
|3
|2
|I am not a woman, I’m a god
|Halsey
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|I Still Have Faith In You
|ABBA
|Vota
|5
|7
|5
|2
|justified
|Kacey Musgraves
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Good Girls
|CHVRCHES
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|Future Starts Now
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|8
|8
|8
|2
|brutal
|Olivia Rodrigo
|Vota
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Linda
|Tokischa, Rosalía
|Vota
|10
|1
|1
|3
|Mood Ring
|Lorde
|Vota
|11
|6
|1
|5
|Take My Breath
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|12
|3
|2
|4
|Happier than Ever
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Burning Bridges
|Sigrid
|Vota
|14
|4
|4
|3
|Runaway Horses
|The Killers, Phoebe Bridgers
|Vota
|15
|10
|10
|2
|You Can Do It
|Caribou
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Jail
|Kanye West
|Vota
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Dancing Away in Tears
|Yola
|Vota
|18
|9
|4
|7
|Say What You Will
|James Blake
|Vota
|19
|11
|1
|7
|Don’t Go Yet
|Camila Cabello
|Vota
|20
|12
|5
|4
|Bouncin
|Tinashe
|Vota
|21
|26
|2
|17
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|22
|22
|22
|2
|In My Arms
|Disclosure
|Vota
|23
|13
|2
|7
|INDUSTRY BABY
|Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow
|Vota
|24
|20
|2
|14
|How Not to Drown
|CHVRCHES, Robert Smith
|Vota
|25
|17
|14
|7
|Living Proof
|The War on Drugs
|Vota
|26
|21
|1
|9
|NDA
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|27
|27
|15
|5
|Sex on the Beach
|Iggy Azalea, Sophia Scott
|Vota
|28
|30
|28
|2
|Little Deer
|Spellling
|Vota
|29
|37
|29
|2
|Quiet On Set
|Remi Wolf
|Vota
|30
|18
|18
|3
|More
|Low
|Vota
|31
|28
|2
|14
|Love Again
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|32
|25
|20
|4
|Little Things
|Big Thief
|Vota
|33
|31
|1
|49
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|34
|33
|7
|4
|Yate
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|35
|14
|14
|2
|The First Day
|Villagers
|Vota
|36
|16
|2
|8
|Don’t Wait Up
|Shakira
|Vota
|37
|29
|1
|19
|berlin U5
|Zahara
|Vota
|38
|23
|8
|6
|Pond House
|Saint Etienne
|Vota
|39
|15
|1
|13
|Solar Power
|Lorde
|Vota
|40
|19
|4
|8
|Cure for Me
|AURORA
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|I Love You, I Hate You
|Little Simz
|Vota
|–
|Arcadia
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|–
|Angel Baby
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|–
|Via Torino
|Cabiria
|Vota
|–
|Silk Chiffon
|MUNA, Phoebe Bridgers
|Vota
|–
|Boomerang
|Yebba
|Vota
|–
|A veces
|ORTIGA
|Vota
|–
|Passion
|PinkPantheress
|Vota
|–
|Renegade
|Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift
|Vota
|–
|Way 2 Sexy
|Drake, Future, Young Thug
|Vota