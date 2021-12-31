Adele, ‘El juego del calamar’, ‘Dune’… entre lo peor del 2021 para Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens ha esperado hasta la última semana de 2021 para opinar sobre sus 10 álbumes favoritos de este año, lo ha hecho a través de su web oficial. Algunos no son estrictamente de este año sino de los 2000s , 90s o 70s. Entre ellos está ‘La Planète Sauvage’ de Alain Goraguer, ‘A Wizard, A True Star’ de Todd Rundgren o ‘Beaucoups of Blues’ de Ringo Starr.

En la lista de sus 16 menos favoritos del año aparece un mix de series, películas, álbumes y cosas en general como ‘El juego del calamar’, la exitosa serie coreana de Netflix que ha batido récords y que “aunque no haya visto, parece estúpida”. A la película ‘Dune’ la describe como “un anuncio muy largo de Zara”, a ‘30’ de Adele le dedica un “Chica, por favor. Sabemos que tienes 33, está en tu página de Wikipedia” y a las bandas que siguen juntas después de 10 años las pide que por favor rompan “Sacad álbumes en solitario. Pasad página”. Sufjan no deja títere con cabeza en una lista con la que más de uno se sentirá identificado.

- Publicidad -

Menos favoritos

1. Squid Game—I didn’t actually see it but it looks really stupid. F-

2. A Quiet Place 2—It should have been shown after the credits for the first movie. F-

3. The Interminable Marvel Brand—If it’s on Disney + it’s for children. F-

4. Dune—A very long Zara ad. F-

5. J Balvin—Black face. F-

6. Matrix 4—Ugh. Computers. Hackers. Cyberpunks. Simulated Reality. The 90s. The color green. F-

7. Any band that is still together after 10 years—Please. Break up. Do your solo albums. Move on. F-

8. Instagram—Get over yourself. F-

9. Musicals—Please stop singing and dancing. F-

10. Baby Boomer WASPs—Get out of the way. F-

11. Sex & the City—And Just Like That? No. Not at all. Go away. F-

12. Conversations about supply chain issues—Stop making excuses. Make your own furniture. Forage for mushrooms or whatever. F-

13. Covid—Ugh. So over it. Please stop killing us! F-

14. Crypto, NFTs, The Metaverse, etc. — see #6. F-

15. The 90s revival—Please. It was bad enough the first time around. F-

16. Adele, 30—Girl, please. We know you’re 33. It’s on your Wikipedia page. B+

Álbumes favoritos

1. Alain Goraguer—La Planète Sauvage (Motion Picture Soundtrack)

2. Todd Rundgren—A Wizard, A True Star

3. Beverly-Glenn Copeland—Keyboard Fantasies

4. Various—Ladakh: Songs & Dances from the Highlands of Western Tibet

5. Peter Gabriel—Up

6. Can—Future Days

7. Alice Coltrane—Journey in Satchidananda

8. Sam Evian—Time To Melt

8. Ringo Starr—Beaucoups of Blues

10. Lomelda—Hannah

- Publicidad -