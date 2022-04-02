escribe aquí...
Lykke Li, Lacunza, Anitta, Fontaines DC… entran al top 40 de JNSP

‘Candy’ de Rosalía se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, seguida por ‘My Love’ de Florence y lo nuevo de Arcade Fire. Tenemos dos incorporaciones al top 10: lo nuevo de Lykke Li en el puesto 7 y ‘Muchas cosas’ de Natalia Lacunza en el puesto 10. También entran en el top 20 Anitta y Fontaines DC y en la parte baja de la tabla Normani y Little Boots.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Candy Rosalía Vota
2 2 1 3 My Love Florence + the Machine Vota
3 4 3 2 The Lightning II Arcade Fire Vota
4 8 4 2 Mismo amor Julieta Venegas Vota
5 5 1 5 King Florence + the Machine Vota
6 7 1 8 SAOKO Rosalía Vota
7 7 1 No Hotel Lykke Li Vota
8 13 4 4 Fils de joie Stromae Vota
9 11 2 5 Hurts to Love Beach House Vota
10 10 1 Muchas cosas Natalia Lacunza Vota
11 9 3 8 Beg for You Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama Vota
12 10 9 4 Unnecessary Drama Belle and Sebastian Vota
13 3 3 2 Hammering Noises Pshycotic Beats Vota
14 14 1 Boys Don’t Cry Anitta Vota
15 20 5 7 Love Me More Mitski Vota
16 16 1 Skinty Fia Fontaines DC Vota
17 18 1 14 Ay Mama Rigoberta Bandini Vota
18 6 6 3 Demasiado coño Samantha Hudson Vota
19 12 6 3 Sweetest Pie Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa Vota
20 17 17 6 King of Sweden Future Islands Vota
21 22 1 23 Yo invito Amaia Vota
22 28 4 7 jealousy FKA twigs, Rema Vota
23 14 7 5 No Small Thing Tears for Fears Vota
24 30 11 6 Trouble Troye Sivan, Jay Som Vota
25 29 2 17 Amanecer Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini Vota
26 16 13 6 C’mon Baby, Cry Orville Peck Vota
27 15 4 7 Mi burbuja vital Fangoria Vota
28 27 7 6 Impossible Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp Vota
29 32 3 11 L’enfer Stromae Vota
30 31 15 6 Get Better alt-J Vota
31 36 2 6 Treat Me Like a Slut Kim Petras Vota
32 32 1 Fair Normani Vota
33 19 19 4 Polvo de diamantes Rufus T. Firefly Vota
34 23 12 4 Chaos Space Marine Black Country, New Road Vota
35 40 2 11 Sacrifice The Weeknd Vota
36 33 2 38 Please Jessie Ware Vota
37 25 8 6 Simulation Swarm Big Thief Vota
38 38 2 9 How Long Tove Lo Vota
39 26 6 7 Billions Caroline Polachek Vota
40 40 1 Silver Balloons Little Boots Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
As It Was Harry Styles Vota
Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread Destroyer Vota
Hold Me Closer Cornelia Jakobs Vota
Numb Little Bug Em Beihold Vota
Afterglow Luna Li Vota
Una daixona de pols Antònia Font Vota
Brillabas Los Estanques, Anni B Sweet Vota
Marchar Vicente Navarro, Rodrigo Cuevas Vota
RUMBATÓN Daddy Yankee Vota
All the Good Times Angel Olsen Vota

