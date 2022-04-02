Lykke Li, Lacunza, Anitta, Fontaines DC… entran al top 40 de JNSP

‘Candy’ de Rosalía se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, seguida por ‘My Love’ de Florence y lo nuevo de Arcade Fire. Tenemos dos incorporaciones al top 10: lo nuevo de Lykke Li en el puesto 7 y ‘Muchas cosas’ de Natalia Lacunza en el puesto 10. También entran en el top 20 Anitta y Fontaines DC y en la parte baja de la tabla Normani y Little Boots.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Candy
|Rosalía
|Vota
|2
|2
|1
|3
|My Love
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|3
|4
|3
|2
|The Lightning II
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|4
|8
|4
|2
|Mismo amor
|Julieta Venegas
|Vota
|5
|5
|1
|5
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|6
|7
|1
|8
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|No Hotel
|Lykke Li
|Vota
|8
|13
|4
|4
|Fils de joie
|Stromae
|Vota
|9
|11
|2
|5
|Hurts to Love
|Beach House
|Vota
|10
|–
|10
|1
|Muchas cosas
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|11
|9
|3
|8
|Beg for You
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|12
|10
|9
|4
|Unnecessary Drama
|Belle and Sebastian
|Vota
|13
|3
|3
|2
|Hammering Noises
|Pshycotic Beats
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Boys Don’t Cry
|Anitta
|Vota
|15
|20
|5
|7
|Love Me More
|Mitski
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Skinty Fia
|Fontaines DC
|Vota
|17
|18
|1
|14
|Ay Mama
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|18
|6
|6
|3
|Demasiado coño
|Samantha Hudson
|Vota
|19
|12
|6
|3
|Sweetest Pie
|Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
|Vota
|20
|17
|17
|6
|King of Sweden
|Future Islands
|Vota
|21
|22
|1
|23
|Yo invito
|Amaia
|Vota
|22
|28
|4
|7
|jealousy
|FKA twigs, Rema
|Vota
|23
|14
|7
|5
|No Small Thing
|Tears for Fears
|Vota
|24
|30
|11
|6
|Trouble
|Troye Sivan, Jay Som
|Vota
|25
|29
|2
|17
|Amanecer
|Alizzz, Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|26
|16
|13
|6
|C’mon Baby, Cry
|Orville Peck
|Vota
|27
|15
|4
|7
|Mi burbuja vital
|Fangoria
|Vota
|28
|27
|7
|6
|Impossible
|Röyksopp, Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|29
|32
|3
|11
|L’enfer
|Stromae
|Vota
|30
|31
|15
|6
|Get Better
|alt-J
|Vota
|31
|36
|2
|6
|Treat Me Like a Slut
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Fair
|Normani
|Vota
|33
|19
|19
|4
|Polvo de diamantes
|Rufus T. Firefly
|Vota
|34
|23
|12
|4
|Chaos Space Marine
|Black Country, New Road
|Vota
|35
|40
|2
|11
|Sacrifice
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|36
|33
|2
|38
|Please
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|37
|25
|8
|6
|Simulation Swarm
|Big Thief
|Vota
|38
|38
|2
|9
|How Long
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|39
|26
|6
|7
|Billions
|Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Silver Balloons
|Little Boots
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|–
|Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread
|Destroyer
|Vota
|–
|Hold Me Closer
|Cornelia Jakobs
|Vota
|–
|Numb Little Bug
|Em Beihold
|Vota
|–
|Afterglow
|Luna Li
|Vota
|–
|Una daixona de pols
|Antònia Font
|Vota
|–
|Brillabas
|Los Estanques, Anni B Sweet
|Vota
|–
|Marchar
|Vicente Navarro, Rodrigo Cuevas
|Vota
|–
|RUMBATÓN
|Daddy Yankee
|Vota
|–
|All the Good Times
|Angel Olsen
|Vota
