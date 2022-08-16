Tove Lo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Miqui Puig, Samantha Hudson y Pusha T, en el top 40 de JNSP

‘Free Yourself’ de Jessie Ware se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, conteniendo a ‘Despechá’ de Rosalía en el puesto 2. La entrada más fuerte es ‘2 Die 4’ de Tove Lo, seguida por Carly Rae Jepsen. Miqui Puig, Samantha Hudson y Pusha T completan la lista de novedades.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Free Yourself
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Despechá
|Rosalía
|Vota
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hypnotized
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|Vota
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Break My Soul
|BEYONCÉ
|Vota
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Así bailaba
|Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia
|Vota
|6
|6
|2
|7
|BIZCOCHITO
|Rosalía
|Vota
|7
|10
|7
|2
|TV
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|8
|8
|5
|4
|2 Be Loved
|Lizzo
|Vota
|9
|–
|9
|1
|2 Die 4
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|10
|7
|7
|3
|killer
|FKA twigs
|Vota
|11
|23
|11
|2
|So Typically Now
|U.S. Girls
|Vota
|12
|–
|12
|1
|Beach House
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|Vota
|13
|12
|6
|5
|Je te vois enfin
|Christine and the Queens
|Vota
|14
|11
|11
|2
|Mon Amour
|Stromae, Camila Cabello
|Vota
|15
|24
|3
|19
|As It Was
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|16
|15
|6
|3
|Paraíso
|Ana Torroja
|Vota
|17
|20
|17
|3
|Welcome to Hell
|black midi
|Vota
|18
|35
|18
|2
|KLK
|Villano Antillano
|Vota
|19
|30
|1
|27
|SAOKO
|Rosalía
|Vota
|20
|–
|20
|1
|Yo no quería estar allí
|Miqui Puig
|Vota
|21
|9
|11
|5
|Catch Me in the Air
|Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|22
|19
|1
|21
|My Love
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|23
|28
|3
|27
|Beg for You
|Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
|Vota
|24
|36
|1
|23
|Candy
|Rosalía
|Vota
|25
|16
|4
|6
|Ojitos lindos
|Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
|Vota
|26
|17
|1
|14
|No One Dies from Love
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|27
|22
|2
|16
|Used to Know Me
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|28
|33
|6
|7
|Cracker Island
|Gorillaz, Thundercat
|Vota
|29
|14
|5
|5
|Domingos
|Soleá Morente, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|Vota
|30
|18
|18
|3
|Dance for You
|Empress Of
|Vota
|31
|13
|5
|6
|La Isla de Lesbos
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|32
|31
|1
|24
|King
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|33
|32
|32
|3
|Sunny Day
|beabadoobee
|Vota
|34
|21
|1
|16
|Free
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|35
|39
|1
|13
|La canción que no quiero cantarte
|Amaia, Aitana
|Vota
|36
|37
|6
|10
|Spitting off the Edge of the World
|Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
|Vota
|37
|26
|13
|5
|Becoming All Alone
|Regina Spektor
|Vota
|38
|38
|3
|21
|The Lightning II
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Perra
|Samantha Hudson
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Dreamin of the Past
|Pusha T
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Edge of the Edge
|Panda Bear, Sonic Boom
|Vota
|–
|Read Your Mind
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|–
|Jungle
|Fred again..
|Vota
|–
|GTFO
|Genesis Owusu
|Vota
|–
|Afraid to Feel
|LF System
|Vota
|–
|Seaside Haiku
|Laura Veirs
|Vota
|–
|Stay With Me
|Calvin Harris, Halsey, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake
|Vota
|–
|DERR1TETE
|LVL1
|Vota
|–
|boy
|The Killers
|Vota
|–
|I Forgive Me
|ALMA
|Vota
