Tove Lo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Miqui Puig, Samantha Hudson y Pusha T, en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

1
0
‘Free Yourself’ de Jessie Ware se mantiene como lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, conteniendo a ‘Despechá’ de Rosalía en el puesto 2. La entrada más fuerte es ‘2 Die 4’ de Tove Lo, seguida por Carly Rae Jepsen. Miqui Puig, Samantha Hudson y Pusha T completan la lista de novedades.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Free Yourself Jessie Ware
2 2 2 2 Despechá Rosalía
3 3 3 2 Hypnotized Sophie Ellis-Bextor
4 4 1 7 Break My Soul BEYONCÉ
5 5 1 5 Así bailaba Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia
6 6 2 7 BIZCOCHITO Rosalía
7 10 7 2 TV Billie Eilish
8 8 5 4 2 Be Loved Lizzo
9 9 1 2 Die 4 Tove Lo
10 7 7 3 killer FKA twigs
11 23 11 2 So Typically Now U.S. Girls
12 12 1 Beach House Carly Rae Jepsen
13 12 6 5 Je te vois enfin Christine and the Queens
14 11 11 2 Mon Amour Stromae, Camila Cabello
15 24 3 19 As It Was Harry Styles
16 15 6 3 Paraíso Ana Torroja
17 20 17 3 Welcome to Hell black midi
18 35 18 2 KLK Villano Antillano
19 30 1 27 SAOKO Rosalía
20 20 1 Yo no quería estar allí Miqui Puig
21 9 11 5 Catch Me in the Air Rina Sawayama
22 19 1 21 My Love Florence + the Machine
23 28 3 27 Beg for You Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama
24 36 1 23 Candy Rosalía
25 16 4 6 Ojitos lindos Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo
26 17 1 14 No One Dies from Love Tove Lo
27 22 2 16 Used to Know Me Charli XCX
28 33 6 7 Cracker Island Gorillaz, Thundercat
29 14 5 5 Domingos Soleá Morente, Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
30 18 18 3 Dance for You Empress Of
31 13 5 6 La Isla de Lesbos Javiera Mena
32 31 1 24 King Florence + the Machine
33 32 32 3 Sunny Day beabadoobee
34 21 1 16 Free Florence + the Machine
35 39 1 13 La canción que no quiero cantarte Amaia, Aitana
36 37 6 10 Spitting off the Edge of the World Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius
37 26 13 5 Becoming All Alone Regina Spektor
38 38 3 21 The Lightning II Arcade Fire
39 39 1 Perra Samantha Hudson
40 40 1 Dreamin of the Past Pusha T
Candidatos Canción Artista
Edge of the Edge Panda Bear, Sonic Boom
Read Your Mind Sabrina Carpenter
Jungle Fred again..
GTFO Genesis Owusu
Afraid to Feel LF System
Seaside Haiku Laura Veirs
Stay With Me Calvin Harris, Halsey, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake
DERR1TETE LVL1
boy The Killers
I Forgive Me ALMA

