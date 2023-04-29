Jessie Ware logra su 6º top 1 en JNSP; entran BB trickz, MissCa, PCM…

Jessie Ware entra directamente en el número 1 de nuestro top 40 con ‘Begin Again’, primero votada por los lectores de la web y luego confirmada por el “Desempate de Twitter”. Es el 6º número 1 de Jessie Ware en el top 40 de JNSP, tras ‘Want Your Feeling’, ‘Say You Love Me’, ‘What’s Your Pleasure’, ‘Remember Where You Are’ y ‘Free Yourself’. El anterior single ‘Pearls’ quedaba en el puesto 2.
Esta vez queda en el puesto 2 lo nuevo de Rodrigo Cuevas tras pasar por Lo de Évole, mientras en el número 4 queda ‘NeverStop’ de Alison Goldfrapp. Otras entradas son lo nuevo de PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, Miss Caffeina, NATHY PELUSO, BB trickz, Susanne Sundfør y Feist.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|–
|1
|1
|Begin Again
|Jessie Ware
|2
|8
|2
|2
|Más animal
|Rodrigo Cuevas, iLe
|3
|4
|3
|2
|Easy Lover
|Ellie Goulding
|4
|–
|4
|1
|NeverStop
|Alison Goldfrapp
|5
|6
|5
|2
|Smoke
|Caroline Polachek
|6
|10
|6
|2
|Enjoy Your Life
|Romy
|7
|1
|1
|4
|Los Ángeles
|Aitana
|8
|14
|2
|6
|CooCool
|Róisín Murphy
|9
|2
|1
|7
|River
|Miley Cyrus
|10
|9
|3
|7
|To Be Honest
|Christine and the Queens
|11
|3
|2
|4
|Beso
|Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro
|12
|5
|5
|6
|Miracle
|Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
|13
|27
|6
|6
|Even It Out
|Fever Ray
|14
|–
|14
|1
|síndrómé dél ímpóstór
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|15
|7
|7
|3
|Substitution
|Purple Disco Machine
|16
|15
|7
|4
|Not Strong Enough
|boygenius
|17
|19
|16
|2
|Swim Back
|Daughter
|18
|12
|1
|10
|A&W
|Lana del Rey
|19
|–
|18
|1
|Y de repente
|Miss Caffeina
|20
|26
|2
|11
|Pearls
|Jessie Ware
|21
|23
|9
|5
|New Bottega
|Torren Foot, Azealia Banks
|22
|38
|14
|9
|Enough for Love
|Kelela
|23
|–
|23
|1
|TONTA
|NATHY PELUSO
|24
|–
|24
|1
|Missionsuicida
|Bb trickz
|25
|13
|3
|8
|Amnesia
|M83
|26
|11
|10
|5
|Heaven
|Shygirl, Tinashe
|27
|24
|11
|4
|DOGTOOTH
|Tyler, the Creator
|28
|20
|11
|3
|DEATH
|Melanie Martinez
|29
|25
|1
|10
|Welcome to My Island
|Caroline Polachek
|30
|–
|30
|1
|alyosha
|Susanne Sundfør
|31
|–
|31
|1
|Borrow Trouble
|Feist
|32
|36
|2
|10
|Ghosts Again
|Depeche Mode
|33
|16
|3
|9
|Me he pillao x ti
|Ana Mena, Natalia Lacunza
|34
|22
|2
|15
|Flowers
|Miley Cyrus
|35
|39
|9
|10
|Contact
|Kelela
|36
|18
|11
|7
|GALGO
|Belén Aguilera
|37
|29
|1
|44
|Break My Soul
|BEYONCÉ
|38
|40
|6
|4
|Echolalia
|Yves Tumor
|39
|35
|5
|8
|Prometo no olvidar
|La Casa Azul
|40
|30
|9
|10
|Black Mascara.
|RAYE
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|A Child’s Question, August
|PJ Harvey
|–
|Clavaíto
|Chanel, Abraham Mateo
|–
|Péiname Juana
|La Plazuela
|–
|Las plantas se están muriendo
|Bueno Perdona
|–
|why does the earth give us people to love?
|Kara Jackson
|–
|olvido
|Kora
|–
|Los dineros
|Carlangas
|–
|Demasiado
|El último vecino
|–
|LA SANTA
|Lola Indigo
|–
|Tu puñal
|Caraballo
