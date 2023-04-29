Jessie Ware logra su 6º top 1 en JNSP; entran BB trickz, MissCa, PCM…

Jessie Ware entra directamente en el número 1 de nuestro top 40 con ‘Begin Again’, primero votada por los lectores de la web y luego confirmada por el “Desempate de Twitter”. Es el 6º número 1 de Jessie Ware en el top 40 de JNSP, tras ‘Want Your Feeling’, ‘Say You Love Me’, ‘What’s Your Pleasure’, ‘Remember Where You Are’ y ‘Free Yourself’. El anterior single ‘Pearls’ quedaba en el puesto 2.

Esta vez queda en el puesto 2 lo nuevo de Rodrigo Cuevas tras pasar por Lo de Évole, mientras en el número 4 queda ‘NeverStop’ de Alison Goldfrapp. Otras entradas son lo nuevo de PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, Miss Caffeina, NATHY PELUSO, BB trickz, Susanne Sundfør y Feist.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

