Jessie Ware logra su 6º top 1 en JNSP; entran BB trickz, MissCa, PCM…

Jessie Ware entra directamente en el número 1 de nuestro top 40 con ‘Begin Again’, primero votada por los lectores de la web y luego confirmada por el “Desempate de Twitter”. Es el 6º número 1 de Jessie Ware en el top 40 de JNSP, tras ‘Want Your Feeling’, ‘Say You Love Me’, ‘What’s Your Pleasure’, ‘Remember Where You Are’ y ‘Free Yourself’. El anterior single ‘Pearls’ quedaba en el puesto 2.

Esta vez queda en el puesto 2 lo nuevo de Rodrigo Cuevas tras pasar por Lo de Évole, mientras en el número 4 queda ‘NeverStop’ de Alison Goldfrapp. Otras entradas son lo nuevo de PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, Miss Caffeina, NATHY PELUSO, BB trickz, Susanne Sundfør y Feist.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 Begin Again Jessie Ware Vota
2 8 2 2 Más animal Rodrigo Cuevas, iLe Vota
3 4 3 2 Easy Lover Ellie Goulding Vota
4 4 1 NeverStop Alison Goldfrapp Vota
5 6 5 2 Smoke Caroline Polachek Vota
6 10 6 2 Enjoy Your Life Romy Vota
7 1 1 4 Los Ángeles Aitana Vota
8 14 2 6 CooCool Róisín Murphy Vota
9 2 1 7 River Miley Cyrus Vota
10 9 3 7 To Be Honest Christine and the Queens Vota
11 3 2 4 Beso Rosalía, Rauw Alejandro Vota
12 5 5 6 Miracle Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding Vota
13 27 6 6 Even It Out Fever Ray Vota
14 14 1 síndrómé dél ímpóstór PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
15 7 7 3 Substitution Purple Disco Machine Vota
16 15 7 4 Not Strong Enough boygenius Vota
17 19 16 2 Swim Back Daughter Vota
18 12 1 10 A&W Lana del Rey Vota
19 18 1 Y de repente Miss Caffeina Vota
20 26 2 11 Pearls Jessie Ware Vota
21 23 9 5 New Bottega Torren Foot, Azealia Banks Vota
22 38 14 9 Enough for Love Kelela Vota
23 23 1 TONTA NATHY PELUSO Vota
24 24 1 Missionsuicida Bb trickz Vota
25 13 3 8 Amnesia M83 Vota
26 11 10 5 Heaven Shygirl, Tinashe Vota
27 24 11 4 DOGTOOTH Tyler, the Creator Vota
28 20 11 3 DEATH Melanie Martinez Vota
29 25 1 10 Welcome to My Island Caroline Polachek Vota
30 30 1 alyosha Susanne Sundfør Vota
31 31 1 Borrow Trouble Feist Vota
32 36 2 10 Ghosts Again Depeche Mode Vota
33 16 3 9 Me he pillao x ti Ana Mena, Natalia Lacunza Vota
34 22 2 15 Flowers Miley Cyrus Vota
35 39 9 10 Contact Kelela Vota
36 18 11 7 GALGO Belén Aguilera Vota
37 29 1 44 Break My Soul BEYONCÉ Vota
38 40 6 4 Echolalia Yves Tumor Vota
39 35 5 8 Prometo no olvidar La Casa Azul Vota
40 30 9 10 Black Mascara. RAYE Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
A Child’s Question, August PJ Harvey Vota
Clavaíto Chanel, Abraham Mateo Vota
Péiname Juana La Plazuela Vota
Las plantas se están muriendo Bueno Perdona Vota
why does the earth give us people to love? Kara Jackson Vota
olvido Kora Vota
Los dineros Carlangas Vota
Demasiado El último vecino Vota
LA SANTA Lola Indigo Vota
Tu puñal Caraballo Vota
