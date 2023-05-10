Miley, Lizzo, los Beatles… en el disco de Dolly Parton

A Dolly Parton le dio un poco de reparo que le nominaran al Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sin haber publicado nunca un disco de rock propiamente dicho. Y lleva 48. Así que para el 49º ha decidido ponerse el disfraz de «estrella del rock» y llamar a sus amigos de la industria.

‘Rockstar’ no sale hasta el 17 de noviembre, pero el tracklist, compuesto por versiones, es generoso en pistas (30) y en colaboraciones. Dolly ha juntado a Paul McCartney y a Ringo Starr en una cover de ‘Let it Be’ y por aquí se pasarán también Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Sting, Elton John, Steven Tyler, Joan Jett e integrantes de Bon Jovi o Creedence, entre muchísimos otros.

El nuevo álbum de Dolly también contará con artistas actuales: Miley Cyrus está por supuesto involucrada (cantará ‘Wrecking Ball’), pero también P!nk, que versionará ‘Satisfaction’ de los Rolling Stones con Brandi Carlile; y Lizzo, que tocará su flauta en una versión de ‘Stairway to Heaven’.

En la secuencia solo tres cortes no cuentan con artistas invitados, estos son, las covers de ‘Purple Rain’ y ‘We Are the Champions’, y el primer single ‘World on Fire’, que se estrena mañana jueves 11 de mayo.

‘ROCKSTAR’:

1. «Rockstar» (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. «World on Fire»

3. «Every Breath You Take» (feat. Sting)

4. «Open Arms» (feat. Steve Perry)

5. «Magic Man» (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. «Long as I Can See the Light» (feat. John Fogerty)

7. «Either Or» (feat. Kid Rock)

8. «I Want You Back» (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. «What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You» (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. «Purple Rain»

11. «Baby, I Love Your Way» (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. «I Hate Myself for Loving You» (feat. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts)

13. «Night Moves» (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. «Wrecking Ball» (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. «(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction» (feat. P!nk and Brandi Carlile)

16. «Keep On Loving You» (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. «Heart of Glass» (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. «Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me» (feat. Elton John)

19. «Tried to Rock and Roll Me» (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. «Stairway to Heaven» (feat. Lizzo and Sasha Flute)

21. «We Are the Champions»

22. «Bygones» (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. «My Blue Tears» (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. «What’s Up» (feat. Linda Perry)

25. «You’re No Good» (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. «Heartbreaker» (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. «Bittersweet» (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. «I Dreamed About Elvis» (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guests The Jordanaires)

29. «Let it Be» (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. «Free Bird» (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and the Artimus Pyle Band)