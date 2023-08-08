VMA´s 2023: solo mujeres nominadas en la categoría de Artista del Año

Ya se han hecho públicas las nominaciones para los MTV VMA´s de 2023. Y la entrega de premios se celebrará el 13 de septiembre. Curiosamente, este año es la primera vez que todas las nominadas a la categoría de Artista del Año son mujeres. Entre las aspirantes están Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Shakira y Taylor Swift. La artista que más nominaciones ha conseguido en esta entrega no podía ser otra que Taylor Swift, que consigue 8. El grupo más nominado es BLACKPINK, con 4.

El resto de nominados se pueden consultar en el Twitter de los VMA´s:

Vídeo del Año:

‘Attention’ – Doja Cat

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘Super Freaky Girl’ – Nicki Minaj

‘vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith, Kim Petras

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Artista del Año:

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Canción del Año:

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘Calm Down’ – Rema, Selena Gomez

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith, Kim Petras

‘Bad Habit’ – Steve Lacy

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Mejor Colaboración:

‘I’m Good (Blue)’ – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ – Post Malone ft. Doja Cat

‘Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)’ – Diddy, Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami

‘TQG’ – Karol G & Shakira

‘Creepin’’ – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy

‘Calm Down’ – Rema & Selena Gomez

Mejor Nuevo Artista:

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Mejor Vídeo Pop:

‘SWINE’ – Demi Lovato

‘Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)’ – Dua Lipa

‘Eyes Closed’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

‘vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

‘TRUSTFALL’ – P!nk

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift

Mejor Vídeo K-Pop:

‘Girls’ – aespa

‘Pink Venom’ – BLACKPINK

‘Cupid’ – FIFTY FIFTY

‘Super’ – SEVENTEEN

‘S-Class’ – Stray Kids

‘Sugar Rush Ride’ – TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Mejor Vídeo R&B:

‘Stay’ – Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye

‘How Does It Feel’ – Chlöe, Chris Brown

‘Creepin’ (Remix)’ – Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, & Diddy

‘Shirt’ – SZA

‘Favorite Song’ – Toosii

‘Love In The Way’ – Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj

Mejor Vídeo Latino:

‘Funk Rave’ – Anitta

‘WHERE SHE GOES’ – Bad Bunny

‘Ella Baila Sola’ – Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

‘un x100to’ – Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

‘TQG’ – KAROL G & Shakira

‘DESPECHÁ’ – ROSALÍA

‘Acróstico’ – Shakira

Mejor Vídeo con Mensaje Social:

‘If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)’ – Alicia Keys

‘El Apagón’ – Aquí Vive Gente – Bad Bunny

‘SWINE’ – Demi Lovato

‘Breakfast’ – Dove Cameron

‘Crushed’ – Imagine Dragons

‘La Reina – Maluma

Mejor Dirección:

‘Attention’ – Doja Cat

‘Falling Back’ – Drake

‘Count Me Out’ – Kendrick Lamar

‘Her’ – Megan Thee Stallion

‘Unholy’ – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift