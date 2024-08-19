escribe aquí...
MúsicaPlaylists
DestacadosMúsicaTop 40

Katy Perry, Addison Rae, JPEGMAFIA, Jack White… en el top 40 de JNSP

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

231
0
- Publicidad -

Katy Perry, Addison Rae, JPEGMAFIA, Jack White… en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

Charli xcx y Billie Eilish repiten en el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘Guess’, dejando a la propia ‘Apple’, el gran viral de ‘Brat’ hasta ahora, en el puesto 2. ‘Guess’ consigue el 55% de los votos en X, y ‘Apple’, el 21%.

- Publicidad -

Katy Perry llega al número 4 con ‘Lifetimes’. Otra entrada destacada en el top 6 es la de Addison Rae, mientras JPEGMAFIA y Jack White llegan a la última mitad de la tabla.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

- Publicidad -
Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Guess Charli XCX, Billie Eilish Vota
2 2 1 Apple Charli xcx Vota
3 27 2 29 Loneliness Pet Shop Boys Vota
4 4 1 LIFETIMES Katy Perry Vota
5 2 1 3 Angel of my Dreams JADE Vota
6 6 1 Diet Pepsi Addison Rae Vota
7 4 2 5 My Oh My Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo Vota
8 3 2 6 JOYRIDE Kesha Vota
9 5 5 2 All You Children Jamie xx, The Avalanches Vota
10 6 1 8 The girl, so confusing Charli xcx, Lorde Vota
11 8 5 3 I Wanna Be Loved Alison Goldfrapp Vota
12 24 3 9 HEAT Tove Lo, SG Lewis Vota
13 9 3 6 Lift You Up Jessie Ware, Romy Vota
14 22 1 14 360 Charli XCX Vota
15 7 4 5 Woman’s World Katy Perry Vota
16 17 6 6 Tough Quavo, Lana del Rey Vota
17 11 4 4 Dark Vacay Cigarettes After Sex Vota
18 32 1 11 BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish Vota
19 13 2 8 Life Jamie xx, Robyn Vota
20 16 4 7 Reason Why SOPHIE, Kim Petras, BC Kingdom Vota
21 26 1 24 Von dutch Charli XCX Vota
22 12 12 6 Alibi Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult Vota
23 15 15 2 INRI Judeline Vota
24 10 1 9 Nanai Amaia Vota
25 39 17 3 Long Dark Night Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Vota
26 40 18 3 B2B Cariño Vota
27 30 27 2 Moments Die Joe Goddard, Barrie Vota
28 14 1 41 Houdini Dua Lipa Vota
29 23 1 17 Espresso Sabrina Carpenter Vota
30 33 23 3 Only One Cassandra Jenkins Vota
31 37 17 6 Take My Time Normani Vota
32 32 1 Sin miedo JPEGMAFIA Vota
33 18 6 8 the boy is mine Ariana Grande, Brandy, Monica Vota
34 20 20 6 Rockstar LISA Vota
35 19 4 10 Please Please Please Sabrina Carpenter Vota
36 21 1 26 Training Season Dua Lipa Vota
37 25 8 9 Midnight Ride Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo Vota
38 38 1 Old Scratch Blues Jack White Vota
39 28 26 4 Solo stivijoes Vota
40 36 10 4 Nomad Clairo Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
New Woman Lisa, Rosalía Vota
Die With a Smile Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars Vota
One Wish Ravyn Lenae, Childish Gambino Vota
tan mona con la mini Paula Koops Vota
Lucky Halsey Vota
Edge of Saturday Night The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue Vota
Canción en Murcia Teo Planell Vota
Why Why Why Shawn Mendes Vota
Don’t Get Me Started The Smile Vota
Ist Ist Einstürzende Neubauten Vota

- Publicidad -

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: info@jenesaispop.com

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com