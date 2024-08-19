Katy Perry, Addison Rae, JPEGMAFIA, Jack White… en el top 40 de JNSP

Charli xcx y Billie Eilish repiten en el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘Guess’, dejando a la propia ‘Apple’, el gran viral de ‘Brat’ hasta ahora, en el puesto 2. ‘Guess’ consigue el 55% de los votos en X, y ‘Apple’, el 21%.
Katy Perry llega al número 4 con ‘Lifetimes’. Otra entrada destacada en el top 6 es la de Addison Rae, mientras JPEGMAFIA y Jack White llegan a la última mitad de la tabla.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Guess
|Charli XCX, Billie Eilish
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|Apple
|Charli xcx
|Vota
|3
|27
|2
|29
|Loneliness
|Pet Shop Boys
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|LIFETIMES
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Angel of my Dreams
|JADE
|Vota
|6
|–
|6
|1
|Diet Pepsi
|Addison Rae
|Vota
|7
|4
|2
|5
|My Oh My
|Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha, Tove Lo
|Vota
|8
|3
|2
|6
|JOYRIDE
|Kesha
|Vota
|9
|5
|5
|2
|All You Children
|Jamie xx, The Avalanches
|Vota
|10
|6
|1
|8
|The girl, so confusing
|Charli xcx, Lorde
|Vota
|11
|8
|5
|3
|I Wanna Be Loved
|Alison Goldfrapp
|Vota
|12
|24
|3
|9
|HEAT
|Tove Lo, SG Lewis
|Vota
|13
|9
|3
|6
|Lift You Up
|Jessie Ware, Romy
|Vota
|14
|22
|1
|14
|360
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|15
|7
|4
|5
|Woman’s World
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|16
|17
|6
|6
|Tough
|Quavo, Lana del Rey
|Vota
|17
|11
|4
|4
|Dark Vacay
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|18
|32
|1
|11
|BIRDS OF A FEATHER
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|19
|13
|2
|8
|Life
|Jamie xx, Robyn
|Vota
|20
|16
|4
|7
|Reason Why
|SOPHIE, Kim Petras, BC Kingdom
|Vota
|21
|26
|1
|24
|Von dutch
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|22
|12
|12
|6
|Alibi
|Sevdaliza, Pabllo Vittar, Yseult
|Vota
|23
|15
|15
|2
|INRI
|Judeline
|Vota
|24
|10
|1
|9
|Nanai
|Amaia
|Vota
|25
|39
|17
|3
|Long Dark Night
|Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
|Vota
|26
|40
|18
|3
|B2B
|Cariño
|Vota
|27
|30
|27
|2
|Moments Die
|Joe Goddard, Barrie
|Vota
|28
|14
|1
|41
|Houdini
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|29
|23
|1
|17
|Espresso
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|30
|33
|23
|3
|Only One
|Cassandra Jenkins
|Vota
|31
|37
|17
|6
|Take My Time
|Normani
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Sin miedo
|JPEGMAFIA
|Vota
|33
|18
|6
|8
|the boy is mine
|Ariana Grande, Brandy, Monica
|Vota
|34
|20
|20
|6
|Rockstar
|LISA
|Vota
|35
|19
|4
|10
|Please Please Please
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|36
|21
|1
|26
|Training Season
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|37
|25
|8
|9
|Midnight Ride
|Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Old Scratch Blues
|Jack White
|Vota
|39
|28
|26
|4
|Solo
|stivijoes
|Vota
|40
|36
|10
|4
|Nomad
|Clairo
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|New Woman
|Lisa, Rosalía
|Vota
|–
|Die With a Smile
|Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
|Vota
|–
|One Wish
|Ravyn Lenae, Childish Gambino
|Vota
|–
|tan mona con la mini
|Paula Koops
|Vota
|–
|Lucky
|Halsey
|Vota
|–
|Edge of Saturday Night
|The Blessed Madonna, Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|–
|Canción en Murcia
|Teo Planell
|Vota
|–
|Why Why Why
|Shawn Mendes
|Vota
|–
|Don’t Get Me Started
|The Smile
|Vota
|–
|Ist Ist
|Einstürzende Neubauten
|Vota