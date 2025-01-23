¿Puede Charli xcx volver a hacer los BRITS relevantes?

Después de un año totalmente ‘BRAT’, Charli xcx se corona recibiendo el mayor número de nominaciones en los BRITS. Solo ella es capaz de hacer que los premios británicos, que se celebran el próximo 1 de marzo en el O2 de Londres, vuelvan a ser relevantes.

Charli lidera con cinco nominaciones, entre las que se encuentran Artista del año, Canción del año (‘Guess’ con Billie Eilish) y Disco del año. A esta le siguen Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party y Ezra Collective, cada uno con cuatro menciones. Por otro lado, The Cure, en sus primeras nominaciones a los BRIT en más de 30 años, optarán a Disco del año, Grupo del año y a Mejor artista de Alt/Rock.

Llama la atención no ver a Kendrick Lamar en la lista de Canción internacional del año, dado que ‘Not Like Us’ ha sido uno de los grandes éxitos del año, pero sí ver a The Beatles con su primera nominación desde 1977, cuando empezaron los premios. Por el momento, las actuaciones de la gala no han sido anunciadas.

Disco del año

Charli XCX – ‘Brat’

The Cure – ‘Songs Of A Lost World’

Dua Lipa – ‘Radical Optimism’

Ezra Collective – ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’

The Last Dinner Party – ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’

Artista del año

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Grupo del año

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Artista revelación

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Canción del año

Artemas – ‘I Like The Way You Kiss Me’

The Beatles – ‘Now And Then’

Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin ft. bbyclose – ‘Kisses’

Central Cee ft. Lil Baby – ‘BAND4BAND’

Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’

Chase & Status ft. Stormzy – ‘Backbone’

Coldplay – ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’

Dua Lipa – ‘Training Season’

Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental – ‘Alibi’

JADE – ‘Angel Of My Dreams’

Jordan Adetunji – ‘KEHLANI’

KSI ft. Trippie Redd – ‘Thick Of It’

Myles Smith – ‘Stargazing’

Sam Ryder – ‘You’re Christmas To Me’

Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D – ‘Somedays’

Artista internacional del año

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

Grupo internacional del año

Amyl And The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Canción internacional del año

Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’

Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’

Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe’

DJO – ‘End Of Beginning’

Eminem – ‘Houdini’

Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’

Jack Harlow – ‘Lovin On Me’

Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’

Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’

Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’

Tommy Richman – ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’

Mejor artista alt/rock

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

Mejor artista hip hop/grime/rap

Central Cee

DAVE

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Mejor artista dance

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Fred Again..

Nia Archives

Mejor artista pop

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

JADE

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Mejor artista R&B

Cleo Sol

FLO

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

RAYE