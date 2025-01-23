¿Puede Charli xcx volver a hacer los BRITS relevantes?

Después de un año totalmente ‘BRAT’, Charli xcx se corona recibiendo el mayor número de nominaciones en los BRITS. Solo ella es capaz de hacer que los premios británicos, que se celebran el próximo 1 de marzo en el O2 de Londres, vuelvan a ser relevantes.
Charli lidera con cinco nominaciones, entre las que se encuentran Artista del año, Canción del año (‘Guess’ con Billie Eilish) y Disco del año. A esta le siguen Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party y Ezra Collective, cada uno con cuatro menciones. Por otro lado, The Cure, en sus primeras nominaciones a los BRIT en más de 30 años, optarán a Disco del año, Grupo del año y a Mejor artista de Alt/Rock.
Llama la atención no ver a Kendrick Lamar en la lista de Canción internacional del año, dado que ‘Not Like Us’ ha sido uno de los grandes éxitos del año, pero sí ver a The Beatles con su primera nominación desde 1977, cuando empezaron los premios. Por el momento, las actuaciones de la gala no han sido anunciadas.
Disco del año
Charli XCX – ‘Brat’
The Cure – ‘Songs Of A Lost World’
Dua Lipa – ‘Radical Optimism’
Ezra Collective – ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’
The Last Dinner Party – ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’
Artista del año
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
Grupo del año
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Artista revelación
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
Canción del año
Artemas – ‘I Like The Way You Kiss Me’
The Beatles – ‘Now And Then’
Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin ft. bbyclose – ‘Kisses’
Central Cee ft. Lil Baby – ‘BAND4BAND’
Charli XCX ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Guess’
Chase & Status ft. Stormzy – ‘Backbone’
Coldplay – ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’
Dua Lipa – ‘Training Season’
Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental – ‘Alibi’
JADE – ‘Angel Of My Dreams’
Jordan Adetunji – ‘KEHLANI’
KSI ft. Trippie Redd – ‘Thick Of It’
Myles Smith – ‘Stargazing’
Sam Ryder – ‘You’re Christmas To Me’
Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and D.O.D – ‘Somedays’
Artista internacional del año
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
Grupo internacional del año
Amyl And The Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines D.C.
Future and Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
Canción internacional del año
Benson Boone – ‘Beautiful Things’
Beyoncé – ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’
Billie Eilish – ‘Birds Of A Feather’
Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe’
DJO – ‘End Of Beginning’
Eminem – ‘Houdini’
Hozier – ‘Too Sweet’
Jack Harlow – ‘Lovin On Me’
Noah Kahan – ‘Stick Season’
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – ‘I Had Some Help’
Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’
Shaboozey – ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – ‘Fortnight’
Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’
Tommy Richman – ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’
Mejor artista alt/rock
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender
Mejor artista hip hop/grime/rap
Central Cee
DAVE
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
Mejor artista dance
Becky Hill
Charli XCX
Chase & Status
Fred Again..
Nia Archives
Mejor artista pop
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
JADE
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Mejor artista R&B
Cleo Sol
FLO
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
RAYE