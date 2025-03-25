La lista de discos favoritos de Matty Healy: de Lil B a Bob Dylan

Matty Healy, líder y vocalista de The 1975, ha demostrado tener un amplio gusto musical tras publicar en Tumblr una lista con sus discos favoritos de la historia. La selección es rara, en cuanto a la increíble variedad de estilos. El artista británico incluye tanto a Bob Dylan, uno de los más aclamados e influyentes de la historia, como a Lil B, el inventor del término «basado».
La lista de Matty Healy incluye discos de post-hardcore y screamo, punk rock y post-punk, indie, lo-fi, outsider music, avant-garde, math rock, shoegaze, electrónica, hip hop, funk, folk y rock clásico. Un poco de todo, vaya. Como fuente de descubrimiento musical, es oro.
Dylan es el artista con más menciones en la lista. Los elegidos son ‘Highway 61 Revisited’, ‘Blood On The Tracks’, ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ y ‘Time Out Of Mind’, lanzado en 1997. Otros clásicos que Healy ha incluido son ‘Velvet Underground & Nico’, ‘Unknown Pleasures’ de Joy Division y ‘Crooked Rain Crooked Rain’ de Pavement.
No sorprende la inclusion de ‘Sound Of Silver’ de LCD Soundsystem, dado que en su último disco, The 1975 hizo un claro homenaje a la canción ‘All My Friends’ en la intro. ‘Original Pirate Material’ de The Steets, ‘Takk’ de Sigur Rós y ‘mvb’ de My Bloody Valentine también han conseguido su puesto.
Descubrimos que sus proyectos favoritos de Radiohead son ‘Amnesiac’ y ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, de Bon Iver son ‘Bon Iver’ y ’22, a Million’ y de Yo La Tengo es ‘We Have Amnesia Sometimes’, el EP que lanzó el grupo en 2020.
Los discos favoritos de Matty Healy:
Nation Of Ulysses – ’13 Point Program to Destroy America’
Compound Red – ‘Press Play and Record: Songs Played and Recorded by Compound Red’
Nahawa Doumbia – ‘La Grande Cantatrice Malienne Vol 3’
Brainiac – ‘Bonsai Superstar’
Brainiac – ‘Hissing Prigs in Static Couture’
Brainiac – ‘Electro-Shock For President EP’
I Hate Myself – ‘Ten Songs’
Little Feat – ‘Feats Don’t Fail Me Now’
Little Feat – ‘Dixie Chicken’
The Meters – ‘Rejuvenation’
This Heat – ‘Made Available’
Modest Mouse – ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’
Daryl Johns – ‘Daryl Johns’
Howlin’ Wolf – ‘The Howlin Wolf Album’
Unwound – ‘Repetition’
Lil B – ‘6 Kiss’
Faces – ‘A Nod Is As Good As A Wink….To a Blind Horse’
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – ‘Trout Mask Replica’
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – ‘Clear Spot’
The Fall – ‘Hip Priest And Kamerads’
The Fall – ‘John Peel Session 15/9/81’
Robbie Basho – ‘Venus In Cancer’
The Streets – ‘Original Pirate Material’
Loren Connors – ‘Evangeline’
Suicide – ‘The Second Album + The First Rehearsal Tapes’
Sigur Rós – ‘Takk’
Glen Branca – ‘Ascension’
Theoretical Girls – ‘Theoretical Girls’
Trent Renor & Atticus Ross – ‘The Social Network’
Pesky – ‘Smells Like Tween Spirit’
Boards Of Canada – ‘Music Has The Right To Children’
Bob Dylan – ‘Highway 61 Revisited’
Bob Dylan – ‘Blood On The Tracks’
Bob Dylan – ‘Time Out Out Of Mind’
Bob Dylan – ‘The Freewheelin Bob Dylan’
The Velvet Underground – ‘Velvet Underground And Nico’
Joy Division – ‘Unknown Pleasures’
The Brian Jonestown Massacre – ‘Aufheben’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘The Sound Of Silver’
The Blue Nile – ‘Hats’
Steve Reich – ‘Music For 18 Musicians’
Glen Campbell – ‘Wichita Lineman’
Bon Iver – ‘Bon Iver’
Bon Iver – ’22, a million’
Labi Siffre – ‘Crying Laughing Loving Lying’
Big Star – ‘#1 Record’
James Taylor – ‘Pull Over (live)’
Brian Eno – ‘Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy)’
Radiohead – ‘Amnesiac’
Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’
Daniel Johnston – ”Welcome To My World’ The Music Of Daniel Johnston’
xxyyxx – ‘Xxyyxx’
Little Feat – ‘Waiting For Columbus (live)’
Satie, Alena Chery – ‘Gnossienne No. 1’
Yo La Tengo – ‘We Have Amnesia Sometimes’
Chamberlain – ‘The Moon, My saddle’
Liquid Liquid – ‘Optimo’
The Durruti Collumn – ‘Vinnie Riley’
Gustav Mahler & Antoni Wit – ‘Mahler, G: Symphony No. 5’
Jannis Xenakis – ‘ORCHESTRAL WORKS VOL/5’
Life Without Buildings – ‘Any Other City’
125 Rue Montmartre – ‘Discography’
One Last Wish – ‘1986’
Texas is the Reason – ‘Do You Know Who You Are?’
Moss Icon – ‘Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly’
Rival Schools – ‘United By Fate’
Glassjaw – ‘Worship and Tribute’
Indian Summer – ‘Woolworm’
Mineral – ‘endserenading’
Cursive – ‘Domestica’
Refused – ‘Songs to Fan the Flames of Discontent’
The Replacements – ‘Let it Be’
American Football – ‘American Football’
Iron & Wine – ‘Around The Well’
Braid – ‘Frame and Cavas’
Jets to Brazil – ‘Orange Rhyming Dictionary’
Embrace – ‘Embrace’
Rites Of Spring – ‘Rites Of Spring’
Heroin – ‘Discography’
Still Life – ‘from angry heads with skyward eyes’
Penfold – ‘amateurs and professionals’
Drive Like Jehu – ‘Yank Crime’
The Maple State – ‘At Least Until We’ve Settled in Hundred Reasons – Ideas Above Our Station’
Pavement – ‘Crooked Rain Crooked Rain’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘mvb’
Rites of Spring – ‘Rites of Spring Algernon Cadwallader – Fun’
Hundred Reasons – ‘Ideas Above Our Station’
Duster – ‘Cooking’
Piebald – ‘We are the only friends we have’
Sunny Day Real Estate – ‘Diary’
Indian Summer – ‘Giving Birth to Thunder’