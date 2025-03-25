escribe aquí...
Actualidad
BrevesMúsica

La lista de discos favoritos de Matty Healy: de Lil B a Bob Dylan

Gabriel Carey
Por Gabriel Carey

-

27
0
- Publicidad -

La lista de discos favoritos de Matty Healy: de Lil B a Bob Dylan

Por Gabriel Carey
0

Matty Healy, líder y vocalista de The 1975, ha demostrado tener un amplio gusto musical tras publicar en Tumblr una lista con sus discos favoritos de la historia. La selección es rara, en cuanto a la increíble variedad de estilos. El artista británico incluye tanto a Bob Dylan, uno de los más aclamados e influyentes de la historia, como a Lil B, el inventor del término «basado».

La lista de Matty Healy incluye discos de post-hardcore y screamo, punk rock y post-punk, indie, lo-fi, outsider music, avant-garde, math rock, shoegaze, electrónica, hip hop, funk, folk y rock clásico. Un poco de todo, vaya. Como fuente de descubrimiento musical, es oro.

- Publicidad -

Dylan es el artista con más menciones en la lista. Los elegidos son ‘Highway 61 Revisited’, ‘Blood On The Tracks’, ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ y ‘Time Out Of Mind’, lanzado en 1997. Otros clásicos que Healy ha incluido son ‘Velvet Underground & Nico’, ‘Unknown Pleasures’ de Joy Division y ‘Crooked Rain Crooked Rain’ de Pavement.

No sorprende la inclusion de ‘Sound Of Silver’ de LCD Soundsystem, dado que en su último disco, The 1975 hizo un claro homenaje a la canción ‘All My Friends’ en la intro. ‘Original Pirate Material’ de The Steets, ‘Takk’ de Sigur Rós y ‘mvb’ de My Bloody Valentine también han conseguido su puesto.

- Publicidad -

Descubrimos que sus proyectos favoritos de Radiohead son ‘Amnesiac’ y ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, de Bon Iver son ‘Bon Iver’ y ’22, a Million’ y de Yo La Tengo es ‘We Have Amnesia Sometimes’, el EP que lanzó el grupo en 2020.

Los discos favoritos de Matty Healy:
Nation Of Ulysses – ’13 Point Program to Destroy America’
Compound Red – ‘Press Play and Record: Songs Played and Recorded by Compound Red’
Nahawa Doumbia – ‘La Grande Cantatrice Malienne Vol 3’
Brainiac – ‘Bonsai Superstar’
Brainiac – ‘Hissing Prigs in Static Couture’
Brainiac – ‘Electro-Shock For President EP’
I Hate Myself – ‘Ten Songs’
Little Feat – ‘Feats Don’t Fail Me Now’
Little Feat – ‘Dixie Chicken’
The Meters – ‘Rejuvenation’
This Heat – ‘Made Available’
Modest Mouse – ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’
Daryl Johns – ‘Daryl Johns’
Howlin’ Wolf – ‘The Howlin Wolf Album’
Unwound – ‘Repetition’
Lil B – ‘6 Kiss’
Faces – ‘A Nod Is As Good As A Wink….To a Blind Horse’
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – ‘Trout Mask Replica’
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – ‘Clear Spot’
The Fall – ‘Hip Priest And Kamerads’
The Fall – ‘John Peel Session 15/9/81’
Robbie Basho – ‘Venus In Cancer’
The Streets – ‘Original Pirate Material’
Loren Connors – ‘Evangeline’
Suicide – ‘The Second Album + The First Rehearsal Tapes’
Sigur Rós – ‘Takk’
Glen Branca – ‘Ascension’
Theoretical Girls – ‘Theoretical Girls’
Trent Renor & Atticus Ross – ‘The Social Network’
Pesky – ‘Smells Like Tween Spirit’
Boards Of Canada – ‘Music Has The Right To Children’
Bob Dylan – ‘Highway 61 Revisited’
Bob Dylan – ‘Blood On The Tracks’
Bob Dylan – ‘Time Out Out Of Mind’
Bob Dylan – ‘The Freewheelin Bob Dylan’
The Velvet Underground – ‘Velvet Underground And Nico’
Joy Division – ‘Unknown Pleasures’
The Brian Jonestown Massacre – ‘Aufheben’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘The Sound Of Silver’
The Blue Nile – ‘Hats’
Steve Reich – ‘Music For 18 Musicians’
Glen Campbell – ‘Wichita Lineman’
Bon Iver – ‘Bon Iver’
Bon Iver – ’22, a million’
Labi Siffre – ‘Crying Laughing Loving Lying’
Big Star – ‘#1 Record’
James Taylor – ‘Pull Over (live)’
Brian Eno – ‘Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy)’
Radiohead – ‘Amnesiac’
Radiohead – ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’
Daniel Johnston – ”Welcome To My World’ The Music Of Daniel Johnston’
xxyyxx – ‘Xxyyxx’
Little Feat – ‘Waiting For Columbus (live)’
Satie, Alena Chery – ‘Gnossienne No. 1’
Yo La Tengo – ‘We Have Amnesia Sometimes’
Chamberlain – ‘The Moon, My saddle’
Liquid Liquid – ‘Optimo’
The Durruti Collumn – ‘Vinnie Riley’
Gustav Mahler & Antoni Wit – ‘Mahler, G: Symphony No. 5’
Jannis Xenakis – ‘ORCHESTRAL WORKS VOL/5’
Life Without Buildings – ‘Any Other City’
125 Rue Montmartre – ‘Discography’
One Last Wish – ‘1986’
Texas is the Reason – ‘Do You Know Who You Are?’
Moss Icon – ‘Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly’
Rival Schools – ‘United By Fate’
Glassjaw – ‘Worship and Tribute’
Indian Summer – ‘Woolworm’
Mineral – ‘endserenading’
Cursive – ‘Domestica’
Refused – ‘Songs to Fan the Flames of Discontent’
The Replacements – ‘Let it Be’
American Football – ‘American Football’
Iron & Wine – ‘Around The Well’
Braid – ‘Frame and Cavas’
Jets to Brazil – ‘Orange Rhyming Dictionary’
Embrace – ‘Embrace’
Rites Of Spring – ‘Rites Of Spring’
Heroin – ‘Discography’
Still Life – ‘from angry heads with skyward eyes’
Penfold – ‘amateurs and professionals’
Drive Like Jehu – ‘Yank Crime’
The Maple State – ‘At Least Until We’ve Settled in Hundred Reasons – Ideas Above Our Station’
Rival Schools – ‘United By Fate’
Pavement – ‘Crooked Rain Crooked Rain’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘mvb’
Rites of Spring – ‘Rites of Spring Algernon Cadwallader – Fun’
Hundred Reasons – ‘Ideas Above Our Station’
Duster – ‘Cooking’
Piebald – ‘We are the only friends we have’
Sunny Day Real Estate – ‘Diary’
Indian Summer – ‘Giving Birth to Thunder’

Lo más visto

No te pierdas

Contacto: info@jenesaispop.com

Síguenos

© Copyright - jenesaispop.com