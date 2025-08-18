rusowsky sigue top 1 en JNSP frente a Chappell, Alizzz…

rusowsky mantiene una semana más el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘malibU’ al haber obtenido el 44% de los votos en la final de Instagram. Ni siquiera Chappell Roan con su nuevo hit global ‘The Subway’ ha podido hacerle frente (33% de los votos). Alizzz ha quedado 4º con ‘Callaíto’, su tema sobre la hipocresía que inunda las redes sociales en los últimos tiempos.
Otras entradas de la semana son Kim Petras y Jens Lekman, también en el top 10, y después Reneé Rapp y Nick León. Ed Sheeran, Sofia Kourtesis y Hayley Williams entran en la parte baja de la tabla.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|5
|malibU
|rusowsky
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|The Subway
|Chappell Roan
|Vota
|3
|2
|2
|3
|End of Summer
|Tame Impala
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|1
|Callaíto
|Alizzz
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Freak It
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|6
|19
|6
|2
|Dream Night
|Jamie xx
|Vota
|7
|3
|3
|3
|Jellyfish
|Sigrid
|Vota
|8
|7
|2
|5
|JUMP
|BLACKPINK
|Vota
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Candy from a Stranger
|Jens Lekman
|Vota
|10
|13
|2
|28
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|Vota
|11
|20
|11
|2
|Sugar Sweet
|Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani
|Vota
|12
|22
|12
|2
|dealer
|Lola Young
|Vota
|13
|24
|13
|3
|place of my own
|Purity Ring
|Vota
|14
|29
|2
|5
|Shook
|Sugababes
|Vota
|15
|5
|7
|9
|chica de cristal
|Judeline
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|Kiss It Kiss It
|Reneé Rapp
|Vota
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Bikini
|Nick León, Erika de Casier
|Vota
|18
|12
|9
|4
|BOY CRAZY.
|Kesha, JADE
|Vota
|19
|23
|19
|2
|Monster Truck
|Barry B
|Vota
|20
|27
|4
|6
|Midnight Sun
|Zara Larsson
|Vota
|21
|6
|1
|7
|Imaginado es todo
|Hidrogenesse
|Vota
|22
|17
|1
|14
|Pipe dream
|Guitarricadelafuente
|Vota
|23
|10
|5
|4
|I CARE
|Turnstile
|Vota
|24
|4
|3
|3
|Me va la vida en esto
|Depresión sonora
|Vota
|25
|14
|2
|18
|CUNTISSIMO
|MARINA
|Vota
|26
|18
|3
|19
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|27
|–
|27
|1
|A Little More
|Ed Sheeran
|Vota
|28
|8
|9
|5
|Fuck Me Eyes
|Ethel Cain
|Vota
|29
|37
|29
|2
|Love on the Big Screen
|Animal Collective
|Vota
|30
|16
|3
|7
|Take me back
|HAIM
|Vota
|31
|33
|1
|16
|What Was That
|Lorde
|Vota
|32
|15
|1
|8
|Hammer
|Lorde
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Corazón
|Sofia Kourtesis
|Vota
|34
|11
|6
|6
|davina mccall
|Wet Leg
|Vota
|35
|9
|4
|3
|Cinderella
|Model/Actriz
|Vota
|36
|28
|3
|8
|Plastic Box
|JADE
|Vota
|37
|35
|7
|11
|CDMX
|Zahara, Ximena Sariñana
|Vota
|38
|36
|5
|16
|Headphones On
|Addison Rae
|Vota
|39
|25
|1
|11
|Fame Is a Gun
|Addison Rae
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Glum
|Hayley Williams
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Yamaha
|Dijon
|Vota
|–
|Golden
|HUNTR/X
|Vota
|–
|Carnage
|The Antlers
|Vota
|–
|Bikini rojo
|Julieta
|Vota
|–
|Saoirse
|Maruja
|Vota
|–
|Dust Bowl
|Ethel Cain
|Vota
|–
|Fast
|Demi Lovato
|Vota
|–
|As Alive As You Need Me to Be
|Nine Inch Nails
|Vota
|–
|Crush
|Zara Larsson
|Vota
|–
|Lonyo!
|Bakar
|Vota