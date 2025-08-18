escribe aquí...
Top 40
Top 40

rusowsky sigue top 1 en JNSP frente a Chappell, Alizzz…

Sebas E. Alonso
Por Sebas E. Alonso

-

183
6
Pablo Mas

rusowsky mantiene una semana más el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘malibU’ al haber obtenido el 44% de los votos en la final de Instagram. Ni siquiera Chappell Roan con su nuevo hit global ‘The Subway’ ha podido hacerle frente (33% de los votos). Alizzz ha quedado 4º con ‘Callaíto’, su tema sobre la hipocresía que inunda las redes sociales en los últimos tiempos.

Otras entradas de la semana son Kim Petras y Jens Lekman, también en el top 10, y después Reneé Rapp y Nick León. Ed Sheeran, Sofia Kourtesis y Hayley Williams entran en la parte baja de la tabla.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 5 malibU rusowsky Vota
2 2 1 The Subway Chappell Roan Vota
3 2 2 3 End of Summer Tame Impala Vota
4 4 1 Callaíto Alizzz Vota
5 5 1 Freak It Kim Petras Vota
6 19 6 2 Dream Night Jamie xx Vota
7 3 3 3 Jellyfish Sigrid Vota
8 7 2 5 JUMP BLACKPINK Vota
9 9 1 Candy from a Stranger Jens Lekman Vota
10 13 2 28 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
11 20 11 2 Sugar Sweet Mariah Carey, Shenseea, Kehlani Vota
12 22 12 2 dealer Lola Young Vota
13 24 13 3 place of my own Purity Ring Vota
14 29 2 5 Shook Sugababes Vota
15 5 7 9 chica de cristal Judeline Vota
16 16 1 Kiss It Kiss It Reneé Rapp Vota
17 17 1 Bikini Nick León, Erika de Casier Vota
18 12 9 4 BOY CRAZY. Kesha, JADE Vota
19 23 19 2 Monster Truck Barry B Vota
20 27 4 6 Midnight Sun Zara Larsson Vota
21 6 1 7 Imaginado es todo Hidrogenesse Vota
22 17 1 14 Pipe dream Guitarricadelafuente Vota
23 10 5 4 I CARE Turnstile Vota
24 4 3 3 Me va la vida en esto Depresión sonora Vota
25 14 2 18 CUNTISSIMO MARINA Vota
26 18 3 19 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
27 27 1 A Little More Ed Sheeran Vota
28 8 9 5 Fuck Me Eyes Ethel Cain Vota
29 37 29 2 Love on the Big Screen Animal Collective Vota
30 16 3 7 Take me back HAIM Vota
31 33 1 16 What Was That Lorde Vota
32 15 1 8 Hammer Lorde Vota
33 33 1 Corazón Sofia Kourtesis Vota
34 11 6 6 davina mccall Wet Leg Vota
35 9 4 3 Cinderella Model/Actriz Vota
36 28 3 8 Plastic Box JADE Vota
37 35 7 11 CDMX Zahara, Ximena Sariñana Vota
38 36 5 16 Headphones On Addison Rae Vota
39 25 1 11 Fame Is a Gun Addison Rae Vota
40 40 1 Glum Hayley Williams Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Yamaha Dijon Vota
Golden HUNTR/X Vota
Carnage The Antlers Vota
Bikini rojo Julieta Vota
Saoirse Maruja Vota
Dust Bowl Ethel Cain Vota
Fast Demi Lovato Vota
As Alive As You Need Me to Be Nine Inch Nails Vota
Crush Zara Larsson Vota
Lonyo! Bakar Vota

