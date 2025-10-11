JADE mantiene el top 1 en JNSP; Taylor Swift, top 3

JADE sostiene el número 1 en JENESAISPOP con el 35% de los votos, mientras Turista Sueca avanzan hacia el 2º lugar con el 29%. Taylor Swift entra al top 3 con ‘The Fate of Ophelia’. Otras entradas destacadas han sido Mónica Naranjo, Doja Cat y Tate McRae. Purity Ring y Olivia Dean llegan hacia la mitad de la tabla, mientras Rochell Jordan y Luna Ki logran colarse en los últimos puestos.
Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Unconditional
|JADE
|Vota
|2
|4
|2
|2
|Síndrome de Estocolmo
|Turista Sueca
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|The Fate of Ophelia
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|4
|3
|1
|4
|The Dead Dance
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|5
|5
|5
|2
|WHERE IS MY HUSBAND?
|RAYE
|Vota
|6
|2
|2
|2
|com você
|Judeline, Amaia
|Vota
|7
|–
|7
|1
|Por un like
|Mónica Naranjo
|Vota
|8
|–
|8
|1
|Gorgeous
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|9
|20
|9
|2
|Mercurio y seda
|Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente
|Vota
|10
|8
|3
|6
|Tears
|Sabrina Carpenter
|Vota
|11
|–
|11
|1
|TIT FOR TAT
|Tate McEnroe
|Vota
|12
|11
|12
|3
|Soledad
|Belén Aguilera
|Vota
|13
|13
|3
|7
|Jealous Type
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|14
|10
|1
|7
|Everybody Scream
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|15
|28
|15
|2
|Not Like That Anymore
|Lola Young
|Vota
|16
|–
|16
|1
|imanocean
|Purity Ring
|Vota
|17
|7
|3
|3
|Secrets
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|18
|9
|4
|3
|Stay on Me
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|Vota
|19
|19
|8
|6
|Da me
|Bad Gyal
|Vota
|20
|6
|6
|3
|Here All Night
|Demi Lovato
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Man I Need
|Olivia Dean
|Vota
|22
|18
|1
|9
|The Subway
|Chappell Roan
|Vota
|23
|21
|6
|4
|Just Two Girls
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|24
|25
|4
|4
|Brand New Me
|Saint Etienne, Confidence Man
|Vota
|25
|12
|12
|2
|La Tirana
|Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO
|Vota
|26
|15
|3
|4
|Dancing with the Europeans
|Suede
|Vota
|27
|22
|9
|5
|Fineshyt
|Amaarae
|Vota
|28
|24
|2
|36
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|Vota
|29
|23
|23
|2
|Alivio
|Nacho Vegas
|Vota
|30
|30
|3
|27
|End of the World
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|31
|14
|15
|6
|SexOnTheBeat
|ADÉLA
|Vota
|32
|38
|14
|6
|back to friends
|sombr
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|The Boy
|Rochell Jordan
|Vota
|34
|17
|4
|7
|Don’t Click Play
|Ava Max
|Vota
|35
|34
|18
|5
|The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station
|CMAT
|Vota
|36
|37
|4
|5
|Sayonara
|KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll
|Vota
|37
|29
|5
|6
|The Sofa
|Wolf Alice
|Vota
|38
|27
|2
|5
|Mind Loaded
|Blood Orange
|Vota
|39
|32
|1
|24
|What Was That
|Lorde
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|No soy diosa
|Luna Ki
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Lárgate
|Ana Mena
|Vota
|–
|Love Zombie
|Victoria Justice
|Vota
|–
|Azimuth
|Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|–
|Dracula
|Tame Impala
|Vota
|–
|Antes de
|Raül Refree, Niño de Elche
|Vota
|–
|Taxes
|Gesse
|Vota
|–
|Necessit
|Júlia Colom
|Vota
|–
|Tell me I never knew that
|caroline, Caroline Polachek
|Vota
|–
|Sweet Disposition
|The Temper Trap
|Vota
|–
|Heaven Is No Feeling
|Cate Le Bon
|Vota