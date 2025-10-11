escribe aquí...
JADE mantiene el top 1 en JNSP; Taylor Swift, top 3

Por Sebas E. Alonso
0

JADE sostiene el número 1 en JENESAISPOP con el 35% de los votos, mientras Turista Sueca avanzan hacia el 2º lugar con el 29%. Taylor Swift entra al top 3 con ‘The Fate of Ophelia’. Otras entradas destacadas han sido Mónica Naranjo, Doja Cat y Tate McRae. Purity Ring y Olivia Dean llegan hacia la mitad de la tabla, mientras Rochell Jordan y Luna Ki logran colarse en los últimos puestos.

Ya podéis escuchar cómo ha quedado el top 40, junto a las 10 nuevas candidatas, en Apple Music.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Unconditional JADE Vota
2 4 2 2 Síndrome de Estocolmo Turista Sueca Vota
3 3 1 The Fate of Ophelia Taylor Swift Vota
4 3 1 4 The Dead Dance Lady Gaga Vota
5 5 5 2 WHERE IS MY HUSBAND? RAYE Vota
6 2 2 2 com você Judeline, Amaia Vota
7 7 1 Por un like Mónica Naranjo Vota
8 8 1 Gorgeous Doja Cat Vota
9 20 9 2 Mercurio y seda Soleá Morente, Enrique Morente Vota
10 8 3 6 Tears Sabrina Carpenter Vota
11 11 1 TIT FOR TAT Tate McEnroe Vota
12 11 12 3 Soledad Belén Aguilera Vota
13 13 3 7 Jealous Type Doja Cat Vota
14 10 1 7 Everybody Scream Florence + the Machine Vota
15 28 15 2 Not Like That Anymore Lola Young Vota
16 16 1 imanocean Purity Ring Vota
17 7 3 3 Secrets Miley Cyrus Vota
18 9 4 3 Stay on Me Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
19 19 8 6 Da me Bad Gyal Vota
20 6 6 3 Here All Night Demi Lovato Vota
21 21 1 Man I Need Olivia Dean Vota
22 18 1 9 The Subway Chappell Roan Vota
23 21 6 4 Just Two Girls Wolf Alice Vota
24 25 4 4 Brand New Me Saint Etienne, Confidence Man Vota
25 12 12 2 La Tirana Mon Laferte, NATHY PELUSO Vota
26 15 3 4 Dancing with the Europeans Suede Vota
27 22 9 5 Fineshyt Amaarae Vota
28 24 2 36 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
29 23 23 2 Alivio Nacho Vegas Vota
30 30 3 27 End of the World Miley Cyrus Vota
31 14 15 6 SexOnTheBeat ADÉLA Vota
32 38 14 6 back to friends sombr Vota
33 33 1 The Boy Rochell Jordan Vota
34 17 4 7 Don’t Click Play Ava Max Vota
35 34 18 5 The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station CMAT Vota
36 37 4 5 Sayonara KNEECAP, Paul Hartnoll Vota
37 29 5 6 The Sofa Wolf Alice Vota
38 27 2 5 Mind Loaded Blood Orange Vota
39 32 1 24 What Was That Lorde Vota
40 40 1 No soy diosa Luna Ki Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Lárgate Ana Mena Vota
Love Zombie Victoria Justice Vota
Azimuth Danny L Harle, Caroline Polachek Vota
Dracula Tame Impala Vota
Antes de Raül Refree, Niño de Elche Vota
Taxes Gesse Vota
Necessit Júlia Colom Vota
Tell me I never knew that caroline, Caroline Polachek Vota
Sweet Disposition The Temper Trap Vota
Heaven Is No Feeling Cate Le Bon Vota

