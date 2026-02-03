escribe aquí...
Jessie Ware, Harry Styles, Arctic Monkeys… en el top 40 de JNSP

Por Sebas E. Alonso

0

Martin mantiene el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘Otro verano’, aunque Jessie Ware acecha en el puesto 2 con su nuevo single. Jessie Ware protagoniza la entrada más fuerte dejando ‘Aperture’ de Harry Styles en el número 3. Otras entradas destacadas han sido las de Arctic Monkeys en el top 5, y Robbie Williams y Tove Styrke en la zona media de la tabla. Nacho Vegas y BLAYA, entre los que se cuelan en el top 40.

Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 2 Otro verano Martin Vota
2 2 1 I Could Get Used to This Jessie Ware Vota
3 3 1 Aperture Harry Styles Vota
4 3 1 15 Nuevos recuerdos Martin Vota
5 5 1 Opening Night Arctic Monkeys Vota
6 2 1 3 Talk to Me Robyn Vota
7 4 4 3 I Just Might Bruno Mars Vota
8 20 2 4 Despierto amándote Miranda!, bailamamá Vota
9 16 7 3 Make-Up is a Lie Morrissey Vota
10 6 6 2 2SIDED Arlo Parks Vota
11 8 8 2 TENTACION Ralphie Choo Vota
12 11 11 2 Where’s My Phone? Mitski Vota
13 5 5 2 Orange County Gorillaz, Bizarrap, Kara Jackson Vota
14 14 1 Pretty Face Robbie Williams Vota
15 7 6 5 En la noche más fría Guitarricadelafuente Vota
16 25 1 7 Madeline Lily Allen Vota
17 40 3 4 Bomba de amor Luna Ki Vota
18 24 1 13 Berghain Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor Vota
19 28 2 9 SABES QUÉ??? Natalia Lacunza Vota
20 19 1 12 La Perla Rosalía Vota
21 21 1 Prayer Tove Styrke Vota
22 13 5 52 M.A.P.S. Amaia Vota
23 12 12 3 Hit My Head All Day Dry Cleaning Vota
24 15 15 3 Dance the Pain Away Haute & Freddy Vota
25 17 17 3 Punk Rocky A$AP Rocky Vota
26 31 8 7 Un mundo feliz Rodrigo Cuevas, Massiel Vota
27 34 7 5 La primera vez que te vi Vicente Navarro Vota
28 10 10 2 Me tiré a un facha Montedapena, PLATERÍAS Vota
29 27 27 2 Zombie YUNGBLUD, The Smashing Pumpkins Vota
30 23 2 17 com você Judeline, Amaia Vota
31 32 1 23 Everybody Scream Florence + the Machine Vota
32 22 3 6 CHANEL Tyla Vota
33 33 1 Beat Yourself Up Charlie Puth Vota
34 34 1 Los asombros Nacho Vegas Vota
35 35 1 Trinidad Geese Vota
36 21 7 7 tiempo pasa judeline, DELLAFUENTE Vota
37 33 33 2 Stonefly Maria Somerville Vota
38 37 3 11 Dopamine Robyn Vota
39 39 1 llevan2 tu ropa BLAYA Vota
40 40 1 Little Picture of a Butterfly Courtney Marie Andrews Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Son de amores María Escarmiento Vota
Tonto Parquesvr Vota
VIRGEN PUTITA Metrika, D. Basto Vota
Streets of Minneapolis Bruce Springsteen Vota
L.U.C.K.Y. Fcukers Vota
sólo contigo paco te quiero Vota
So Easy (To Fall In Love) Olivia Dean Vota
Pink Lies Ona Mafalda Vota
Caught in the Blink of an Eye Ladytron Vota
Penélope LEÏTI Vota

