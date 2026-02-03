Jessie Ware, Harry Styles, Arctic Monkeys… en el top 40 de JNSP

Martin mantiene el número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘Otro verano’, aunque Jessie Ware acecha en el puesto 2 con su nuevo single. Jessie Ware protagoniza la entrada más fuerte dejando ‘Aperture’ de Harry Styles en el número 3. Otras entradas destacadas han sido las de Arctic Monkeys en el top 5, y Robbie Williams y Tove Styrke en la zona media de la tabla. Nacho Vegas y BLAYA, entre los que se cuelan en el top 40.
Recordad que podéis escuchar la playlist con las 40 canciones del top y las 10 candidatas a entrar de cada semana, así como por supuesto votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí. Los votos son sometidos a una fórmula matemática que beneficia a las novedades y perjudica a las canciones a medida que pasan las semanas.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Otro verano
|Martin
|Vota
|2
|–
|2
|1
|I Could Get Used to This
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|3
|–
|3
|1
|Aperture
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|4
|3
|1
|15
|Nuevos recuerdos
|Martin
|Vota
|5
|–
|5
|1
|Opening Night
|Arctic Monkeys
|Vota
|6
|2
|1
|3
|Talk to Me
|Robyn
|Vota
|7
|4
|4
|3
|I Just Might
|Bruno Mars
|Vota
|8
|20
|2
|4
|Despierto amándote
|Miranda!, bailamamá
|Vota
|9
|16
|7
|3
|Make-Up is a Lie
|Morrissey
|Vota
|10
|6
|6
|2
|2SIDED
|Arlo Parks
|Vota
|11
|8
|8
|2
|TENTACION
|Ralphie Choo
|Vota
|12
|11
|11
|2
|Where’s My Phone?
|Mitski
|Vota
|13
|5
|5
|2
|Orange County
|Gorillaz, Bizarrap, Kara Jackson
|Vota
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Pretty Face
|Robbie Williams
|Vota
|15
|7
|6
|5
|En la noche más fría
|Guitarricadelafuente
|Vota
|16
|25
|1
|7
|Madeline
|Lily Allen
|Vota
|17
|40
|3
|4
|Bomba de amor
|Luna Ki
|Vota
|18
|24
|1
|13
|Berghain
|Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor
|Vota
|19
|28
|2
|9
|SABES QUÉ???
|Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|20
|19
|1
|12
|La Perla
|Rosalía
|Vota
|21
|–
|21
|1
|Prayer
|Tove Styrke
|Vota
|22
|13
|5
|52
|M.A.P.S.
|Amaia
|Vota
|23
|12
|12
|3
|Hit My Head All Day
|Dry Cleaning
|Vota
|24
|15
|15
|3
|Dance the Pain Away
|Haute & Freddy
|Vota
|25
|17
|17
|3
|Punk Rocky
|A$AP Rocky
|Vota
|26
|31
|8
|7
|Un mundo feliz
|Rodrigo Cuevas, Massiel
|Vota
|27
|34
|7
|5
|La primera vez que te vi
|Vicente Navarro
|Vota
|28
|10
|10
|2
|Me tiré a un facha
|Montedapena, PLATERÍAS
|Vota
|29
|27
|27
|2
|Zombie
|YUNGBLUD, The Smashing Pumpkins
|Vota
|30
|23
|2
|17
|com você
|Judeline, Amaia
|Vota
|31
|32
|1
|23
|Everybody Scream
|Florence + the Machine
|Vota
|32
|22
|3
|6
|CHANEL
|Tyla
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|Beat Yourself Up
|Charlie Puth
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Los asombros
|Nacho Vegas
|Vota
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Trinidad
|Geese
|Vota
|36
|21
|7
|7
|tiempo pasa
|judeline, DELLAFUENTE
|Vota
|37
|33
|33
|2
|Stonefly
|Maria Somerville
|Vota
|38
|37
|3
|11
|Dopamine
|Robyn
|Vota
|39
|–
|39
|1
|llevan2 tu ropa
|BLAYA
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Little Picture of a Butterfly
|Courtney Marie Andrews
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Son de amores
|María Escarmiento
|Vota
|–
|Tonto
|Parquesvr
|Vota
|–
|VIRGEN PUTITA
|Metrika, D. Basto
|Vota
|–
|Streets of Minneapolis
|Bruce Springsteen
|Vota
|–
|L.U.C.K.Y.
|Fcukers
|Vota
|–
|sólo contigo
|paco te quiero
|Vota
|–
|So Easy (To Fall In Love)
|Olivia Dean
|Vota
|–
|Pink Lies
|Ona Mafalda
|Vota
|–
|Caught in the Blink of an Eye
|Ladytron
|Vota
|–
|Penélope
|LEÏTI
|Vota