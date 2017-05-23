El pop lamenta el atentado en Manchester y se vuelca con Ariana Grande

Este lunes se ha detonado una bomba en el exterior de un estadio de conciertos en Manchester donde acababa de celebrarse un concierto de Ariana Grande. 22 personas han muerto y varias personas han resultado heridas. La cantante se encuentra bien y ha enviado un mensaje en las redes sociales lamentando lo ocurrido.
Varias compañeras y compañeros de profesión de Grande han acudido a las redes sociales para expresar sus condolencias por lo sucedido y mandar su pésame a los familiares de las víctimas y enviar su apoyo a Grande. Taylor Swift ha rezado por las víctimas y Bruno Mars asegura no querer “creer vivir en un mundo que puede ser tan cruel”. Miley Cyrus ha apoyado a las víctimas y también ha mandado un abrazo a su amiga Grande.
Otros artistas que han lamentado lo ocurrido en las redes sociales han sido Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj y Demi Lovato. Lorde ha escrito que “todo músico se siente enfermo y responsable esta noche: los conciertos deberían ser un lugar seguro para vosotros. Realmente esto una pesadilla de las peores que pueden ocurrir. Mando todo mi amor a Manchester y a Ari”.
broken.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 23 de mayo de 2017
wishing I could give my friend @ArianaGrande a great big hug right now… love love love you …. so sorry you had…https://t.co/GQXc9dmvsE
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 23 de mayo de 2017
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this
— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester.
— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare.
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking
— P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari
— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.
Sending love to everyone involved. H
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) 23 de mayo de 2017