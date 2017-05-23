El pop lamenta el atentado en Manchester y se vuelca con Ariana Grande

brunomarsEste lunes se ha detonado una bomba en el exterior de un estadio de conciertos en Manchester donde acababa de celebrarse un concierto de Ariana Grande. 22 personas han muerto y varias personas han resultado heridas. La cantante se encuentra bien y ha enviado un mensaje en las redes sociales lamentando lo ocurrido.

Varias compañeras y compañeros de profesión de Grande han acudido a las redes sociales para expresar sus condolencias por lo sucedido y mandar su pésame a los familiares de las víctimas y enviar su apoyo a Grande. Taylor Swift ha rezado por las víctimas y Bruno Mars asegura no querer “creer vivir en un mundo que puede ser tan cruel”. Miley Cyrus ha apoyado a las víctimas y también ha mandado un abrazo a su amiga Grande.

Otros artistas que han lamentado lo ocurrido en las redes sociales han sido Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj y Demi Lovato. Lorde ha escrito que “todo músico se siente enfermo y responsable esta noche: los conciertos deberían ser un lugar seguro para vosotros. Realmente esto una pesadilla de las peores que pueden ocurrir. Mando todo mi amor a Manchester y a Ari”.

    Es lamentable que el mundo esté tan lleno de odio y de gente queriendo herir a otra gente. Ojalá hubiese más personas queriendo disfrutar de las cosas buenas de la vida y menos de las malas.

