Anitta, “Hercules”, Washed Out y The War on Drugs entran en nuestra lista semanal

katy-swishswish-thevoice‘Swish Swish’ de Katy Perry featuring Nicki Minaj se mantiene en el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal por segunda semana consecutiva a la espera de que se estrene su videoclip. De momento, Katy ha anunciado que presentará la próxima gala de los MTV VMA’s. Entre las entradas tenemos la canción sabrosona de Anitta, que lleva 30 millones de reproducciones en Spotify, el nuevo vídeo de Hercules and Love Affair con la voz de Sharon Van Etten y dos singles más o menos recientes de Washed Out y The War on Drugs. Nos despedimos de ‘Say Something Loving’ de The xx al llevar más de 20 semanas en lista y ocupar la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 3 Swish Swish Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj Vota
2 2 1 14 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
3 5 1 11 Malibu Miley Cyrus Vota
4 6 1 22 Love Lana del Rey Vota
5 4 1 8 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
6 3 1 22 Green Light Lorde Vota
7 7 7 4 Feels Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean Vota
8 11 11 3 Praying Kesha Vota
9 12 1 8 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
10 8 8 3 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
11 9 4 10 Bad Liar Selena Gomez Vota
12 17 8 9 Cut to the Feeling Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
13 10 3 4 I Dare You The xx Vota
14 15 5 14 Bon Appétit Katy Perry Vota
15 14 4 9 Mala Mujer C.Tangana Vota
16 18 1 14 The Cure Lady Gaga Vota
17 13 1 37 On Hold The xx Vota
18 24 13 4 New York St Vincent Vota
19 19 2 10 Sign of the Times Harry Styles Vota
20 20 8 12 Want You Back Haim Vota
21 16 2 20 Say Something Loving The xx Vota
22 21 18 4 7 días juntos La Bien Querida Vota
23 30 13 12 Right Now Haim Vota
24 33 11 16 Humble Kendrick Lamar Vota
25 25 3 16 Notget Björk Vota
26 29 10 6 The Man The Killers Vota
27 27 1 Paradinha Anitta Vota
28 28 21 6 Apocalypse Cigarettes After Sex Vota
29 29 1 Omnion Hercules and Love Affair Vota
30 31 27 5 Tú conmigo Vitalic ft La Bien Querida Vota
31 32 3 17 Ocean Goldfrapp Vota
32 22 11 15 Baloncesto La Prohibida Vota
33 35 18 11 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness The National Vota
34 36 22 9 De plata Rosalía Vota
35 27 11 15 Barca quemada Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
36 34 30 4 We Could Run Beth Ditto Vota
37 37 1 Get Lost Washed Out Vota
38 38 1 Strangest Thing The War on Drugs Vota
39 26 15 5 Oh Woman Oh Man London Grammar Vota
40 40 40 3 Don’t Delete the Kisses Wolf Alice Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Midnight Jessie Ware Vota
Boys Charli XCX Vota
Asido Purity Ring Vota
We Were Beautiful Belle & Sebastian Vota
England Lost Mick Jagger Vota
Airborne Cut Copy Vota
Rosas en el mar Joe Crepúsculo Vota
Dreams Tonite Alvvays Vota
Californian Light Childhood Vota
Country Sleaze Goat Girl Vota
Doing It for the Money Foster the People Vota
Would You Ever Skrillex, Poo Bear Vota
Venda vendita venda Tulsa Vota
Vanity Pail Kids Broken Social Scene Vota
In the Shade of Your Love The Sound of Arrows Vota

