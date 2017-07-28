Anitta, “Hercules”, Washed Out y The War on Drugs entran en nuestra lista semanal

‘Swish Swish’ de Katy Perry featuring Nicki Minaj se mantiene en el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal por segunda semana consecutiva a la espera de que se estrene su videoclip. De momento, Katy ha anunciado que presentará la próxima gala de los MTV VMA’s. Entre las entradas tenemos la canción sabrosona de Anitta, que lleva 30 millones de reproducciones en Spotify, el nuevo vídeo de Hercules and Love Affair con la voz de Sharon Van Etten y dos singles más o menos recientes de Washed Out y The War on Drugs. Nos despedimos de ‘Say Something Loving’ de The xx al llevar más de 20 semanas en lista y ocupar la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Swish Swish
|Katy Perry ft Nicki Minaj
|2
|2
|1
|14
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|3
|5
|1
|11
|Malibu
|Miley Cyrus
|4
|6
|1
|22
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|5
|4
|1
|8
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|6
|3
|1
|22
|Green Light
|Lorde
|7
|7
|7
|4
|Feels
|Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean
|8
|11
|11
|3
|Praying
|Kesha
|9
|12
|1
|8
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|10
|8
|8
|3
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|11
|9
|4
|10
|Bad Liar
|Selena Gomez
|12
|17
|8
|9
|Cut to the Feeling
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|13
|10
|3
|4
|I Dare You
|The xx
|14
|15
|5
|14
|Bon Appétit
|Katy Perry
|15
|14
|4
|9
|Mala Mujer
|C.Tangana
|16
|18
|1
|14
|The Cure
|Lady Gaga
|17
|13
|1
|37
|On Hold
|The xx
|18
|24
|13
|4
|New York
|St Vincent
|19
|19
|2
|10
|Sign of the Times
|Harry Styles
|20
|20
|8
|12
|Want You Back
|Haim
|21
|16
|2
|20
|Say Something Loving
|The xx
|22
|21
|18
|4
|7 días juntos
|La Bien Querida
|23
|30
|13
|12
|Right Now
|Haim
|24
|33
|11
|16
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|25
|25
|3
|16
|Notget
|Björk
|26
|29
|10
|6
|The Man
|The Killers
|27
|–
|27
|1
|Paradinha
|Anitta
|28
|28
|21
|6
|Apocalypse
|Cigarettes After Sex
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Omnion
|Hercules and Love Affair
|30
|31
|27
|5
|Tú conmigo
|Vitalic ft La Bien Querida
|31
|32
|3
|17
|Ocean
|Goldfrapp
|32
|22
|11
|15
|Baloncesto
|La Prohibida
|33
|35
|18
|11
|The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
|The National
|34
|36
|22
|9
|De plata
|Rosalía
|35
|27
|11
|15
|Barca quemada
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|36
|34
|30
|4
|We Could Run
|Beth Ditto
|37
|–
|37
|1
|Get Lost
|Washed Out
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Strangest Thing
|The War on Drugs
|39
|26
|15
|5
|Oh Woman Oh Man
|London Grammar
|40
|40
|40
|3
|Don’t Delete the Kisses
|Wolf Alice
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Midnight
|Jessie Ware
|–
|Boys
|Charli XCX
|–
|Asido
|Purity Ring
|–
|We Were Beautiful
|Belle & Sebastian
|–
|England Lost
|Mick Jagger
|–
|Airborne
|Cut Copy
|–
|Rosas en el mar
|Joe Crepúsculo
|–
|Dreams Tonite
|Alvvays
|–
|Californian Light
|Childhood
|–
|Country Sleaze
|Goat Girl
|–
|Doing It for the Money
|Foster the People
|–
|Would You Ever
|Skrillex, Poo Bear
|–
|Venda vendita venda
|Tulsa
|–
|Vanity Pail Kids
|Broken Social Scene
|–
|In the Shade of Your Love
|The Sound of Arrows
