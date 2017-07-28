Anitta, “Hercules”, Washed Out y The War on Drugs entran en nuestra lista semanal

‘Swish Swish’ de Katy Perry featuring Nicki Minaj se mantiene en el número 1 de nuestra lista semanal por segunda semana consecutiva a la espera de que se estrene su videoclip. De momento, Katy ha anunciado que presentará la próxima gala de los MTV VMA’s. Entre las entradas tenemos la canción sabrosona de Anitta, que lleva 30 millones de reproducciones en Spotify, el nuevo vídeo de Hercules and Love Affair con la voz de Sharon Van Etten y dos singles más o menos recientes de Washed Out y The War on Drugs. Nos despedimos de ‘Say Something Loving’ de The xx al llevar más de 20 semanas en lista y ocupar la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis volver a votar por vuestras 20 canciones favoritas aquí.