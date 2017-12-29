Javiera Mena, nuevo top 1 de JNSP; entran Charli XCX, Katy Perry, Putochinomaricón y Kendrick

Javiera Mena es número 1 de nuestra web con ‘Dentro de ti’ después de que estrenásemos para España el vídeo de la canción. Entre las canciones a las que damos la bienvenida están los últimos singles de Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX y también la revelación Putochinomaricón. Por el contrario, nos despedimos de ’Little Dark Age’ de MGMT, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. No dejéis de interesaros por las novedades y candidatos de la semana. Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Dentro de ti
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|30
|Perfect Places
|Lorde
|Vota
|3
|4
|1
|24
|New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|4
|3
|1
|43
|Green Light
|Lorde
|Vota
|5
|5
|1
|36
|Lust for Life
|Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd
|Vota
|6
|10
|3
|16
|Disco Tits
|Tove Lo
|Vota
|7
|11
|1
|59
|On Hold
|The xx
|Vota
|8
|13
|3
|7
|Homemade Dynamite
|Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA
|Vota
|9
|7
|1
|44
|Love
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|10
|14
|3
|26
|I Dare You
|The xx
|Vota
|11
|15
|1
|15
|Los Ageless
|St Vincent
|Vota
|12
|8
|8
|9
|Anywhere
|Rita Ora
|Vota
|13
|12
|6
|3
|Trigger Bang
|Lily Allen ft Giggs
|Vota
|14
|9
|5
|9
|Havana
|Camila Cabello ft Young Thug
|Vota
|15
|16
|1
|14
|the gate
|Björk
|Vota
|16
|17
|1
|30
|Everything Now
|Arcade Fire
|Vota
|17
|25
|12
|8
|Aunque es de noche
|Rosalía
|Vota
|18
|–
|18
|1
|Unlock It
|Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park
|Vota
|19
|23
|19
|8
|Supermodel
|SZA
|Vota
|20
|12
|1
|26
|New York
|St Vincent
|Vota
|21
|18
|16
|8
|Ready for It?
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|22
|21
|10
|5
|Deadly Valentine
|Charlotte Gainsbourg
|Vota
|23
|22
|18
|10
|Little Dark Age
|MGMT
|Vota
|24
|35
|24
|4
|Casanova
|Allie X
|Vota
|25
|31
|25
|2
|Ponyboy
|SOPHIE
|Vota
|26
|20
|13
|8
|Mystery of Love
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|27
|28
|6
|9
|To The Moon and Back
|Fever Ray
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Hey Hey Hey
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|29
|24
|24
|3
|Guilty
|Paloma Faith
|Vota
|30
|33
|22
|6
|Romance de la plata
|Christina Rosenvinge
|Vota
|31
|19
|11
|6
|Tu puto grupo
|Los Punsetes
|Vota
|32
|–
|32
|1
|Gente de mierda
|Putochinomaricón
|Vota
|33
|29
|25
|9
|Always Ascending
|Franz Ferdinand
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|Love.
|Kendrick Lamar
|Vota
|35
|30
|30
|3
|Sally
|Vega
|Vota
|36
|38
|30
|8
|Oh Baby
|LCD Soundsystem
|Vota
|37
|34
|27
|5
|Donde estás ahora
|El Último Vecino
|Vota
|38
|37
|28
|4
|Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s On Stage
|Morrissey
|Vota
|39
|40
|39
|3
|She Taught Me How To Fly
|Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Vota
|40
|32
|32
|4
|¡Ay, mujer!
|Papaya
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Vai Malandra
|Anitta, Mc Zaac, Maejor ft. Tropkillaz & DJ Yuri Martins
|Vota
|–
|Pasta pizza
|Gloriosa Rotonda
|Vota
|–
|Burn Bridges
|The Streets
|Vota
|–
|Wonderful
|Joan As Police Woman
|Vota
|–
|Stir Fry
|Migos
|Vota
|–
|Verte amanecer
|Tripulante y crucero
|Vota
|–
|Rockets
|Lion Babe
|Vota
|–
|Who Are You
|Yakoe Nicole
|Vota
|–
|Llévame a casa
|Exnovios
|Vota
|–
|Movie Star
|Kaydy Cain ft AC3
|Vota
|–
|Christmas on Earth
|Marching Church
|Vota
|–
|Goodbye/Hello
|The Unfinished Sympathy
|Vota