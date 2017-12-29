Javiera Mena, nuevo top 1 de JNSP; entran Charli XCX, Katy Perry, Putochinomaricón y Kendrick

Javiera Mena es número 1 de nuestra web con ‘Dentro de ti’ después de que estrenásemos para España el vídeo de la canción. Entre las canciones a las que damos la bienvenida están los últimos singles de Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX y también la revelación Putochinomaricón. Por el contrario, nos despedimos de ’Little Dark Age’ de MGMT, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. No dejéis de interesaros por las novedades y candidatos de la semana. Vota por tus 20 canciones favoritas aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 2 Dentro de ti Javiera Mena Vota
2 1 1 30 Perfect Places Lorde Vota
3 4 1 24 New Rules Dua Lipa Vota
4 3 1 43 Green Light Lorde Vota
5 5 1 36 Lust for Life Lana del Rey ft The Weeknd Vota
6 10 3 16 Disco Tits Tove Lo Vota
7 11 1 59 On Hold The xx Vota
8 13 3 7 Homemade Dynamite Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone, SZA Vota
9 7 1 44 Love Lana del Rey Vota
10 14 3 26 I Dare You The xx Vota
11 15 1 15 Los Ageless St Vincent Vota
12 8 8 9 Anywhere Rita Ora Vota
13 12 6 3 Trigger Bang Lily Allen ft Giggs Vota
14 9 5 9 Havana Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Vota
15 16 1 14 the gate Björk Vota
16 17 1 30 Everything Now Arcade Fire Vota
17 25 12 8 Aunque es de noche Rosalía Vota
18 18 1 Unlock It Charli XCX feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park Vota
19 23 19 8 Supermodel SZA Vota
20 12 1 26 New York St Vincent Vota
21 18 16 8 Ready for It? Taylor Swift Vota
22 21 10 5 Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota
23 22 18 10 Little Dark Age MGMT Vota
24 35 24 4 Casanova Allie X Vota
25 31 25 2 Ponyboy SOPHIE Vota
26 20 13 8 Mystery of Love Sufjan Stevens Vota
27 28 6 9 To The Moon and Back Fever Ray Vota
28 28 1 Hey Hey Hey Katy Perry Vota
29 24 24 3 Guilty Paloma Faith Vota
30 33 22 6 Romance de la plata Christina Rosenvinge Vota
31 19 11 6 Tu puto grupo Los Punsetes Vota
32 32 1 Gente de mierda Putochinomaricón Vota
33 29 25 9 Always Ascending Franz Ferdinand Vota
34 34 1 Love. Kendrick Lamar Vota
35 30 30 3 Sally Vega Vota
36 38 30 8 Oh Baby LCD Soundsystem Vota
37 34 27 5 Donde estás ahora El Último Vecino Vota
38 37 28 4 Jackie’s Only Happy When She’s On Stage Morrissey Vota
39 40 39 3 She Taught Me How To Fly Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Vota
40 32 32 4 ¡Ay, mujer! Papaya Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Vai Malandra Anitta, Mc Zaac, Maejor ft. Tropkillaz & DJ Yuri Martins Vota
Pasta pizza Gloriosa Rotonda Vota
Burn Bridges The Streets Vota
Wonderful Joan As Police Woman Vota
Stir Fry Migos Vota
Verte amanecer Tripulante y crucero Vota
Rockets Lion Babe Vota
Who Are You Yakoe Nicole Vota
Llévame a casa Exnovios Vota
Movie Star Kaydy Cain ft AC3 Vota
Christmas on Earth Marching Church Vota
Goodbye/Hello The Unfinished Sympathy Vota

  • Marcelo Estay

    me encanta esta nueva canción de Javiera!!

