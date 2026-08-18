Madonna es la artista con más nominaciones en los VMAs 2026

Madonna lidera la lista de nominaciones de los MTV VMAs 2026, que el próximo 27 de septiembre se celebrarán en Los Ángeles por primera vez en 9 años. La autora de ‘CONFESSIONS II’ se alza con 11 menciones, superando las 9 de Taylor Swift, que junto a Beyoncé se trata de la artista más premiada de la historia de los VMAs. La última vez que Madonna consiguió ser la más nominada de la gala fue en 1998, cuando ‘Ray Of Light’ ganó Vídeo del Año.

Como ya hemos comentado, Swift vuelve a estar entre los nombres con más nominaciones, esta vez con 9 menciones. Le siguen Ariana Grande y Sabrina Carpenter con 7 cada una; Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson con 5; y LISA con 4. Madonna, Ariana, Bruno, Sabrina y Taylor se enfrentarán entre ellos en las categorías más importantes: Vídeo del Año y Artista del Año.

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Si seguimos la tendencia de los últimos años, premiando los formatos largos de ‘All Too Well’, Vídeo del Año en 2022, y ‘Brighter Days Ahead’, Vídeo del Año en 2025, todo apunta a que el corto de ‘Confessions II’ podría correr la misma suerte. Madonna también está nominada a Canción del Año (‘Bring Your Love’, junto a Sabrina), Mejor Colaboración, Mejor Canción Dance, Mejor Dirección, Mejor Dirección de Arte, Mejor Cinematografía, Mejor Edición, Mejor Coreografía y Mejor Efectos Especiales.

Vídeo del Año

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”- Island

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

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Artista del Año

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Madonna – Warner Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Canción del Año

BTS – “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” – Island

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources

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Artista Revelación

Bella Kay – Atlantic Records

CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC

Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records

Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records

Myles Smith – RCA Records

Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records

Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Mejor Colaboración

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution

French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings

Mejor Canción Pop

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead” – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor Canción Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Kehlani – “Safe” – Atlantic Records

Don Toliver – “E85” – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records

Drake – “Janice STFU” – OVO/Republic Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott – “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Tyler, The Creator – “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records

Mejor Canción R&B

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records

Dave & Tems – “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records

Justin Bieber – “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings

Kehlani – “Folded” – Atlantic Records

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records

Mejor Canción Alternativa

Geese – “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam

mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” – Mercury Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure” – Geffen Records

SOMBR – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Tame Impala – “Dracula” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen

Mejor Canción Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE

Harry Styles – “Aperture” – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Slayyyter – “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records

ate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Mejor Canción Latin

Anitta with Shakira – “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLE

Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas Entertainment

Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin

KAROL G – “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla” – Columbia Records

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Mejor Canción K-Pop

BLACKPINK – “JUMP” – YG Entertainment

BTS – “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSIC

CORTIS – “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSIC

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSIC

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Mejor Canción Country

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records

Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records

Mejor Dirección

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Taylor Swift – “Opalite” – Republic Records

Mejor Dirección de Arte

Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor Cinematografía

A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor Edición

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejor Coreografía

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records