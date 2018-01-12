Disclosure han empezado a componer su nuevo disco, que saldría en 2019

Ya tenemos primer disco (casi) confirmado de 2019: el tercero de Disclosure. El dúo de los hermanos Guy y Howard Lawrence ha acudido a Instagram para anunciar que en 2018 no participará en el festival propio Wild Life Fest en Shoreham Airport, ya que durante este año trabajará en la composición de su tercer disco.
Sus palabras han sido: “con una agenda tan apretada en tanto nos embarcamos en la producción de nuestro tercer disco, tendremos que tomarnos un descanso del césped verde de Shoreham Airport durante 2018 y volver a lo grande y mejor en 2019”. Disclosure agradecen a su vez la experiencia que ha supuesto curar su propio festival, por el que han pasado desde Chaka Khan a Ice Cube pasando por Stormzy o Kaytranada. De las palabras de Disclosure se entiende que su tercera entrega estará lista para 2019.
Desde 2014, Disclosure son uno de los grupos más influyentes del pop gracias a su debut ‘Settle‘, que contenía éxitos como ‘Latch’ con Sam Smith o ‘White Noise’ con AlunaGeorge. A los hermanos de Surrey atribuimos haber dado nueva vida al house comercial, pese a que su segundo disco, ‘Caracal‘, que incluía aciertos como ‘Omen’ con Sam Smith o ‘Magnets’ con Lorde, quedó varios peldaños por debajo del primero.
We embarked on a new journey three years ago by launching @wild_life_fest at Shoreham Airport with our close friends, Rudimental. We’d not long finished touring our asses off of debut album, Settle and that inaugural year of the festival in 2015 allowed us to embark on our next chapter with the release of second album, Caracal. Being able to curate your own festival with your mates and invite legends like Nas, Ice Cube and Chaka Khan to play alongside amazing new talent such as Stormzy, Kaytranada and AJ Tracy, stack them up against a host of flawless DJ’s like Annie Mac, Jackmaster and Armand Van Helden and throw parties with Elrow is literally a dream come true. However, with a busy recording schedule ahead as we embark on album number 3 we’re going to give the green grass of Shoreham Airport a break throughout 2018 and come back bigger and better in 2019. Thanks to everyone who attended the festival these last three years and gave us some of the best times we’ve ever had as Disclosure, we’re hugely thankful for the opportunity to share that with you, see you all soon.