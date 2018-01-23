Slayer confirman su separación después de 37 años de carrera

El grupo de thrash-metal por excelencia, Slayer, ha confirmado hace unas horas que han decidido cerrar la carrera del grupo. En un post de Instagram, confirman lo que se intuía cuando anunciaban, horas atrás, una “gira final”. Acompañando a las primeras fechas de ese tour mundial (por el momento, sólo se indican fechas en Norteamérica), en el que les acompañarán reputadas bandas de metal como Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth y Testament, los californianos dan explicaciones con el siguiente texto, en el que se intuye su sentido del humor:

“Tras crear alguna de la música más brutal, asombrosamente agresiva, como-si-infierno-se-desatara, jamás creada, ser uno de los cuatro grupos que definieron un género musical completo y ser el grupo al que aspiraban y eran medidos otros proyectos heavy… después de 37 años de carrera, 12 álbumes de estudio (…), tocar casi 3.000 conciertos por todo el mundo, recibir 5 nominaciones a los Grammy y 2 premios Grammy (…), tener nuestra propia exposición en el Instituto Smithsonian, experimentar la devastadora pérdida de un hermano fundador –Jeff Hanneman falleció en 2013 por una afección hepática– e incluso aparecer en ‘The Tonight Show’, la era de Slayer, una de las más grandes bandas de thrash/metal/punk de esta o cualquier época, llega a su final”.

Slayer surgieron en Huntington Park, California, en el año 1981, formados por los guitarristas Kerry King y Hanneman, a los que luego se sumaron el bajista y vocalista Tom Araya y el batería Dave Lombardo, publicando en los 80 obras capitales del rock como ‘Hell Awaits’ y, sobre todo, ‘Reign In Blood’. Su último disco de estudio, ‘Repentless’, data de 2015 y el pasado año 2017 pudimos verles presentarlo en nuestro país, dentro del cartel del Primavera Sound. Un concierto que podría ser el último del grupo en nuestro país.

The End is Near… #Slayer to tour the world one more time… pic.twitter.com/te57624kqp

— Slayer (@Slayer) January 22, 2018