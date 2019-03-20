Grimes dedica su nuevo álbum, ‘Miss Anthrop0cene’, a la “diosa antropomórfica del cambio climático”

Grimes ha anunciado su nuevo álbum a través de Instagram, si bien sin revelar aún cuál es la fecha de edición. Al menos gracias a su largo post sí averiguamos cuál será el nombre del álbum, ‘Miss Anthrop0cene’, y también su concepto, pues revela que el disco se dedicará a “la diosa antropomórfica del cambio climático”. Además, sabemos que el álbum incluirá el tema que ya conocimos hace unos meses y que fue fácilmente una de las mejores canciones de 2018, ‘We Appreciate Power‘.
La cantante ha indicado que en las próximas horas va a salir la que va a ser su primera entrevista en años. Grimes opina que la persona que la ha entrevistado es “bastante lista”, por lo que espera que “se ciña a sus declaraciones”, añadiendo una carcajada a continuación; pero debido a su desconfianza de la prensa y a su mala relación por ejemplo con Pitchfork, ha querido anunciar primero el concepto del disco en Instagram.
Grimes da detalles sobre cómo le gustan las personificaciones de deidades con conceptos “abstractos y espeluznantes” e indica que ha compartido algunas de las ilustraciones que le gustan e inspiran en días pasados en Instagram. “Cada canción será una encarnación diferente de la extinción humana como mostrada a través de una estrella del pop de la Demonología. La primera canción ‘we appreciate power’ presentó a un girl group a favor de la propaganda de Inteligencia Arficial encarnando nuestra esclavitud y destrucción potencial a manos de la Inteligencia Artificial”. Por último, dice que es posible que lance un EP o unos cuantos singles antes del disco, pues este es sobre todo “nu metal etéreo” y sabe que la gente “echa de menos los sintetizadores”. Os dejamos con una demo que compartió hace unos días, ‘Pretty Dark’.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
New Album: Grimes – Miss_Anthrop0cene 1. mis·an·thrope noun: a person who dislikes humankind and avoids human society. 2. Anthropocene: The Anthropocene is a proposed epoch dating from the commencement of significant human impact on the Earth’s Geology and ecosystems including, but not limited to, anthropogenic climate change. ———————————— Just fount out my first interview in a few years is coming out tomorrow. I thought the writer was quite smart so hopefully it’s accurate haha. But just in case (cuz I’ve had some p fucked press drama this year) I’m announcing album here first: ———————————-🖤🌸It’s called Miss_Anthropocene. It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil (I’ve done some illustrations of her if you scroll down my instagram). ———————————-🧚🏻♀️ I love Godly personifications of abstract/ horrific concepts (For example, Mars as the Roman God of War) — so I wanted to update the list to include our modern issues. ———————————-🧬🚬 Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology. The first song ‘we appreciate power’, introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence. ———————————-🤖💣 It’s possible I will drop an EP or a few more singles of synth-based stuff b4 the album because its mostly ethereal nu metal (ish), and I know a lot of ppl miss the synths and whatnot. ———————————- 💫🌋Climate change is something I’m only ever confronted with in a sad/ guilty way…. Reading news and what not… so my goal is to make climate change fun (lol..??)…. uhhh… (I mean, everybody loves a good villain… re: the joker, Queen Beryl).. so maybe it’ll be a bit easier to look at if it can exist as a character and not just abstract doom. ———————————-☢️☣️ More musique soon! <3
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
! 🖤 One of my 💫favorite artists @3eyestakahashi drew this incredible Grimes portrait. we aren’t sure what we’re gonna do with it yet.. but maybe make t shirts.. posters, single art 🖼 or smthn. This is rly how I feel on the inside haha _ the detail is crazy if you zoom in 🖤🧚🏻♀️