Amaia, Robyn, Natalia Lacunza y La Casa Azul, en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Por | 01 Jul 19, 19:37

Amaia vuelve al número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘El relámpago’ tras haber publicado la cara B de este 7″, haber anunciado su disco y haber concedido una nueva ronda de entrevistas a la prensa de la que hemos formado parte. Las nuevas entradas en la lista de nuestro site son el nuevo single de Robyn, cuyas 40 mejores canciones estamos repasando en un artículo especial; ‘nana triste’ de Natalia Lacunza y el último single de La Casa Azul. Toda despedirse de los temas de Florence para ‘Juego de tronos’ y ‘Doble tic azul’ de PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 15 1 8 El relámpago Amaia Vota
2 5 1 5 Crave Madonna, Swae Lee Vota
3 2 2 4 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
4 11 1 12 Barefoot in the Park James Blake, Rosalía Vota
5 10 1 10 Medellín Madonna, Maluma Vota
6 3 2 13 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
7 7 2 11 Con altura Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho Vota
8 14 3 4 Never Really Over Katy Perry Vota
9 4 1 48 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
10 9 1 34 Di mi nombre Rosalía Vota
11 1 1 Ever Again Robyn Vota
12 9 2 29 Honey Robyn Vota
13 12 2 37 1999 Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan Vota
14 6 2 30 Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Vota
15 1 1 3 Remember the Future ionnalee Vota
16 16 13 9 Cellophane FKA twigs Vota
17 13 2 23 7 Rings Ariana Grande Vota
18 18 5 5 Soldi Mahmood Vota
19 17 1 33 thank u, next Ariana Grande Vota
20 19 11 4 Mother’s Daughter Miley Cyrus Vota
21 20 20 4 Glad He’s Gone Tove Lo Vota
22 26 19 4 Love Yourself Sufjan Stevens Vota
23 24 17 6 Blame It On Your Love Charli XCX, Lizzo Vota
24 27 14 7 This Life Vampire Weekend Vota
25 30 15 8 New York City Kylie Minogue Vota
26 35 9 7 El Fango Zahara Vota
27 25 15 5 Julien Carly Rae Jepsen Vota
28 33 17 9 ME! Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie Vota
29 29 1 nana triste Natalia Lacunza Vota
30 29 9 3 Incapable Róisín Murphy Vota
31 31 25 6 Nightmare Halsey Vota
32 32 22 8 Maldición Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt Vota
33 23 22 10 Jenny of Oldstones Florence + the Machine Vota
34 34 15 9 Una persona sospechosa Los Punsetes Vota
35 35 1 Ivy Mike La Casa Azul Vota
36 39 21 7 I Don’t Care Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber Vota
37 36 27 5 Nuevas formas de hacer el ridículo Carolina Durante Vota
38 37 37 2 religion (u can lay your hands on me) Shura Vota
39 38 38 2 Let You Know Flume, London Grammar Vota
40 40 29 10 Doble tic azul Putochinomaricón Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
God Control Madonna Vota
Amo León Benavente, Eva Amaral Vota
Silhouettes Friendly Fires Vota
Qué pretendes J Balvin, Bad Bunny Vota
Must Have Been the Wind Alec Benjamin Vota
Million Dollar Baby Cecilio G Vota
Te doy Ms Nina Vota
Father Mountain Calexico, Iron & Wine Vota
Esa música Parade Vota
Empezaron los cuarenta Rocío Márquez Vota
Sister Buddha Belle & Sebastian Vota
All My Happiness Is Gone Purple Mountains Vota
Press Cardi B Vota
Todo se corrompe Joe Crepúsculo Vota
In the Garden Trentemøller Vota
Aguante Mala Rodríguez Vota
Mine Right Now Sigrid Vota
Don’t Let Me Be Cassius Vota
Me quedo Aitana, Lola Indigo Vota
Traffic Thom Yorke Vota
Spell Hot Chip Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , ,
«

destacamos

Amaia: “(Ser número 1) tampoco es fundamental en lo que quiero hacer yo”

Hot Chip: “Te pierdes mucha música si no prestas atención a las listas de éxitos”

Las claves visuales de los vídeos de Madonna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rosalía y Alfred García

El físico importa: la tapa dura realza el valor literario del nuevo disco de Kate Tempest

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

10 cosas que han pasado en Glastonbury 2019

Mercedes Bellido: “‘En Algún Lugar’ de Duncan Dhu es deprimente, pero me voló la cabeza de niña”

Por qué es importante que Lil Nas X haya salido del armario

La Canción del Día: David Berman vuelve al punto donde dejó Silver Jews con Purple Mountains

Send this to a friend