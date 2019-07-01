Amaia, Robyn, Natalia Lacunza y La Casa Azul, en el top 40 de JENESAISPOP

Amaia vuelve al número 1 de JENESAISPOP con ‘El relámpago’ tras haber publicado la cara B de este 7″, haber anunciado su disco y haber concedido una nueva ronda de entrevistas a la prensa de la que hemos formado parte. Las nuevas entradas en la lista de nuestro site son el nuevo single de Robyn, cuyas 40 mejores canciones estamos repasando en un artículo especial; ‘nana triste’ de Natalia Lacunza y el último single de La Casa Azul. Toda despedirse de los temas de Florence para ‘Juego de tronos’ y ‘Doble tic azul’ de PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, ya con 10 semanas en lista y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|15
|1
|8
|El relámpago
|Amaia
|2
|5
|1
|5
|Crave
|Madonna, Swae Lee
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|4
|11
|1
|12
|Barefoot in the Park
|James Blake, Rosalía
|5
|10
|1
|10
|Medellín
|Madonna, Maluma
|6
|3
|2
|13
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|7
|7
|2
|11
|Con altura
|Rosalía, J Balvin, El Guincho
|8
|14
|3
|4
|Never Really Over
|Katy Perry
|9
|4
|1
|48
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|10
|9
|1
|34
|Di mi nombre
|Rosalía
|11
|–
|1
|1
|Ever Again
|Robyn
|12
|9
|2
|29
|Honey
|Robyn
|13
|12
|2
|37
|1999
|Charli XCX ft Troye Sivan
|14
|6
|2
|30
|Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
|Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus
|15
|1
|1
|3
|Remember the Future
|ionnalee
|16
|16
|13
|9
|Cellophane
|FKA twigs
|17
|13
|2
|23
|7 Rings
|Ariana Grande
|18
|18
|5
|5
|Soldi
|Mahmood
|19
|17
|1
|33
|thank u, next
|Ariana Grande
|20
|19
|11
|4
|Mother’s Daughter
|Miley Cyrus
|21
|20
|20
|4
|Glad He’s Gone
|Tove Lo
|22
|26
|19
|4
|Love Yourself
|Sufjan Stevens
|23
|24
|17
|6
|Blame It On Your Love
|Charli XCX, Lizzo
|24
|27
|14
|7
|This Life
|Vampire Weekend
|25
|30
|15
|8
|New York City
|Kylie Minogue
|26
|35
|9
|7
|El Fango
|Zahara
|27
|25
|15
|5
|Julien
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|28
|33
|17
|9
|ME!
|Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie
|29
|–
|29
|1
|nana triste
|Natalia Lacunza
|30
|29
|9
|3
|Incapable
|Róisín Murphy
|31
|31
|25
|6
|Nightmare
|Halsey
|32
|32
|22
|8
|Maldición
|Lola Indigo, Lalo Ebratt
|33
|23
|22
|10
|Jenny of Oldstones
|Florence + the Machine
|34
|34
|15
|9
|Una persona sospechosa
|Los Punsetes
|35
|–
|35
|1
|Ivy Mike
|La Casa Azul
|36
|39
|21
|7
|I Don’t Care
|Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
|37
|36
|27
|5
|Nuevas formas de hacer el ridículo
|Carolina Durante
|38
|37
|37
|2
|religion (u can lay your hands on me)
|Shura
|39
|38
|38
|2
|Let You Know
|Flume, London Grammar
|40
|40
|29
|10
|Doble tic azul
|Putochinomaricón
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|God Control
|Madonna
|–
|Amo
|León Benavente, Eva Amaral
|–
|Silhouettes
|Friendly Fires
|–
|Qué pretendes
|J Balvin, Bad Bunny
|–
|Must Have Been the Wind
|Alec Benjamin
|–
|Million Dollar Baby
|Cecilio G
|–
|Te doy
|Ms Nina
|–
|Father Mountain
|Calexico, Iron & Wine
|–
|Esa música
|Parade
|–
|Empezaron los cuarenta
|Rocío Márquez
|–
|Sister Buddha
|Belle & Sebastian
|–
|All My Happiness Is Gone
|Purple Mountains
|–
|Press
|Cardi B
|–
|Todo se corrompe
|Joe Crepúsculo
|–
|In the Garden
|Trentemøller
|–
|Aguante
|Mala Rodríguez
|–
|Mine Right Now
|Sigrid
|–
|Don’t Let Me Be
|Cassius
|–
|Me quedo
|Aitana, Lola Indigo
|–
|Traffic
|Thom Yorke
|–
|Spell
|Hot Chip
Etiquetas: amaia, la casa azul, natalia lacunza, robyn