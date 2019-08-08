Muere a los 52 años David Berman, alma mater de Silver Jews y Purple Mountains

Según reportan diversos medios norteamericanos, el cantautor y escritor David Berman ha fallecido a la edad de 52 años. Por el momento se desconocen las causas de su muerte, que ha sido confirmada por su sello, Drag City, con un escueto “Buenas noches” acompañando una foto de un joven Berman. Berman cultivó su faceta como poeta, publicando los libros ‘Actual Air’ (1999) y ‘The Portable February’ (2009), y dibujante de cómics, pero sin duda su obra que deja más poso es la musical, primero en Silver Jews y, hace tan solo unos meses, apenas semanas, Purple Mountains, cuyo debut etiquetábamos como Disco Recomendado días atrás.

Berman fue alma mater de Silver Jews, grupo que formó en la universidad de Virginia con dos amigos, Stephen Malkmus y Bob Nastanovich –a los que más tarde conocería el mundo como parte de Pavement–, pero que solo le tuvo a él como miembro constante durante su existencia. Silver Jews formó parte, involuntariamente, de aquel furor indie rock que discurrió paralelamente a la corriente grunge, pese a que él, en realidad, era más un cantautor que un rockero. ‘Starlite Walker’ (1994), ‘The Natural Bridge’ (1996) y ‘American Water’ (1998) conforman una trilogía iniciática en la que, pese al aire deslavazado de su voz y la instrumentación, no esconden otra cosa que un cantautor con una mirada ácida y certera. Tras tres álbumes más publicados en los 00s, se despidió públicamente de la música.

Hasta este año, cuando sorpresivamente se anunció su regreso con un nuevo grupo, Purple Mountains, en el que cambiaba su nombre más que su sonido y espíritu. Su debut es un álbum fabuloso en el que revela, no sin un peculiar sentido del humor, el fin de su relación con su compañera durante décadas, Cassie Marrett, que también formó parte de Silver Jews. Había incluso prevista una gira de presentación. Por supuesto sus amigos de Pavement y artistas como The Mountain Goats, Cat Power (Chan Marshall publica una foto junto a él), Deerhunter, Kurt Vile o The Avalanches (con los que colaboró en ‘Wildflower’) han lamentado su pérdida con mensajes en las redes sociales.

