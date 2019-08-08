Muere a los 52 años David Berman, alma mater de Silver Jews y Purple Mountains

Según reportan diversos medios norteamericanos, el cantautor y escritor David Berman ha fallecido a la edad de 52 años. Por el momento se desconocen las causas de su muerte, que ha sido confirmada por su sello, Drag City, con un escueto “Buenas noches” acompañando una foto de un joven Berman. Berman cultivó su faceta como poeta, publicando los libros ‘Actual Air’ (1999) y ‘The Portable February’ (2009), y dibujante de cómics, pero sin duda su obra que deja más poso es la musical, primero en Silver Jews y, hace tan solo unos meses, apenas semanas, Purple Mountains, cuyo debut etiquetábamos como Disco Recomendado días atrás.

Berman fue alma mater de Silver Jews, grupo que formó en la universidad de Virginia con dos amigos, Stephen Malkmus y Bob Nastanovich –a los que más tarde conocería el mundo como parte de Pavement–, pero que solo le tuvo a él como miembro constante durante su existencia. Silver Jews formó parte, involuntariamente, de aquel furor indie rock que discurrió paralelamente a la corriente grunge, pese a que él, en realidad, era más un cantautor que un rockero. ‘Starlite Walker’ (1994), ‘The Natural Bridge’ (1996) y ‘American Water’ (1998) conforman una trilogía iniciática en la que, pese al aire deslavazado de su voz y la instrumentación, no esconden otra cosa que un cantautor con una mirada ácida y certera. Tras tres álbumes más publicados en los 00s, se despidió públicamente de la música.

Hasta este año, cuando sorpresivamente se anunció su regreso con un nuevo grupo, Purple Mountains, en el que cambiaba su nombre más que su sonido y espíritu. Su debut es un álbum fabuloso en el que revela, no sin un peculiar sentido del humor, el fin de su relación con su compañera durante décadas, Cassie Marrett, que también formó parte de Silver Jews. Había incluso prevista una gira de presentación. Por supuesto sus amigos de Pavement y artistas como The Mountain Goats, Cat Power (Chan Marshall publica una foto junto a él), Deerhunter, Kurt Vile o The Avalanches (con los que colaboró en ‘Wildflower’) han lamentado su pérdida con mensajes en las redes sociales.



We couldn't be more sorry to tell you this. David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we've ever known is gone. Rest easy, David. pic.twitter.com/5n5bctcu4j — 𝕯𝖗𝖆𝖌 𝕮𝖎𝖙𝖞 (@dragcityrecords) August 7, 2019

I didn’t know about my friend DCB when I wrote this must have been in the air .His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling.. he was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) August 8, 2019

I am extremely grateful that Dan Koretzky and everyone at Drag City came in to David's life roughly thirty years ago. Without Drag City, David's work, as a poet and musician would not have been read or heard. Their artist-label relationship was unique, unprecedented & beautiful. — Bob Nastanovich (@BNastanovich) August 8, 2019

Of, loosely, my generation of songwriters, the best of us. This loss is devastating. Rest easy, fellow traveler. https://t.co/6EqPLrDpXM — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) August 7, 2019

You’re just listening to someone’s music one day assuming there will be more and then they’re gone. Huge loss. Thankful for the records we have & thinking about everyone who knew David Berman, played & worked with him. #RIP — superchunk (@superchunk) August 8, 2019