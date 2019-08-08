Muere a los 52 años David Berman, alma mater de Silver Jews y Purple Mountains

Según reportan diversos medios norteamericanos, el cantautor y escritor David Berman ha fallecido a la edad de 52 años. Por el momento se desconocen las causas de su muerte, que ha sido confirmada por su sello, Drag City, con un escueto “Buenas noches” acompañando una foto de un joven Berman. Berman cultivó su faceta como poeta, publicando los libros ‘Actual Air’ (1999) y ‘The Portable February’ (2009), y dibujante de cómics, pero sin duda su obra que deja más poso es la musical, primero en Silver Jews y, hace tan solo unos meses, apenas semanas, Purple Mountains, cuyo debut etiquetábamos como Disco Recomendado días atrás.
Berman fue alma mater de Silver Jews, grupo que formó en la universidad de Virginia con dos amigos, Stephen Malkmus y Bob Nastanovich –a los que más tarde conocería el mundo como parte de Pavement–, pero que solo le tuvo a él como miembro constante durante su existencia. Silver Jews formó parte, involuntariamente, de aquel furor indie rock que discurrió paralelamente a la corriente grunge, pese a que él, en realidad, era más un cantautor que un rockero. ‘Starlite Walker’ (1994), ‘The Natural Bridge’ (1996) y ‘American Water’ (1998) conforman una trilogía iniciática en la que, pese al aire deslavazado de su voz y la instrumentación, no esconden otra cosa que un cantautor con una mirada ácida y certera. Tras tres álbumes más publicados en los 00s, se despidió públicamente de la música.
Hasta este año, cuando sorpresivamente se anunció su regreso con un nuevo grupo, Purple Mountains, en el que cambiaba su nombre más que su sonido y espíritu. Su debut es un álbum fabuloso en el que revela, no sin un peculiar sentido del humor, el fin de su relación con su compañera durante décadas, Cassie Marrett, que también formó parte de Silver Jews. Había incluso prevista una gira de presentación. Por supuesto sus amigos de Pavement y artistas como The Mountain Goats, Cat Power (Chan Marshall publica una foto junto a él), Deerhunter, Kurt Vile o The Avalanches (con los que colaboró en ‘Wildflower’) han lamentado su pérdida con mensajes en las redes sociales.
We couldn't be more sorry to tell you this. David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we've ever known is gone. Rest easy, David. pic.twitter.com/5n5bctcu4j
I didn’t know about my friend DCB when I wrote this must have been in the air .His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling.. he was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it
I am extremely grateful that Dan Koretzky and everyone at Drag City came in to David's life roughly thirty years ago. Without Drag City, David's work, as a poet and musician would not have been read or heard. Their artist-label relationship was unique, unprecedented & beautiful.
Of, loosely, my generation of songwriters, the best of us. This loss is devastating. Rest easy, fellow traveler. https://t.co/6EqPLrDpXM
You’re just listening to someone’s music one day assuming there will be more and then they’re gone. Huge loss. Thankful for the records we have & thinking about everyone who knew David Berman, played & worked with him. #RIP
We have no words to describe how we feel this morning to learn of the loss of David Berman. All our love goes out to his family, loved ones, the drag city family and the musicians who journeyed with him
So crushed. I grew up on David Berman and the Silver Jews catalogue in mostly real time… in such a way that his music and lyrics and vocals have touched me to this day and are still growing in significance (and of course a higher high of nostalgia on the side with each revisitation… and there has been so much revisiting these last few years I must say). I was so excited for these upcoming shows and how amazing the new Purple Mountains record is. I was so stoked and so proud of Jarvis and Jeremy and the @woodsist gang for knocking this album outta the park. David's music always hit on a basic human gut level just in the power of his lyrics and voice alone… in a way no other modern artist of my generation has been able to… We were friends but I was looking forward to hopefully becoming closer and was so excited to see him around with purple mountains and hopefully play on “trains across the sea” in philly. Speaking of that tune (and others)… I’ve been singing a few silver jews songs to my daughters at night before they go to bed… since they were little… (it was a no brainer in the dna if my upbringing…) they were always affected by Cassie’s beautiful voice in “Tennessee” and would wanna sing that part… to the extent the first song my oldest daughter Awilda sang from memory (and later we recorded a version of) was "trains across the sea" and she performed "new orleans" at her coop talent show. When my family came thru Nashville David and Cassie took us in graciously and David bought the girls a Mr Games style trinket I guess you might call a diorama music box (?) either way it will be cherished always. Love forever to Cassie and David from Kurt, Suzanne, Awilda and Delphine. “Snow is falling in Manhattan…” “I loved being my mother’s son…” “when god was young… he made the wind and the sun. And since then it’s been a slow education. And you got that one idea again………” “oh… oh oh… I’m lightening. Oh… oh oh… I’m rain. Oh… oh oh… it’s frightening… I’m not the same. I’m not the same. I’m not the same.” ❤️ God bless @dragcityrecords for releasing so much (and all) of his material. R.I.P. David Berman. You will be missed.