Fallece Vaughan Oliver, autor de míticas portadas para Pixies, Cocteau Twins, This Mortal Coil, Breeders…

Vaughan Oliver, diseñador gráfico tras numerosas portadas míticas de grupos pertenecientes al sello 4AD, de cuya estética fue en gran parte responsable, ha fallecido a los 62 años, han confirmado medios como Rolling Stone o Pitchfork.

El trabajo más recordado de Oliver es probablemente el asociado a la banda Pixies. Él diseñó las portadas de varios de sus discos, incluidas las de ‘Surfer Rosa’ (1988) y ‘Doolittle’ (1989), además de ‘Trompe Le Monde’ (1991), ‘Indie Cindy‘ (2014), ‘Head Carrier‘ (2016) y ‘Beneath the Eyrie‘ (2019). Además diseñó las cubiertas de álbumes clásicos como ‘Treasure’ de Cocteau Twins (1984), ‘It’ll End in Tears’ de This Mortal Coil (1984), el debut de Clan of Xymox (1985), ‘House Tornado’ de Throwing Muses (1988), ‘The Comforts of Madness’ de Pale Saints (1990), ‘Down Colorful Hill’ de Red House Painters (1992), ‘Last Splash’ de Breeders (1993), ‘Ask Me Tomorrow’ de Mojave 3 (1995), ‘The Drift’ de Scott Walker (2006) o más recientemente ‘Crazy Clown Time’ de David Lynch (2011) o ‘Fluorescence’ de Asobi Seksu (2011).

Ivo Watts-Russell, fundador de 4AD, ha recordado a Oliver en un emotivo comunicado publicado en Facebook, en el que ha recordado la amistad que compartieron y en el que ha detallado que, en los últimos años de su vida, Oliver había sufrido una “seria enfermedad” de la que sin embargo había logrado recuperarse. Pixies, Breeders y The Mountain Goats -que trabajaron frecuentemente con Oliver- se cuentan entre los artistas que han recordado al diseñador en las redes.

Oh no – what a giant in shaping a fan’s experience & relationship to the records they love. Amazing work. RIP #VaughanOliver https://t.co/A23WEM5Ri7 — superchunk (@superchunk) December 29, 2019

RIP #VaughanOliver – Influential artist and designer who gave distinct visual identities for many 4AD Records releases including Cocteau Twins, Dead Can Dance, The Breeders, Lush, This Mortal Coil, Pale Saints, Pixies, Throwing Muses and many more. pic.twitter.com/AFLCY7fB0s — Jake Rudh (your classic alternative tour guide) (@JakeRudh) December 29, 2019

In Memoriam, our friend Vaughan Oliver, 12 Sept, 1957-29 Dec, 2019. “Man’s testicle alone (pushed through a piece of card to ensure it’s loneliness).” You will be missed. @4AD_Official @beggarsgroup #vaughanoliver pic.twitter.com/7mGoHJPnPo — theBreeders (@thebreeders) December 29, 2019

as more 4AD records become common touchstone, the Vaughan Oliver aesthetic becomes an indispensable part of the label's identity. You can't mistake it. It holds a disparate roster together, asserts a shared vision. To know about this back thenn is to belong to a secret society. — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) December 29, 2019