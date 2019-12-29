Fallece Vaughan Oliver, autor de míticas portadas para Pixies, Cocteau Twins, This Mortal Coil, Breeders…

Por | 29 Dic 19, 21:00

Vaughan Oliver, diseñador gráfico tras numerosas portadas míticas de grupos pertenecientes al sello 4AD, de cuya estética fue en gran parte responsable, ha fallecido a los 62 años, han confirmado medios como Rolling Stone o Pitchfork.

El trabajo más recordado de Oliver es probablemente el asociado a la banda Pixies. Él diseñó las portadas de varios de sus discos, incluidas las de ‘Surfer Rosa’ (1988) y ‘Doolittle’ (1989), además de ‘Trompe Le Monde’ (1991), ‘Indie Cindy‘ (2014), ‘Head Carrier‘ (2016) y ‘Beneath the Eyrie‘ (2019). Además diseñó las cubiertas de álbumes clásicos como ‘Treasure’ de Cocteau Twins (1984), ‘It’ll End in Tears’ de This Mortal Coil (1984), el debut de Clan of Xymox (1985), ‘House Tornado’ de Throwing Muses (1988), ‘The Comforts of Madness’ de Pale Saints (1990), ‘Down Colorful Hill’ de Red House Painters (1992), ‘Last Splash’ de Breeders (1993), ‘Ask Me Tomorrow’ de Mojave 3 (1995), ‘The Drift’ de Scott Walker (2006) o más recientemente ‘Crazy Clown Time’ de David Lynch (2011) o ‘Fluorescence’ de Asobi Seksu (2011).

Ivo Watts-Russell, fundador de 4AD, ha recordado a Oliver en un emotivo comunicado publicado en Facebook, en el que ha recordado la amistad que compartieron y en el que ha detallado que, en los últimos años de su vida, Oliver había sufrido una “seria enfermedad” de la que sin embargo había logrado recuperarse. Pixies, Breeders y The Mountain Goats -que trabajaron frecuentemente con Oliver- se cuentan entre los artistas que han recordado al diseñador en las redes.

Etiquetas: , , , ,
«

destacamos

Iván Ferreiro y Zahara cedieron el protagonismo de ‘Contrapunto’ a Pucho, Tulsa, Dani Martín…

Izal, Miss Caffeina, Viva Suecia… recuerdan sus primeros pasos en la carretera

El físico importa, Ariana Grande: cúrratelo un poco más

Villancicos Pop 2019: Cariño, Trentemøller, Nathy Peluso, Andrew Bird, blink-182, Phoebe Bridgers & Fiona Apple…

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

Fallece Vaughan Oliver, autor de míticas portadas para Pixies, Cocteau Twins, This Mortal Coil, Breeders…

Revelación o timo: twst no es otra “cyberbabe” obsesionada con las redes sociales y la estética “Y2K”

El físico importa: Vampire Weekend aluden en ‘Father of the Bride’ a la conciencia ambiental… con una gigantesca sábana de papel

Las claves visuales de algunos de los mejores videoclips del año: Tove Lo, Angel Olsen, Lil Nas X, Tierra Whack y Haim

Send this to a friend