Tove Lo, Amaral, Georgia, María José Llergo, “Bombay” y Pablo und Destruktion entran al top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa recupera el top 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Don’t Start Now’ mientras el top 10 vive la llegada de una nueva canción de Tove Lo, ‘Bikini Porn’. Es una semana de muchas novedades y Amaral, Georgia, María José Llergo, Bombay y Pablo und Destruktion se cuelan entre lo más votado. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ y ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth’, ya con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla. En cuanto a subidas, destacan las de Kali Uchis, Kaytranada y Delaporte. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten 10%, de Kaytranada, Kali Uchis

24, de Georgia

Algunos tenemos fe, de Viva Suecia

Aute Cuture, de Rosalía

¿Qué?, de La Bien Querida

bad guy, de Billie Eilish

Bikini Porn, de Tove Lo

Blinding Lights, de the Weeknd

Champion of the World, de Coldplay

Clap Clap, de Delaporte

Dance of the Clairvoyants, de Pearl Jam

Die A Little Bit, de Tinashe, Ms Banks

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

Drogas nuevas, de Algora

El péndulo, de María José Llergo

Everything Else Is Gone Wrong, de Bombay Bicycle Club

Everything I Wanted, de Billie Eilish

France Gall, de Jack Bisonte

Gijón, de Pablo und Destruktion

God Control, de Madonna

Godzilla, de Eminem

Good As Hell, de Lizzo

In The Afternoon, de MGMT

Las ventanas se encienden, de Mucho

Lights Up, de Harry Styles

Loco, de Varry Brava

Looking for America, de Lana del Rey

Lose You to Love Me, de Selena Gomez

Milionària, de Rosalía

Muchísimo, de Confeti de Odio

Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa, de Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree

My Name Is Dark, de Grimes

Nuestro tiempo, de Amaral

Ojalá te murieras, de PUTOCHINOMARICÓN

Peace to All Freaks, de of Montreal

Pienso en tu mirá, de Rosalía

Quedará en nuestra mente, de Amaia

Really don’t like u, de Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue

sad day, de FKA twigs

Simmer, deHayley Williams

Solita, de Kali Uchis

The Greatest, de Lana del Rey

Toro, de Vicente Navarro

Viene y va, de C. Tangana, Natti Nattasha

Win, de Nasty Cherry

Xian Man, de Stephen Malkmus

Yelo, de C. Tangana

You and I, de Caribou

You Should Be Sad, de Halsey

Zorra, de Bad Gyal Ver resultados