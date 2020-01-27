Tove Lo, Amaral, Georgia, María José Llergo, “Bombay” y Pablo und Destruktion entran al top 40 de JNSP

Por | 27 Ene 20, 19:38

Dua Lipa recupera el top 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Don’t Start Now’ mientras el top 10 vive la llegada de una nueva canción de Tove Lo, ‘Bikini Porn’. Es una semana de muchas novedades y Amaral, Georgia, María José Llergo, Bombay y Pablo und Destruktion se cuelan entre lo más votado. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ y ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth’, ya con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla. En cuanto a subidas, destacan las de Kali Uchis, Kaytranada y Delaporte. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 12 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
2 3 1 22 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
3 4 1 43 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
4 5 1 30 God Control Madonna Vota
5 9 1 34 Aute Cuture Rosalía Vota
6 6 1 78 Pienso en tu mirá Rosalía Vota
7 13 2 19 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
8 11 7 8 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
9 9 1 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
10 19 6 12 sad day FKA twigs Vota
11 21 11 5 Solita Kali Uchis Vota
12 17 1 25 Quedará en nuestra mente Amaia Vota
13 12 3 24 Looking for America Lana del Rey Vota
14 28 3 6 Zorra Bad Gyal Vota
15 8 2 29 Milionària Rosalía Vota
16 14 9 10 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
17 16 11 15 Lights Up Harry Styles Vota
18 10 10 13 Lose You to Love Me Selena Gomez Vota
19 20 6 20 ¿Qué? La Bien Querida Vota
20 22 20 7 My Name Is Dark Grimes Vota
21 27 21 5 10% Kaytranada, Kali Uchis Vota
22 22 1 Nuestro tiempo Amaral Vota
23 23 1 24 Georgia Vota
24 18 9 14 Harleys In Hawaii Katy Perry Vota
25 30 25 2 Clap Clap Delaporte Vota
26 7 7 3 Drogas nuevas Algora Vota
27 31 27 2 You Should Be Sad Halsey Vota
28 24 23 7 You and I Caribou Vota
29 32 28 6 In The Afternoon MGMT Vota
30 30 1 El péndulo María José Llergo Vota
31 1 31 2 France Gall Jack Bisonte Vota
32 33 31 9 Die A Little Bit Tinashe, Ms Banks Vota
33 34 33 2 Yelo C. Tangana Vota
34 36 27 10 So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth Grimes Vota
35 23 19 7 Good As Hell Lizzo Vota
36 15 15 3 Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree Vota
37 37 25 9 Champion of the World Coldplay Vota
38 38 1 Everything Else Is Gone Wrong Bombay Bicycle Club Vota
39 39 1 Gijón Pablo und Destruktion Vota
40 39 32 7 Algunos tenemos fe Viva Suecia Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Win Nasty Cherry Vota
Las ventanas se encienden Mucho Vota
Viene y va C. Tangana, Natti Nattasha Vota
Ojalá te murieras PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
Peace to All Freaks of Montreal Vota
Xian Man Stephen Malkmus Vota
Toro Vicente Navarro Vota
Dance of the Clairvoyants Pearl Jam Vota
Loco Varry Brava Vota
Godzilla Eminem Vota
Muchísimo Confeti de Odio Vota
Simmer Hayley Williams Vota

Send this to a friend