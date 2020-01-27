Tove Lo, Amaral, Georgia, María José Llergo, “Bombay” y Pablo und Destruktion entran al top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa recupera el top 1 de nuestra lista semanal con ‘Don’t Start Now’ mientras el top 10 vive la llegada de una nueva canción de Tove Lo, ‘Bikini Porn’. Es una semana de muchas novedades y Amaral, Georgia, María José Llergo, Bombay y Pablo und Destruktion se cuelan entre lo más votado. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ y ‘So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth’, ya con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla. En cuanto a subidas, destacan las de Kali Uchis, Kaytranada y Delaporte. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|1
|2
|1
|12
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|2
|3
|1
|22
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|3
|4
|1
|43
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|4
|5
|1
|30
|God Control
|Madonna
|5
|9
|1
|34
|Aute Cuture
|Rosalía
|6
|6
|1
|78
|Pienso en tu mirá
|Rosalía
|7
|13
|2
|19
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|8
|11
|7
|8
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|9
|–
|9
|1
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|10
|19
|6
|12
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|11
|21
|11
|5
|Solita
|Kali Uchis
|12
|17
|1
|25
|Quedará en nuestra mente
|Amaia
|13
|12
|3
|24
|Looking for America
|Lana del Rey
|14
|28
|3
|6
|Zorra
|Bad Gyal
|15
|8
|2
|29
|Milionària
|Rosalía
|16
|14
|9
|10
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|17
|16
|11
|15
|Lights Up
|Harry Styles
|18
|10
|10
|13
|Lose You to Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|19
|20
|6
|20
|¿Qué?
|La Bien Querida
|20
|22
|20
|7
|My Name Is Dark
|Grimes
|21
|27
|21
|5
|10%
|Kaytranada, Kali Uchis
|22
|–
|22
|1
|Nuestro tiempo
|Amaral
|23
|–
|23
|1
|24
|Georgia
|24
|18
|9
|14
|Harleys In Hawaii
|Katy Perry
|25
|30
|25
|2
|Clap Clap
|Delaporte
|26
|7
|7
|3
|Drogas nuevas
|Algora
|27
|31
|27
|2
|You Should Be Sad
|Halsey
|28
|24
|23
|7
|You and I
|Caribou
|29
|32
|28
|6
|In The Afternoon
|MGMT
|30
|–
|30
|1
|El péndulo
|María José Llergo
|31
|1
|31
|2
|France Gall
|Jack Bisonte
|32
|33
|31
|9
|Die A Little Bit
|Tinashe, Ms Banks
|33
|34
|33
|2
|Yelo
|C. Tangana
|34
|36
|27
|10
|So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth
|Grimes
|35
|23
|19
|7
|Good As Hell
|Lizzo
|36
|15
|15
|3
|Muiñeira para a filla da bruxa
|Rodrigo Cuevas ronda a Raül Refree
|37
|37
|25
|9
|Champion of the World
|Coldplay
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Everything Else Is Gone Wrong
|Bombay Bicycle Club
|39
|–
|39
|1
|Gijón
|Pablo und Destruktion
|40
|39
|32
|7
|Algunos tenemos fe
|Viva Suecia
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Win
|Nasty Cherry
|–
|Las ventanas se encienden
|Mucho
|–
|Viene y va
|C. Tangana, Natti Nattasha
|–
|Ojalá te murieras
|PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|–
|Peace to All Freaks
|of Montreal
|–
|Xian Man
|Stephen Malkmus
|–
|Toro
|Vicente Navarro
|–
|Dance of the Clairvoyants
|Pearl Jam
|–
|Loco
|Varry Brava
|–
|Godzilla
|Eminem
|–
|Muchísimo
|Confeti de Odio
|–
|Simmer
|Hayley Williams
