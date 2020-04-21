Charli XCX, Selena Gomez, The Strokes, Empress Of y yaeji entran al top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa continúa en el podio de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, ocupándolo al completo como viene siendo habitual en los últimos tiempos. La entrada más fuerte es ‘Forever’ de Charli XCX, seguida de la última de Selena Gomez. En la mitad baja encontramos también nuevos temas de The Strokes, Empress Of y yaeji, mientras es momento de despedirse de ‘Lost In Yesterday’, el gran single de Tame Impala, ya con más de 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

