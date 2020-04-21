Charli XCX, Selena Gomez, The Strokes, Empress Of y yaeji entran al top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa continúa en el podio de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, ocupándolo al completo como viene siendo habitual en los últimos tiempos. La entrada más fuerte es ‘Forever’ de Charli XCX, seguida de la última de Selena Gomez. En la mitad baja encontramos también nuevos temas de The Strokes, Empress Of y yaeji, mientras es momento de despedirse de ‘Lost In Yesterday’, el gran single de Tame Impala, ya con más de 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|1
|2
|1
|11
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|3
|3
|1
|24
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|4
|4
|4
|20
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|5
|7
|1
|34
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|6
|6
|1
|7
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|7
|8
|8
|4
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|8
|18
|1
|42
|God Control
|Madonna
|9
|17
|9
|2
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|10
|10
|8
|7
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|11
|12
|1
|55
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|12
|14
|6
|22
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|13
|–
|13
|1
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|14
|–
|14
|1
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|15
|15
|10
|9
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|16
|16
|6
|24
|sad day
|FKA twigs
|17
|20
|2
|31
|Really don’t like u
|Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue
|18
|11
|9
|10
|Are U Gonna Tell Her
|Tove Lo
|19
|13
|9
|13
|Bikini Porn
|Tove Lo
|20
|9
|9
|3
|Flashback
|Javiera Mena
|21
|23
|15
|7
|People I’ve Been Sad
|Christine & the Queens
|22
|24
|22
|3
|Je disparais dans tes bras
|Christine and the Queens
|23
|29
|12
|6
|Murphy’s Law
|Róisín Murphy
|24
|19
|12
|11
|Lost in Yesterday
|Tame Impala
|25
|34
|25
|9
|Bad Decisions
|The Strokes
|26
|5
|1
|6
|Desciende a mí
|Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor
|27
|–
|27
|1
|Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus
|The Strokes
|28
|27
|18
|5
|Vigilantes del espejo
|Triángulo de Amor Bizarro
|29
|30
|27
|5
|Caution
|The Killers
|30
|33
|21
|6
|Never Come Back
|Caribou
|31
|26
|26
|7
|La difícil
|Bad Bunny
|32
|21
|21
|7
|Spotlight
|Jessie Ware
|33
|22
|22
|6
|Steps
|Haim
|34
|25
|9
|5
|Viniste a por mí
|Soleá Morente
|35
|31
|29
|7
|Describe
|Perfume Genius
|36
|28
|17
|7
|The Man
|Taylor Swift
|37
|36
|32
|5
|Comme des garçons (like the boys)
|Rina Sawayama
|38
|–
|38
|1
|Give Me Another Chance
|Empress Of
|39
|38
|38
|2
|La canción que creo que no te mereces
|Carolina Durante, Jota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던
|yaeji
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|I Feel Alive
|TOPS
|–
|Sábanas santas
|Sr Chinarro
|–
|Teacher
|Chromatics
|–
|they told us it was hard, but they were wrong
|Ela Minus
|–
|Fontana
|Cosmen
|–
|Porches
|Patience
|–
|Here They Come
|Hamilton Leithauser
|–
|I Don’t Know
|Jamie xx
|–
|Every Color
|Louis the Child, Mark Foster
|–
|Second Best
|J’aime
|–
|Aries
|Gorillaz, Peter Hook, Georgia
|–
|Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better
|The Streets, Tame Impala
