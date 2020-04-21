Charli XCX, Selena Gomez, The Strokes, Empress Of y yaeji entran al top 40 de JNSP

Dua Lipa continúa en el podio de lo más votado de JENESAISPOP, ocupándolo al completo como viene siendo habitual en los últimos tiempos. La entrada más fuerte es ‘Forever’ de Charli XCX, seguida de la última de Selena Gomez. En la mitad baja encontramos también nuevos temas de The Strokes, Empress Of y yaeji, mientras es momento de despedirse de ‘Lost In Yesterday’, el gran single de Tame Impala, ya con más de 10 semanas y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 2 1 11 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
2 1 1 3 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
3 3 1 24 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
4 4 4 20 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
5 7 1 34 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
6 6 1 7 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
7 8 8 4 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
8 18 1 42 God Control Madonna Vota
9 17 9 2 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan Vota
10 10 8 7 Say So Doja Cat Vota
11 12 1 55 bad guy Billie Eilish Vota
12 14 6 22 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish Vota
13 13 1 Forever Charli XCX Vota
14 14 1 Boyfriend Selena Gomez Vota
15 15 10 9 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
16 16 6 24 sad day FKA twigs Vota
17 20 2 31 Really don’t like u Tove Lo, Kylie Minogue Vota
18 11 9 10 Are U Gonna Tell Her Tove Lo Vota
19 13 9 13 Bikini Porn Tove Lo Vota
20 9 9 3 Flashback Javiera Mena Vota
21 23 15 7 People I’ve Been Sad Christine & the Queens Vota
22 24 22 3 Je disparais dans tes bras Christine and the Queens Vota
23 29 12 6 Murphy’s Law Róisín Murphy Vota
24 19 12 11 Lost in Yesterday Tame Impala Vota
25 34 25 9 Bad Decisions The Strokes Vota
26 5 1 6 Desciende a mí Pshycotic Beats, Pati Amor Vota
27 27 1 Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus The Strokes Vota
28 27 18 5 Vigilantes del espejo Triángulo de Amor Bizarro Vota
29 30 27 5 Caution The Killers Vota
30 33 21 6 Never Come Back Caribou Vota
31 26 26 7 La difícil Bad Bunny Vota
32 21 21 7 Spotlight Jessie Ware Vota
33 22 22 6 Steps Haim Vota
34 25 9 5 Viniste a por mí Soleá Morente Vota
35 31 29 7 Describe Perfume Genius Vota
36 28 17 7 The Man Taylor Swift Vota
37 36 32 5 Comme des garçons (like the boys) Rina Sawayama Vota
38 38 1 Give Me Another Chance Empress Of Vota
39 38 38 2 La canción que creo que no te mereces Carolina Durante, Jota Vota
40 40 1 WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 yaeji Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
I Feel Alive TOPS Vota
Sábanas santas Sr Chinarro Vota
Teacher Chromatics Vota
they told us it was hard, but they were wrong Ela Minus Vota
Fontana Cosmen Vota
Porches Patience Vota
Here They Come Hamilton Leithauser Vota
I Don’t Know Jamie xx Vota
Every Color Louis the Child, Mark Foster Vota
Second Best J’aime Vota
Aries Gorillaz, Peter Hook, Georgia Vota
Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better The Streets, Tame Impala Vota

