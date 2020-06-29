Beyoncé, Mónica Naranjo, Annie, Delaporte, The Killers y H.E.R. entran al top 40 de JNSP

‘Rain On Me’ continúa siendo la canción más votada de JENESAISPOP seguida por ‘Break My Heart’ de Dua Lipa. Son llamativas las subidas de los singles de Jessie Ware y de Chloe x Hall, por primera vez en el top 15. Las entradas directas al top 20 son las de Beyoncé y Mónica Naranjo, mientras en posiciones más modestas hallamos a Annie, Delaporte con PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, The Killers y H.E.R. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Delete Forever’ y ‘IDon’tKnow’, ya con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten A Ghost, de Travis

Última conexión, de Monterrosa

¡Hoy no!, de Mónica Naranjo

BLACK PARADE, de Beyoncé

Blame It On Me, de Melanie C

Blinding Lights, de the Weeknd

Break My Heart, de Dua Lipa

claws, de Charli XCX

Corazón astral, de Javiera Mena

Cuando todo estaba bien, de Carlos Sadness

Cyberpet, de Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto

Daisies, de Katy Perry

De dónde vienes, de Delaporte, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN

Delete Forever, de Grimes

Discoteca en ruinas, de Joe Crepúsculo

Do It, de Chloe x Halle

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

En la feria de atracciones, de The New Raemon

Forever, de Charli XCX

Grounds, de IDLES

I Can’t Breath, de H.E.R.

I Contain Multitudes, de Bob Dylan

I Want You To Love Me, de Fiona Apple

In Your Eyes, de The Weeknd

Je t’aime encore, de Yelle

Kyoto, de Phoebe Bridgers

La fuerza, de La Bien Querida

Malibu, de Kim Petras

Marinero, de Lauren Nine

Mequetrefe, de Arca

My Own Soul’s Warning, de The Killers

My Religion Is You, de The Flaming Lips

Nunca estoy, de C. Tangana

On the Floor, de Perfume Genius

On, de Kelly Lee Owens

Peleadora, de Mala Rodríguez

Pelota, de Khruangbin

Physical, de Dua Lipa

Pigeons, de Bill Callahan

Rain On Me, de Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

Save A Kiss, de Jessie Ware

Say So, de Doja Cat

Sombra lunar, de Chucho

Stupid Love, de Lady Gaga

Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton, de BENEE

Swill, de Jónsi

Take Yourself Home, de Troye Sivan

The Greatest, de Lana del Rey

Time, de Arca

TKN, de Rosalía, Travis Scott

Watermelon Sugar, de Harry Styles

You’re All I Want, de Cigarettes After Sex Ver resultados