Beyoncé, Mónica Naranjo, Annie, Delaporte, The Killers y H.E.R. entran al top 40 de JNSP

‘Rain On Me’ continúa siendo la canción más votada de JENESAISPOP seguida por ‘Break My Heart’ de Dua Lipa. Son llamativas las subidas de los singles de Jessie Ware y de Chloe x Hall, por primera vez en el top 15. Las entradas directas al top 20 son las de Beyoncé y Mónica Naranjo, mientras en posiciones más modestas hallamos a Annie, Delaporte con PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, The Killers y H.E.R. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Delete Forever’ y ‘IDon’tKnow’, ya con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|2
|3
|1
|13
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|3
|5
|1
|17
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|4
|8
|2
|30
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|5
|4
|1
|34
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|6
|9
|5
|14
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|7
|2
|1
|21
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|8
|10
|1
|44
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|9
|6
|6
|4
|TKN
|Rosalía, Travis Scott
|Vota
|10
|7
|6
|17
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|Vota
|11
|12
|11
|6
|Daisies
|Katy Perry
|Vota
|12
|13
|11
|6
|claws
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|13
|11
|10
|11
|Forever
|Charli XCX
|Vota
|14
|22
|2
|7
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|15
|24
|15
|1
|Do It
|Chloe x Halle
|Vota
|16
|30
|16
|5
|Time
|Arca
|Vota
|17
|–
|17
|1
|BLACK PARADE
|Beyoncé
|Vota
|18
|15
|15
|6
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|19
|–
|19
|1
|¡Hoy no!
|Mónica Naranjo
|Vota
|20
|17
|9
|12
|Take Yourself Home
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|21
|18
|13
|9
|Nunca estoy
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|22
|22
|7
|7
|On the Floor
|Perfume Genius
|Vota
|23
|14
|11
|11
|Boyfriend
|Selena Gomez
|Vota
|24
|16
|10
|19
|Delete Forever
|Grimes
|Vota
|25
|19
|16
|7
|Malibu
|Kim Petras
|Vota
|26
|20
|20
|3
|La fuerza
|La Bien Querida
|Vota
|27
|21
|6
|8
|I Want You To Love Me
|Fiona Apple
|Vota
|28
|–
|28
|1
|American Cars
|Annie
|Vota
|29
|31
|27
|5
|You’re All I Want
|Cigarettes After Sex
|Vota
|30
|32
|18
|9
|Je t’aime encore
|Yelle
|Vota
|31
|25
|19
|8
|Discoteca en ruinas
|Joe Crepúsculo
|Vota
|32
|26
|26
|10
|I Don’t Know
|Jamie xx
|Vota
|33
|–
|33
|1
|De dónde vienes
|Delaporte, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN
|Vota
|34
|–
|34
|1
|My Own Soul’s Warning
|The Killers
|Vota
|35
|33
|33
|5
|Cyberpet
|Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto
|Vota
|36
|RE
|34
|–
|Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton
|BENEE
|Vota
|37
|39
|37
|2
|Grounds
|IDLES
|Vota
|38
|–
|38
|1
|I Can’t Breath
|H.E.R.
|Vota
|39
|34
|26
|4
|Peleadora
|Mala Rodríguez
|Vota
|40
|36
|36
|3
|A Ghost
|Travis
|Vota
|40
|33
|33
|3
|In the Afternoon
|Josef Salvat
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Corazón astral
|Javiera Mena
|Vota
|–
|Kyoto
|Phoebe Bridgers
|Vota
|–
|Swill
|Jónsi
|Vota
|–
|On
|Kelly Lee Owens
|Vota
|–
|Mequetrefe
|Arca
|Vota
|–
|Pelota
|Khruangbin
|Vota
|–
|My Religion Is You
|The Flaming Lips
|Vota
|–
|I Contain Multitudes
|Bob Dylan
|Vota
|–
|Cuando todo estaba bien
|Carlos Sadness
|Vota
|–
|En la feria de atracciones
|The New Raemon
|Vota
|–
|Marinero
|Lauren Nine
|Vota
|–
|Blame It On Me
|Melanie C
|Vota
|–
|Última conexión
|Monterrosa
|Vota
|–
|Pigeons
|Bill Callahan
|Vota
|–
|Sombra lunar
|Chucho
|Vota
Etiquetas: annie, beyonce, delaporte, h.e.r., mónica naranjo, the killers