Beyoncé, Mónica Naranjo, Annie, Delaporte, The Killers y H.E.R. entran al top 40 de JNSP

Rain On Me’ continúa siendo la canción más votada de JENESAISPOP seguida por ‘Break My Heart’ de Dua Lipa. Son llamativas las subidas de los singles de Jessie Ware y de Chloe x Hall, por primera vez en el top 15. Las entradas directas al top 20 son las de Beyoncé y Mónica Naranjo, mientras en posiciones más modestas hallamos a Annie, Delaporte con PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, The Killers y H.E.R. Es momento de despedirse de ‘Boyfriend’, ‘Delete Forever’ y ‘IDon’tKnow’, ya con 10 semanas o más y en la mitad baja de la tabla. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 5 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
2 3 1 13 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
3 5 1 17 Stupid Love Lady Gaga Vota
4 8 2 30 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
5 4 1 34 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
6 9 5 14 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
7 2 1 21 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
8 10 1 44 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
9 6 6 4 TKN Rosalía, Travis Scott Vota
10 7 6 17 Say So Doja Cat Vota
11 12 11 6 Daisies Katy Perry Vota
12 13 11 6 claws Charli XCX Vota
13 11 10 11 Forever Charli XCX Vota
14 22 2 7 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
15 24 15 1 Do It Chloe x Halle Vota
16 30 16 5 Time Arca Vota
17 17 1 BLACK PARADE Beyoncé Vota
18 15 15 6 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
19 19 1 ¡Hoy no! Mónica Naranjo Vota
20 17 9 12 Take Yourself Home Troye Sivan Vota
21 18 13 9 Nunca estoy C. Tangana Vota
22 22 7 7 On the Floor Perfume Genius Vota
23 14 11 11 Boyfriend Selena Gomez Vota
24 16 10 19 Delete Forever Grimes Vota
25 19 16 7 Malibu Kim Petras Vota
26 20 20 3 La fuerza La Bien Querida Vota
27 21 6 8 I Want You To Love Me Fiona Apple Vota
28 28 1 American Cars Annie Vota
29 31 27 5 You’re All I Want Cigarettes After Sex Vota
30 32 18 9 Je t’aime encore Yelle Vota
31 25 19 8 Discoteca en ruinas Joe Crepúsculo Vota
32 26 26 10 I Don’t Know Jamie xx Vota
33 33 1 De dónde vienes Delaporte, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN Vota
34 34 1 My Own Soul’s Warning The Killers Vota
35 33 33 5 Cyberpet Rakky Ripper, PUTOCHINOMARICÓN, eurosanto Vota
36 RE 34 Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton BENEE Vota
37 39 37 2 Grounds IDLES Vota
38 38 1 I Can’t Breath H.E.R. Vota
39 34 26 4 Peleadora Mala Rodríguez Vota
40 36 36 3 A Ghost Travis Vota
40 33 33 3 In the Afternoon Josef Salvat Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Corazón astral Javiera Mena Vota
Kyoto Phoebe Bridgers Vota
Swill Jónsi Vota
On Kelly Lee Owens Vota
Mequetrefe Arca Vota
Pelota Khruangbin Vota
My Religion Is You The Flaming Lips Vota
I Contain Multitudes Bob Dylan Vota
Cuando todo estaba bien Carlos Sadness Vota
En la feria de atracciones The New Raemon Vota
Marinero Lauren Nine Vota
Blame It On Me Melanie C Vota
Última conexión Monterrosa Vota
Pigeons Bill Callahan Vota
Sombra lunar Chucho Vota

