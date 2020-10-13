‘Levitating’ no puede con ‘Magic’ y ‘911’ en el top 40 de JNSP; entran Nathy, Jónsi con Robyn y Romy

Kylie sube al puesto 1 con ‘Magic‘, el segundo single de su nuevo disco, desbancando a Lady Gaga, que pasa al número 2 con ‘911‘. Esta vez Dua Lipa no ha logrado el número 1 con ‘Levitating’ como sí lograra con ‘Don’t Start Now’, ‘Physical’ y ‘Break My Heart’, quizá por una cuestión de saturación o por cuánto nos ha mareado con diferentes remixes del tema, que no eran en absoluto necesarios en este caso. En cualquier caso, destacada entrada, mucho más que las de Nathy Peluso, Jónsi y Romy, quien sorprendentemente llega tan sólo por los pelos al número 40. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Who’s Laughing Now’, ‘exile’ y ‘My Future’, ya con 10 semanas en la tabla y en la mitad baja. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 3 1 2 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
2 1 1 3 911 Lady Gaga Vota
3 5 1 11 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
4 4 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
5 2 1 8 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
6 10 1 14 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
7 7 2 46 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
8 6 1 29 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
9 8 1 50 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
10 9 1 36 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
11 14 2 22 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
12 4 1 19 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
13 25 10 10 Something More Róisín Murphy Vota
14 20 14 3 Naked Ava Max Vota
15 15 5 29 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
16 16 1 60 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
17 11 2 11 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
18 12 9 21 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
19 18 8 13 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
20 26 5 7 Video Game Sufjan Stevens Vota
21 19 19 10 Who’s Laughing Now Ava Max Vota
22 13 3 10 exile Taylor Swift, Bon Iver Vota
23 28 18 9 Nuevo verano Amaia Vota
24 31 24 4 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
25 37 25 2 Can I Believe You Fleet Foxes Vota
26 26 1 Sana, Sana Nathy Peluso Vota
27 22 11 10 My Future Billie Eilish Vota
28 33 19 7 Baby It’s You London Grammar Vota
29 29 1 Salt Licorice Jónsi, Robyn Vota
30 17 17 3 betty Taylor Swift Vota
31 40 22 3 Strange Timez Gorillaz, Robert Smith Vota
32 21 19 9 WAP Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Vota
33 23 18 3 J’veux un chien Yelle Vota
34 29 13 7 Dying Breed The Killers Vota
35 32 21 4 Be a Rebel New Order Vota
36 30 15 5 Karaté Yelle Vota
37 35 14 5 Modo avión Cariño, Natalia Lacunza Vota
38 36 20 6 Cyr The Smashing Pumpkins Vota
39 38 27 5 Douha (Mali Mali) Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara Vota
40 40 1 Lifetime Romy Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
Waving at the Window Travis Vota
Doce de cada diez Val del Omar Vota
Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
Enfance 80 Videoclub, Natalia Lacunza Vota
Crying at the Discotheque Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
Numb Sylvan Esso Vota
The Streets Where I Belong Annie Vota
Dinner at Tiffany’s Jay Electronica, Charlotte Gainsbourg Vota
Franchise Travis Scott, M.I.A., Young Thug Vota
Siberian Butterfly Bob Mould Vota

