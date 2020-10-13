‘Levitating’ no puede con ‘Magic’ y ‘911’ en el top 40 de JNSP; entran Nathy, Jónsi con Robyn y Romy

Kylie sube al puesto 1 con ‘Magic‘, el segundo single de su nuevo disco, desbancando a Lady Gaga, que pasa al número 2 con ‘911‘. Esta vez Dua Lipa no ha logrado el número 1 con ‘Levitating’ como sí lograra con ‘Don’t Start Now’, ‘Physical’ y ‘Break My Heart’, quizá por una cuestión de saturación o por cuánto nos ha mareado con diferentes remixes del tema, que no eran en absoluto necesarios en este caso. En cualquier caso, destacada entrada, mucho más que las de Nathy Peluso, Jónsi y Romy, quien sorprendentemente llega tan sólo por los pelos al número 40. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Who’s Laughing Now’, ‘exile’ y ‘My Future’, ya con 10 semanas en la tabla y en la mitad baja. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|3
|1
|2
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|2
|1
|1
|3
|911
|Lady Gaga
|Vota
|3
|5
|1
|11
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|Vota
|4
|–
|4
|–
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|5
|2
|1
|8
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|Vota
|6
|10
|1
|14
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|7
|7
|2
|46
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|8
|6
|1
|29
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|9
|8
|1
|50
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|10
|9
|1
|36
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|Vota
|11
|14
|2
|22
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|Vota
|12
|4
|1
|19
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|Vota
|13
|25
|10
|10
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|Vota
|14
|20
|14
|3
|Naked
|Ava Max
|Vota
|15
|15
|5
|29
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|Vota
|16
|16
|1
|60
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|Vota
|17
|11
|2
|11
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|18
|12
|9
|21
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|Vota
|19
|18
|8
|13
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|Vota
|20
|26
|5
|7
|Video Game
|Sufjan Stevens
|Vota
|21
|19
|19
|10
|Who’s Laughing Now
|Ava Max
|Vota
|22
|13
|3
|10
|exile
|Taylor Swift, Bon Iver
|Vota
|23
|28
|18
|9
|Nuevo verano
|Amaia
|Vota
|24
|31
|24
|4
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|Vota
|25
|37
|25
|2
|Can I Believe You
|Fleet Foxes
|Vota
|26
|–
|26
|1
|Sana, Sana
|Nathy Peluso
|Vota
|27
|22
|11
|10
|My Future
|Billie Eilish
|Vota
|28
|33
|19
|7
|Baby It’s You
|London Grammar
|Vota
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Salt Licorice
|Jónsi, Robyn
|Vota
|30
|17
|17
|3
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|Vota
|31
|40
|22
|3
|Strange Timez
|Gorillaz, Robert Smith
|Vota
|32
|21
|19
|9
|WAP
|Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion
|Vota
|33
|23
|18
|3
|J’veux un chien
|Yelle
|Vota
|34
|29
|13
|7
|Dying Breed
|The Killers
|Vota
|35
|32
|21
|4
|Be a Rebel
|New Order
|Vota
|36
|30
|15
|5
|Karaté
|Yelle
|Vota
|37
|35
|14
|5
|Modo avión
|Cariño, Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|38
|36
|20
|6
|Cyr
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|Vota
|39
|38
|27
|5
|Douha (Mali Mali)
|Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara
|Vota
|40
|–
|40
|1
|Lifetime
|Romy
|Vota
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|Waving at the Window
|Travis
|Vota
|–
|Doce de cada diez
|Val del Omar
|Vota
|–
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|Vota
|–
|Enfance 80
|Videoclub, Natalia Lacunza
|Vota
|–
|Crying at the Discotheque
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|Vota
|–
|Numb
|Sylvan Esso
|Vota
|–
|The Streets Where I Belong
|Annie
|Vota
|–
|Dinner at Tiffany’s
|Jay Electronica, Charlotte Gainsbourg
|Vota
|–
|Franchise
|Travis Scott, M.I.A., Young Thug
|Vota
|–
|Siberian Butterfly
|Bob Mould
|Vota