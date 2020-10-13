‘Levitating’ no puede con ‘Magic’ y ‘911’ en el top 40 de JNSP; entran Nathy, Jónsi con Robyn y Romy

Kylie sube al puesto 1 con ‘Magic‘, el segundo single de su nuevo disco, desbancando a Lady Gaga, que pasa al número 2 con ‘911‘. Esta vez Dua Lipa no ha logrado el número 1 con ‘Levitating’ como sí lograra con ‘Don’t Start Now’, ‘Physical’ y ‘Break My Heart’, quizá por una cuestión de saturación o por cuánto nos ha mareado con diferentes remixes del tema, que no eran en absoluto necesarios en este caso. En cualquier caso, destacada entrada, mucho más que las de Nathy Peluso, Jónsi y Romy, quien sorprendentemente llega tan sólo por los pelos al número 40. Esta semana nos despedimos de ‘Who’s Laughing Now’, ‘exile’ y ‘My Future’, ya con 10 semanas en la tabla y en la mitad baja. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

911, de Lady Gaga

Baby It’s You, de London Grammar

Be a Rebel, de New Order

betty, de Taylor Swift

Blinding Lights, de the Weeknd

Break My Heart, de Dua Lipa

Can I Believe You, de Fleet Foxes

cardigan, de Taylor Swift

Crying at the Discotheque, de Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Cyr, de The Smashing Pumpkins

Demasiadas mujeres, de C. Tangana

Dinner at Tiffany’s, de Jay Electronica, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Doce de cada diez, de Val del Omar

Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa

Douha (Mali Mali), de Disclosure, Fatoumata Diawara

Dying Breed, de The Killers

Easy, de Troye Sivan

Enfance 80, de Videoclub, Natalia Lacunza

Franchise, de Travis Scott, M.I.A., Young Thug

In Spain We Call It Soledad, de Rigoberta Bandini

In Your Eyes, de The Weeknd

J’veux un chien, de Yelle

Karaté, de Yelle

Levitating, de Dua Lipa

Lifetime, de Romy

Magic, de Kylie Minogue

Midnight Sky, de Miley Cyrus

Modo avión, de Cariño, Natalia Lacunza

Naked, de Ava Max

Nuevo verano, de Amaia

Numb, de Sylvan Esso

Physical, de Dua Lipa

Rain On Me, de Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

Salt Licorice, de Jónsi, Robyn

Sana, Sana, de Nathy Peluso

Save A Kiss, de Jessie Ware

Say Something, de Kylie Minogue

Siberian Butterfly, de Bob Mould

Something More, de Róisín Murphy

Strange Timez, de Gorillaz, Robert Smith

The Greatest, de Lana del Rey

The Streets Where I Belong, de Annie

Video Game, de Sufjan Stevens

WAP, de Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion

Watermelon Sugar, de Harry Styles

Waving at the Window, de Travis

What's Your Pleasure?, de Jessie Ware