Lana del Rey, Maria Rodés, James Blake y Kelly Rowland entran al top 40 de JNSP

Mientras Kylie y Gaga se mantienen como lo más votado de JNSP, son variadas las entradas que recibimos esta semana: lo nuevo de Lana del Rey, aunque en una posición mucho más modesta de lo habitual, dada la decepción generalizada en torno a ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman’; Maria Rodés con uno de los temas del fantástico ‘Lilith’, James Blake con el tema titular de su nuevo EP, y Kelly Rowland con una producción cuyo sample nos costó localizar pero lo conseguimos tras contactar con su productor. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.
|Top
|Ant.
|Peak
|Sem.
|Canción
|Artista
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Magic
|Kylie Minogue
|2
|2
|1
|5
|911
|Lady Gaga
|3
|4
|1
|13
|Say Something
|Kylie Minogue
|4
|3
|1
|10
|Midnight Sky
|Miley Cyrus
|5
|6
|4
|3
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|6
|8
|1
|38
|Physical
|Dua Lipa
|7
|5
|1
|16
|What’s Your Pleasure?
|Jessie Ware
|8
|7
|1
|21
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
|9
|9
|2
|48
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|10
|10
|1
|31
|Break My Heart
|Dua Lipa
|11
|11
|1
|52
|Don’t Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|12
|12
|2
|24
|Save A Kiss
|Jessie Ware
|13
|16
|13
|2
|Crying at the Discotheque
|Sophie Ellis-Bextor
|14
|15
|10
|12
|Something More
|Róisín Murphy
|15
|17
|1
|62
|The Greatest
|Lana del Rey
|16
|18
|2
|13
|cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|17
|–
|17
|1
|Let Me Love You Like a Woman
|Lana del Rey
|18
|13
|5
|31
|In Your Eyes
|The Weeknd
|19
|14
|9
|23
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|20
|19
|8
|15
|Easy
|Troye Sivan
|21
|25
|5
|9
|Video Game
|Sufjan Stevens
|22
|27
|22
|2
|Demasiadas mujeres
|C. Tangana
|23
|24
|23
|6
|In Spain We Call It Soledad
|Rigoberta Bandini
|24
|22
|17
|5
|betty
|Taylor Swift
|25
|21
|14
|5
|Naked
|Ava Max
|26
|–
|26
|1
|La Extraña
|Maria Rodés
|27
|26
|18
|5
|J’veux un chien
|Yelle
|28
|–
|28
|1
|Before
|James Blake
|29
|–
|29
|1
|Crazy
|Kelly Rowland
|30
|36
|29
|3
|Salt Licorice
|Jónsi, Robyn
|31
|29
|29
|3
|Lifetime
|Romy
|32
|31
|26
|3
|Sana, Sana
|Nathy Peluso
|33
|20
|20
|2
|Enfance 80
|Videoclub, Natalia Lacunza
|34
|33
|15
|7
|Karaté
|Yelle
|35
|34
|13
|9
|Dying Breed
|The Killers
|36
|37
|21
|6
|Be a Rebel
|New Order
|37
|23
|14
|7
|Modo avión
|Cariño, Natalia Lacunza
|38
|32
|19
|9
|Baby It’s You
|London Grammar
|39
|38
|38
|2
|The Streets Where I Belong
|Annie
|40
|35
|25
|4
|Can I Believe You
|Fleet Foxes
|Candidatos
|Canción
|Artista
|–
|One More Second
|Matt Berninger
|–
|Limoneros
|Borneo
|–
|Cállate
|Casero, Russian Red
|–
|Dans la hess
|Lous and the Yakuza
|–
|El encuentro
|Alizzz, Amaia
|–
|QueLoQue
|Major Lazer, Paloma Mami
|–
|positions
|Ariana Grande
|–
|Lie Like This
|Julia Michaels
|–
|Seguramente fui yo
|Maria Rodés
|–
|Take Hold of Me
|Ane Brun
|–
|Golden
|Harry Styles
|–
|Una ciudad
|Amatria
|–
|XS
|Rina Sawayama
|–
|Plain
|BENEE, Lily Allen, Flo Milli
|–
|Pac-Man
|Gorillaz, Schoolboy Q
Etiquetas: james blake, kelly rowland, lana del rey, maría rodés