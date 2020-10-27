Lana del Rey, Maria Rodés, James Blake y Kelly Rowland entran al top 40 de JNSP

Por | 27 Oct 20, 19:56

Mientras Kylie y Gaga se mantienen como lo más votado de JNSP, son variadas las entradas que recibimos esta semana: lo nuevo de Lana del Rey, aunque en una posición mucho más modesta de lo habitual, dada la decepción generalizada en torno a ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman’; Maria Rodés con uno de los temas del fantástico ‘Lilith’, James Blake con el tema titular de su nuevo EP, y Kelly Rowland con una producción cuyo sample nos costó localizar pero lo conseguimos tras contactar con su productor. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

Top Ant. Peak Sem. Canción Artista
1 1 1 4 Magic Kylie Minogue Vota
2 2 1 5 911 Lady Gaga Vota
3 4 1 13 Say Something Kylie Minogue Vota
4 3 1 10 Midnight Sky Miley Cyrus Vota
5 6 4 3 Levitating Dua Lipa Vota
6 8 1 38 Physical Dua Lipa Vota
7 5 1 16 What’s Your Pleasure? Jessie Ware Vota
8 7 1 21 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Vota
9 9 2 48 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Vota
10 10 1 31 Break My Heart Dua Lipa Vota
11 11 1 52 Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa Vota
12 12 2 24 Save A Kiss Jessie Ware Vota
13 16 13 2 Crying at the Discotheque Sophie Ellis-Bextor Vota
14 15 10 12 Something More Róisín Murphy Vota
15 17 1 62 The Greatest Lana del Rey Vota
16 18 2 13 cardigan Taylor Swift Vota
17 17 1 Let Me Love You Like a Woman Lana del Rey Vota
18 13 5 31 In Your Eyes The Weeknd Vota
19 14 9 23 Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles Vota
20 19 8 15 Easy Troye Sivan Vota
21 25 5 9 Video Game Sufjan Stevens Vota
22 27 22 2 Demasiadas mujeres C. Tangana Vota
23 24 23 6 In Spain We Call It Soledad Rigoberta Bandini Vota
24 22 17 5 betty Taylor Swift Vota
25 21 14 5 Naked Ava Max Vota
26 26 1 La Extraña Maria Rodés Vota
27 26 18 5 J’veux un chien Yelle Vota
28 28 1 Before James Blake Vota
29 29 1 Crazy Kelly Rowland Vota
30 36 29 3 Salt Licorice Jónsi, Robyn Vota
31 29 29 3 Lifetime Romy Vota
32 31 26 3 Sana, Sana Nathy Peluso Vota
33 20 20 2 Enfance 80 Videoclub, Natalia Lacunza Vota
34 33 15 7 Karaté Yelle Vota
35 34 13 9 Dying Breed The Killers Vota
36 37 21 6 Be a Rebel New Order Vota
37 23 14 7 Modo avión Cariño, Natalia Lacunza Vota
38 32 19 9 Baby It’s You London Grammar Vota
39 38 38 2 The Streets Where I Belong Annie Vota
40 35 25 4 Can I Believe You Fleet Foxes Vota
Candidatos Canción Artista
One More Second Matt Berninger Vota
Limoneros Borneo Vota
Cállate Casero, Russian Red Vota
Dans la hess Lous and the Yakuza Vota
El encuentro Alizzz, Amaia Vota
QueLoQue Major Lazer, Paloma Mami Vota
positions Ariana Grande Vota
Lie Like This Julia Michaels Vota
Seguramente fui yo Maria Rodés Vota
Take Hold of Me Ane Brun Vota
Golden Harry Styles Vota
Una ciudad Amatria Vota
XS Rina Sawayama Vota
Plain BENEE, Lily Allen, Flo Milli Vota
Pac-Man Gorillaz, Schoolboy Q Vota

Vota por todas las canciones que te gusten

Ver resultados

Cargando ... Cargando ...

Etiquetas: , , ,

La Tienda JNSP

destacamos

Escucha lo nuevo de Kylie Minogue, Bruce Springsteen, Gorillaz, Major Lazer, Jeff Tweedy…

30 años de ‘Being Boring’, la obra maestra de Pet Shop Boys

Pack Especial Camisetas Crepus + JNSP en nuestra tienda

Future Islands: «¡Levántate! ¡No te quedes paralizado! ¡Haz algo! ¡Comparte algo! ¡Sé parte de tu comunidad!»

LO MÁS VISTO

Playlist del mes

En portada

‘El juicio de los 7 de Chicago’: Netflix quiere el Oscar, y lo quiere ya

Dani Martín, último invitado a La Resistencia, firma el nuevo número 1 de álbumes en España

C. Tangana logra su 2º número 1 en España con ‘Demasiadas mujeres’

Niño de Elche publicará su nuevo disco sobre la obra de Val de Omar exclusivamente en formato físico