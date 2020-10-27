Lana del Rey, Maria Rodés, James Blake y Kelly Rowland entran al top 40 de JNSP

Mientras Kylie y Gaga se mantienen como lo más votado de JNSP, son variadas las entradas que recibimos esta semana: lo nuevo de Lana del Rey, aunque en una posición mucho más modesta de lo habitual, dada la decepción generalizada en torno a ‘Let Me Love You Like a Woman’; Maria Rodés con uno de los temas del fantástico ‘Lilith’, James Blake con el tema titular de su nuevo EP, y Kelly Rowland con una producción cuyo sample nos costó localizar pero lo conseguimos tras contactar con su productor. Podéis escuchar nuestra última lista de novedades y votar por vuestras canciones favoritas, aquí.

